For the past four decades, this platform has helped secondary students realise their dance dreams

Students from more than 20 schools in the ACT will perform as part of the 40th Youth Dance Festival.
22 Oct 2024 12:08
2024 Youth Dance Festival mentor and hip hop choreographer Jonah Lamond with St Mary MacKillop College students. Jonah is posing with a group of students.

2024 Youth Dance Festival mentor and hip-hop choreographer Jonah Lamond with St Mary MacKillop College students. Photo: Ausdance ACT Facebook.

Ausdance ACT will soon present its 40th Youth Dance Festival (YDF), offering a platform for self-expression through movement by staging live dance performances made by secondary schools from all over Canberra and the regions.

From 6-8 November, the Canberra Theatre Centre will be taken over by young people voicing their response to the 2024 theme, ‘What Do You Dream?’, channelling their imaginations and reflecting on what sort of world they want to live in.

Each night’s opening performance is led by Youth Dance Festival alumni, teachers and choreographers, KG from Passion & Purpose, Caroline Wall from Fresh Funk and Francis Owusu from Kulture Break, alongside the creative team.

The Youth Dance Festival has seen over 50,000 students participate since its initiation in 1984 as Dance Fest. This year, the Festival will host Black Mountain School among over 20 others and, for the first time, welcome The Woden School from Deakin, ACT, a Year 7-12 Government school for students with disability.

The Festival encourages a student-led approach to dance-making, choreography, theatre and filmmaking. For some, it may be their stage debut and a milestone moment for those who wish to pursue a career in the arts.

The creative process involves professional dance artists visiting participating schools to provide support and guidance to students in the development of their own work. The 2024 Youth Dance Festival mentors include Jonah ‘Jojo’ Lamond, Sugar Kaye Sañejo Grefaldeo, Patricia Hayes Cavanagh, Gabriel Sinclair and more.

Lamond says, “I’ve had the greatest pleasure working with some of the most incredible students this year as a YDF mentor. As a creative, all I want to do is share and inspire, especially the upcoming coming generation of next level performers. This generation will take over the industry soon, so we need to protect and encourage these kids. Thank you Ausdance for trusting me in continuing this legacy.”

Lamond adds that he was impressed by dance students from St Mary MacKillop, who have “such a fun but emotional story, which is unique and highly creative”.

2024 Youth Dance Festival will run from 6-8 November; tickets.

