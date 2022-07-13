News

Flood-affected sector eligible for targeted relief

Applications are now open for South East Queensland artists and arts workers affected by flood with individual grants up to $5,000.
14 Jul 2022
Celina Lei
More flood recovery support for SEQ artists. Image: street cleanup after floods in Brisbane, March 2022 via Shutterstock.

Grants of up to $5,000 across all art forms are available for Queensland artists and arts workers impacted by the state’s floods earlier this year.

The South East Queensland (SEQ) Flood Relief Arts Fund is registered by the Actors’ & Entertainers’ Benevolent Fund Queensland (ABF Qld) and fully subsidised by the Australia Council.

The targeted funding round is open to artists and arts workers based in 12 local government areas directly affected by this year’s floods (22 February – 5 April 2022) from the Sunshine Coast region, Lockyer Valley, Toowoomba to the Gold Coast region.

Artists and arts workers, including in music, literature, visual arts and the performing arts, who experienced damage to their property or loss of income are eligible to apply.

The grant seeks to support the sector in areas including equipment and studio damage, income loss from cancelled opportunities and inability to work due to trauma.

ArtsHub reported in March this year when a ’rain bomb’ across northern NSW and south-east Queensland severely impacted and inundated several arts organisations.

The creative community were quick to jump to aid, with many locals holding charity events and donating proceeds from art sales.

By April, the artist-run initiative #artforfloods raised $217K with donations split between NSW and QLD.

Read: Navigating flood insurance: where to turn

Australia Council CEO Adrian Collette AM said: ‘We recognise that artists and art workers are often among the first to respond in times of crisis, supporting the resilience and recovery of local communities.’

ABF Qld President Michael Balk added: ’Our industry was already hard hit by the last few years of COVID impacts, and sadly many artists and arts workers already struggling were hit again as a result of the floods, whether it was damage to equipment, studio space and resources, or loss of income through cancelled performances, events, or exhibitions.

‘Artists and arts workers frequently give so much of themselves for the benefit of our community, this is a chance for us to give back to them to help many get back on their feet again,’ Balk said.

All applications for individual grants will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, recognising each applicant’s unique circumstances and impacts on their livelihoods.

Applications for the SEQ Flood Relief Arts Fund are now open; learn more on the ABF Qld website.

Celina Lei is an Arts Writer at ArtsHub. She acquired her masters in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. Prior to joining ArtsHub, she was an editorial assistant at the Hong Kong based ArtAsiaPacific magazine and is an art host on independent Instagram platform Club Ambroise. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne, Victoria. Instagram: @lleizy_

