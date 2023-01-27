Million-dollar music program to aid flood-affected Vic regions

News

Music Victoria will deliver a $1 million program to support local businesses and provide job opportunities for local musicians as they recover from the 2022 floods.
Richard Watts

Raging floodwaters in Victoria in October 2022. Photo: Shutterstock.

A series of live music events will be delivered across flood-affected regions of Victoria in the coming months in order to reignite tourism and reunite rural communities, the Andrews Government announced today (Friday 27 January).

A total of $1 million has been allocated to the program, which will be delivered by the state’s peak music industry body, Music Victoria.

Flood-affected communities are invited to submit proposals for events in their area in order to re-establish cultural tourism, support local businesses, and provide job opportunities for local musicians and industry workers.

Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos said in a statement: ‘We know recovery is about more than just bricks and mortar, it’s about supporting local communities to come together – this live music program will provide Victorians who have done it tough an opportunity to do just that.

‘Regional communities are the backbone of Victoria – these music events will help bring people together after such a difficult time, and we’re proud to back flood-affected communities to stage events with some of Victoria’s top talent,’ the Minister said.

While the Andrews Government’s announcement is focused on regional and rural communities, ArtsHub has been advised that Melbourne households impacted by last year’s devastating Maribyrnong River flood – allegedly caused by a 2.4-metre high flood wall constructed around Flemington Racecourse in 2007 that diverted floodwaters away from the racecourse (a natural floodplain) into more than 520 neighbouring homes – will also be eligible for the program.

A government spokesperson noted that regional and rural communities have specific needs that this funding is designed to address, while also noting that communities around the Maribyrnong are encouraged and welcomed to put proposals forward as part of the $1 million initiative.

The new initiative will feature events large and small, and follows on from recent live music events intended to kick-start regional economies and the live music sector post-COVID, and which included US rock band Kings of Leon playing Mildura, and another US band, Foo Fighters, playing a high profile gig in Geelong.

Music Victoria intends to work with local partners to deliver a series of events to support live music venues get back on their feet following the double whammy of the floods and COVID-19.

Music Victoria CEO Simone Schinkel said: ‘Music can provide relief and inspiration – we look forward to working with those impacted, enabling them to create gigs at a scale and timeline that works best for their community.’

Read: 8 creative conversations for climate action

The initiative is intended to attract more visitors to boost tourism, hospitality and accommodation businesses throughout flood affected communities – building on the Labor Government-backed Emerge concert held in Shepparton last December, in partnership with GoTAFE.

Headlined by The Cat Empire and featuring local acts DRMNGNOW, JB and Me, BricKy B and Tenielle McKenzie, that free event attracted people of all ages and boosted local businesses in hospitality, retail and more.

The 2022 Victorian floods – while not as severe as those impacting NSW and QLD – especially impacted communities in the catchments of the Loddon, Goulburn, Campaspe and Avoca Rivers, where the soil was already waterlogged following an exceptionally wet August.

Confirmed locations, events and more details will be announced in coming months – with venues, event presenters and artists in flood-affected regions encouraged to contact Music Victoria at info@musicvictoria.com.au to discuss being part of the program.

This article has been updated since publication to clarify that, based on information received, flood-affected urban communities can also submit funding proposals.

