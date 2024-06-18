Driving cultural ambition with touring performances and global partnerships

Sydney will be the only Australian city to host the Hong Kong Dance Company’s touring performance, Convergence 凝, thanks to the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Sydney. Convergence – Infinity of Movement and Stillness features a fusion of Chinese dance and martial arts, and combines power, speed and aesthetics in both art forms.

Hong Kong Dance Company Artistic Director, Yang Yuntao 杨云涛 embarked on the collaborative study of Chinese dance in martial arts in 2018, and Convergence integrates martial art styles such as Hung Kuen 洪拳, Choy Li Fut 蔡李佛拳 and Fujian White Crane 白鹤拳.

Yang says, ‘Convergence is not just a performance; it is an evolution of our artistic journey. It represents a break from our past, charting new courses and remoulding ourselves. This fusion of external movement and internal consciousness alters our physical condition and deepens our exploration of truth and beauty in performance.’

The performance is a challenge to ‘transcend traditional boundaries,’ adds Yang, ‘offering a narrative that is as thought-provoking as it is visually mesmerising.’

Principal dancers Ho Ho-fei 何皓斐 and Ong Tze Shen 王志昇 will highlight the beauty and strength of movement in Convergence, while components of digital art, video projections, modern music and lighting create a surreal, dream-like atmosphere.

This is the first time the Hong Kong Dance Company has brought a work to Sydney since its The Legend of Mulan 花木兰 tour in 2015.

During lockdowns in 2022, Convergence won the 23rd Hong Kong Dance Awards for Outstanding Online Production and an excerpt of the performance took out the 13th China Dance Lotus Awards (Contemporary Dance) – a widely recognised national award for dance in China.

After its Sydney stop, Convergence will travel to Kanazawa, Tokyo, Bangkok, Xinjiang and Beijing.

Yang concludes that he is excited to bring the performance to Sydney, ‘appealing to an audience that values both innovation and tradition’.

Convergence will be performed at Seymour Centre from 12-13 July; tickets.

More news from Hong Kong

Hong Kong is continuing its ambition of driving international artistic exchange and centring its arts hub position since the launch of the Hong Kong International Cultural Summit in March with a new three-year Art Basel global partnership.

Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is the first tourism organisation to partner with Art Basel worldwide, which hosts four regional fairs in Hong Kong, Miami Beach, Basel and Paris each year.

The partnership will kick off with Art Basel Paris from 18-20 October, where HKTB serves as a show partner, bringing art experiences and activations to the commercial fair.

‘Cha Chaan Teng’ experience presented by Hong Kong Tourism Board at Art Basel Hong Kong 2024. Photo: Supplied.

Dane Cheng, HKTB Executive Director, says: ‘Our strategic alliance with Art Basel underscores our commitment to promoting Hong Kong as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange, and a valuable gateway to the Chinese art market. By sharing the city’s unique character through immersive experiences and exhibitions at the world’s most prestigious art platform, we hope to inspire travellers to visit our city and discover its thriving creative community and rich cultural experiences.’

Noah Horowitz, Art Basel CEO, adds, ‘We are thrilled to build on our long-standing collaboration with the Hong Kong Tourism Board and launch this ambitious initiative. By shining a global spotlight on Hong Kong’s vibrant art scene, this partnership will enhance the experience for our fair visitors while unlocking new opportunities and fostering deeper connections between Hong Kong and art communities around the world.’

While these new partnerships and touring performances seek to strengthen Hong Kong’s position in connecting “East and West”, some commentators have voiced concerns over new Chinese security laws that may impact artistic freedom and lead to censorship.

Previous collaborations between HKTB and Art Basel Hong Kong have focused on delivering vibrant “destination” art projects that are accessible and family-friendly, and unlikely to trigger censorship. However, a piece in the fair’s Encounters installation section this year, curated by Artspace Sydney Executive Director, Alexie Glass-Kantor, did examine US-Sino diplomatic relationships during the Cold War.

Read: Australian reflections on Art Basel Hong Kong 2024

Speaking with Reuters, Art Basel Hong Kong director, Angelle Siyang-Le said they have not yet come across censorship issues in the city. ‘So far, we have never really experienced any difficulties,’ she said.