First Nations fashion receives over half a million in funding

Recipients of Australia Council’s inaugural Flourish fund for First Nations fashion and textile design have been announced.

More than $500,000 ($506,110 to be exact) has been awarded to 21 recipients including First Nations designers, and First Nations owned and run businesses and community arts organisations from across Australia.

This is Australia Council’s first funding initiative dedicated to First Nations fashion, which will support production and design, as well as professional development and increased digital visibility for the First Nations Textile design and fashion sector.

Flourish was established to grant between $5,000-$25,000 to each recipient. In this round, all of the grants fall on the higher end of this spectrum, with more than half of the recipients awarded the maximum grant amount of $25,000.

Designer and founder of First Nations swimwear brand Liandra Swim, Liandra Gayamangu said: ‘The Flourish Fund will support opportunities for growth within the international landscape [and] the growth of Liandra Swim’s impact.

‘The fund will also nurture my professional development as I access new relationships and expand my networks, both within the domestic and global markets,’ Gayamangu added.

Founder of Gammin Threads, Tahnee Edwards added that the fund will have a direct impact on her business.

‘This grant will allow me to develop an accessories range to strengthen and diversify Gammin threads product offering,’ said Edwards.

She added: ‘It will help me to broaden my skills and processes in product design and development as well as supporting Gammin threads revenue growth by offering additional pieces and price-points, engaging more diverse audiences, and ensuring everyone can have access to First Nations design.’

Australia Council Executive Director First Nations Arts and Culture Franchesca Cubillo continued: ‘This investment supports the continued strength, flourishing and visibility of First Nations textile design and fashion – and its important contribution to cultural expression.’

The establishment of Flourish coincides with Purrumpa – the largest national gathering and celebration of First Nations arts and culture in 50 years, to be held this October.

List of Flourish 2022 recipients

Tiwi Designs Aboriginal Corporation (NT) $23,938 – For training initiatives in silkscreen artwork translation, screen making and textile production.

Exposed screens at the final print-ready stage. Photo: Tiwi Designs Aboriginal Cooperation. Image supplied.

Kinaway Chamber of Commerce (VIC) $25,000 – For its KIN Textile Library – artistic resource for creatives expanding their practice to include textile.

House of Darwin (NT) $25,000 – For scaling their retail footprint and activations nationally and internationally.

The Flourish grant allows us to reach for the stars and try to take on the big brands around Australia and the world as this investment gives us the opportunity to bring in a world-class mind to grow and expand beyond the borders of the Northern Territory. Shauny Edwards, Founder of House of Darwin

Lyllardya Houston (NSW) $25,000 – For Walumarra Collection 2022.

Gammin Threads (VIC) $24,500 – Gammin threads Accessories Range.

Liandra Gaykamang (NT) $24,500 – For the Deep Sea Collection: Together, Apart Lets Interact.

Nathan McGuire (NSW) $24,132 – Solid Ochre – Debut Collection at Australian Fashion Week May 2023.

Ikuntji Artists Aboriginal Corporation (NT) $25,000 – Ikuntji Artists at the London Pacific Fashion Week 2022 + Pacific Arts.

Ananguku Arts & Cultural Aboriginal Corporation (SA) $25,000 – Iwiri and Ku Arts Textile Project.

Injalak Arts & Crafts Aboriginal Corporation (NT) $25,000 – Arnhem Land Textile Design Workshop hosted and run on country by Injalak Arts.

Maria Caldwell (NSW) $24,500 – Bundjalung Textile & Design Industry Development for emerging/mid-career creatives.

Jarin Baigent (NSW) $25,000 – for Jarin Street – Manfacturing/supply support and Digital Marketing/presence support.

Paul McCann (VIC) $25,000 – Paul McCann: Evolution of Indigenous Artistic Practice across Fashion Design, Jewellery and Painting.

Jedess Hudson (QLD) $18,665 – Pixelated Dreaming – Digital Fusion for Fashion.

PR Creative (NT) $25,000 – Studio North x Yarrenyty Altere Artists Capsule Collection.

Juluwarlu Group Aboriginal Corporation (WA) $25,000 – Emerging Juluwarlu designs and designers sharing Yindjibarndi culture.

Rebecca Barlow (WA) $19,500 – Mambakoort Collection Deadly Denim.

Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation (NT) $25,000 – research on digital marketing platform for Indigenous Art Centres’ textiles and fashion.

Ngali pty ltd (VIC) $24,975 – Ngali – expanding First Nations Creativity in the Domestic and Global Fashion Market.

Julie Appo (QLD) $25,000 – ‘Gnarla’ will support activities to extend Julie’s art practice, together with an online retail platform.

Yarrabah Aboriginal Shire Council (QLD) $21,400 – Yarrabah Fashion Style 2023.