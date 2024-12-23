News

Festive felicitations one and all

Gina Rinehart meant that some of our Christmases came early this year. The Namitjira portrait saga was the gift that kept on giving.
23 Dec 2024 9:00
Madeleine Swain
A close up of a Christmas tree, showing baubles and stars.

Image: Gary Spears, Pexels.

After a long and frequently joyful, but every now and again gruelling year, ArtsHub is closing its doors for the festive season to give its passionate, industrious and indefatigable team behind the scenes some very well-earned rest and recuperation. The offices will be shuttered from close of business 24 December 2024 to 2 January 2025.

It’s been a mixed bag for those in the arts this year, with funding woes leading to beloved institutions like La Mama deciding to take a pause on programming next year, while in the visual arts sector some galleries have closed their doors, but others, happily, have increased their reach.

The most cheering news stories have probably been about the icons that were threatened, but should see a brighter future after all, like Sturt Studios, Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe or the hugely popular Dark Mofo down in Tasmania.

It’s been quite the roller-coaster ride, especially for some of those organisations in the small to medium sector, missing out on four-year federal funding, but then finding out they will benefit from an unexpected share in a new Creative Australia program.

Some roller-coasters are simply theme park material and genuinely fun, however. Well, that is perhaps for everyone except the person driving the train. And this year, the sector, the wider community and the ArtsHub team alike seemed to appreciate one of our local arts stories that became the absolute epitome of the Barbra Streisand effect in action. That was back in May when Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart objected so strongly to the image of her painted by Vincent Namatjira that attempts were made on her behalf by a few of her nearest and dearest sponsored sports teams’ personnel to have the portrait removed from the National Gallery of Australia.

We all know how that turned out.

Actually, the answer was very well indeed for ArtsHub – our report on the process and our follow-up report about Ms Rinehart’s own artistic endeavours were two of our most popular articles of the year. Thanks Gina!

“We’re children, needing other children, And yet letting a grown-up pride, Hide all the need inside, Acting more like children than children” … indeed.

From all of us to all of you, have a wonderful break (if you can get one). Take time to smell the gum trees, walk barefoot on the sand and savour the blissful moments. If you’re old, spend some time with young people. And if you’re young, do the opposite – it really is the best way to remind yourself that no matter how stormy the geopolitical clouds on the horizon, (hopefully) this too shall pass. It always has before.

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 30 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently President of JOY Media and Chair of the Board.

