Deakin University research shows taking risks can build diverse audiences

‘New research from Deakin University has found that Australian arts organisations require widespread organisational changes to attract people of different ages, cultures, gender identities and geographic locations, as well as people with disability.’

This is a key finding of the new national study Changing organisations to diversify arts audiences, which was launched last week (5 September). It is a fascinating report and offers a deep dive into a topic that often feels beyond reach, despite earnest efforts to diversify and grow audiences.

The study is an Australia-first, and it builds upon earlier findings in the university’s 2023 survey of 184 arts organisations and 1011 arts workers. In a nutshell, the earlier study found that few arts organisations were taking substantial action to improve the diversity of their audiences. It led to the question then, how do we change that?

A ‘wicked lack’ of diversity

The new report states, ‘Theatre and dance companies, arts festivals, museums and galleries, operas and orchestras need to be willing to take risks, and build relationships with people outside the arts sector to move beyond their typical white, middle-aged, middle-class audience.’

Deakin University Senior Lecturer in Arts and Cultural Management, Dr Anne Kershaw, says the issue of non-diverse audiences in the arts is a ‘wicked problem’ that the sector has struggled to address.

‘Despite years of efforts to diversify audiences, engaging more than a narrow and privileged audience demographic continues to challenge many publicly funded arts organisations,’ Dr Kershaw says.

She continues: ‘Diverse audiences are crucial to the viability of the arts sector, enabling the sharing of unique stories and perspectives, bringing more value to public investment in the arts, and improving the financial sustainability of the sector.’

Eight steps to change

The report outlines eight tasks that lead to more diverse audiences:

recognise need for change

identify target audience

research audience and their barriers to participation

ensure programming is responsive to target audience

develop relationship and multiple connections with target audience

gain broad organisational commitment to audience diversification

undertake evaluation and reflective practice, and

change the organisation’s usual way of operating.

Understanding the role of change agents

Audiences come from many different perspectives. Photo: Melanie Deziel, Unsplash.

The study included 11 “change agents” – arts workers who have been successful in attracting diverse, and often marginalised, audiences. They worked with 11 publicly funded arts organisations – ranging from flagship organisations in capital cities to smaller, regionally-based organisations – to test ways of engaging new audiences.

Kershaw says the experiences of these change agents were integral in helping the researchers identify practical actions and behaviours to help arts organisations diversify their audiences.

‘We know that many arts organisations are uncertain or resistant to change, and we really wanted to find out what would help those organisations break down those barriers,’ says Kershaw. ‘Some of the things that our “change agents” found effective included looking outside their organisation for insights into how to engage new and diverse audiences, and accepting the risks associated with trialling different ways of working.

‘Most importantly, programming performances and exhibitions that actually appeal to new and diverse audience is absolutely critical.

‘It’s not about being everything to everyone, but for those in the arts sector looking to expand their audiences, embracing organisational change is critical,’ she concludes.

One of the change agents engaged in the project, Dr Claudia Escobar Vega, says audience diversification is inevitable.

‘Arts organisations regularly encounter audience members from a range of backgrounds and lived experiences; however, many organisations remain hesitant – often viewing audience diversification as a challenge requiring new approaches beyond their expertise,’ Vega says.

‘This project has uncovered untapped opportunities within existing practices and provides a foundation for developing effective audience-diversification strategies for all publicly funded arts organisations.’

Key audience-centric areas to drive change

The report is framed around three key working modules that describe audience-centric practice and require three organisational capabilities:

Dynamic capabilities: The ability to shift away from institutional expectations and constantly adapt, reconfigure and innovate organisational practice.

Social networking: The capacity to work beyond organisational structures to gain new and valuable resources from external networks.

Business improvement processes: Strategic processes and business practices that commit staff and resources to audience diversification.

The research was a partnership between Deakin University and Creative Australia, with additional funding from the Ian Potter Foundation, and involved a team of researchers from Deakin University, Edith Cowan University and Sheffield University. The research project commenced in 2019.

To read the full research report.