News

 > News

Darwin to host first ever Regional & Remote Music Summit

This is for the seven million Australians existing outside of the metropolitan music industry who need their voices heard.
1 Aug 2024 13:25
ArtsHub
2024 Regional & Remote Music Summit. A photo of a stage seen from afar against the sunset of a natural environment.

Performing Arts

Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

From 7-9 August, Darwin will welcome music artists and industry professionals for the inaugural Regional & Remote Music Summit to rethink and reimagine the possibilities for regional music-making.

Australia’s regional and remote areas are home to 28% of the country’s population, but there is still a gap when it comes to opportunities and performances in the music industry.

Reports have shown that people living in regional Australia recognise the positive impact of the arts on wellbeing, social cohesion and the economic opportunities created through tourism. However, artists based in regional and remote areas are still adversely impacted by their location, which limits their access to professional development and performance opportunities as compared to those living in metropolitan areas.

As part of the Regional & Remote Music Summit, Live Nation will host the Ones To Watch, backed by Vodafone, event on 8 August, with a line-up featuring up-and-coming musicians. Darwin-born Marranungu rapper and musician J-MILLA will be joined by his younger brother, Yung Milla and Māori R’n’B/Soul artist Juran in the showcase.

This is the first time that Live Nation will bring the Ones To Watch program to the NT. The initiative was first launched in the US in 20017 to platform emerging talent, with previous iterations in Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, the UK and more.

Michelle Lucia, Senior Vice President, Product & Experience of Live Nation APAC, says, ‘Darwin’s music scene is overflowing with potential, and we’re honoured to be a part of its growth with Ones To Watch. This event represents our dedication to nurturing artists across Australia, while also contributing to the cultural and economic vitality of regional and remote communities.’

The full Regional & Remote Music Summit program will present research, panel sessions, case studies, keynotes and workshops, kicking off with the NT Music Industry Roundtable on 7 August at Vibe Hotel on Darwin’s Waterfront.

The Summit aims to respond to several broad themes, including Place, Storytelling and Culture; Regional and Remote Live Music and Festivals; Adapting to the Climate Crisis; Understanding Audiences; The Importance of Safe Spaces; Skills Gaps and Building Capacity; and Policy and Investment.

Higlights include a keynote and Q&A with pioneer of Australian music industry, Michael Chugg, who brought Elton John to perform in Darwin in 2008; an all NT-based panel moderated by Sosefina Fuamoli; The Future of Festivals Workshop; and a keynote with Dr Ben Green, who will share his expertise to better understand trends and challenges in Australia’s regional and remote music industry.

Executive Director of MusicNT, Mark Smith says, ‘Regional and remote areas play a critical role in shaping Australia’s music industry. The Summit is a unique opportunity to bring together diverse voices to explore and address the challenges and opportunities faced by these communities.’

August is a prime time to be in Darwin, with the National Indigenous Music Awards also returning to Darwin Amphitheatre following the Summit on 10 August, the 45th Darwin Festival running from 8-25 August, Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair 9-11 August and the 2024 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards (NATSIAA) opening on 9 August.

Read: From cyclone tragedy to cultural celebration: Darwin Festival celebrates 45 years

The Regional & Remote Music Summit is a MusicNT initiative that has been co-funded by the Northern Territory Government and the Australian Government through Music Australia.

Check out the full Regional & Remote Music Summit program.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

Visual Arts Reviews Writing and Publishing News Film Theatre Digital Television All Arts Features
More
An Asian woman and man are sitting on a floor in a light, white, living room setting. In the background on the left are three men, a band, in another set, with a green framing. The Questions.
Reviews

Theatre review: The Questions, State Theatre SA

A first date that inadvertently becomes extended thanks to lockdown. What could possibly go wrong?

Anita Sanders
new theatre audiences: a scene of actors amongst pizza boxes and stuffed animals.
Features

Tapping in to gaming subcultures to build new theatre audiences

What happens when a game-obsessed playwright meets two puppet artists who want to make a new theatre work? The answer…

Jo Pickup
2024 Australian Women in Music Awards finalists announced. Image: Vanessa Amorosi performing at AWMA 2023. A women with long brown hair singing on stage with her eyes closed and arms outstretched. The background appears to be a projection of light shining across a body of water.
News

Opportunities and awards

Regional Landscape Prize call-out, invitation to take part in queer photoshoot, plus winners of Queensland Premier's Drama Awards and finalists…

Celina Lei
Actor Janet Andrewartha smiles for the camera in a publicity photo. She is an Anglo-Australian woman with carefully styled brown hair and wearing a white jacket.
News

Vale Janet Andrewartha

The Australian actor, best known for long-running appearances in Australian TV dramas as well as her many stage performances, has…

Richard Watts
Karim. Two men. The young one is playing an oud. The old one has his arms in the air.
Reviews

Theatre review: Karim, National Theatre of Parramatta

How one young man's life changes when he discovers a traditional Middle Eastern instrument.

Danial Yazdani
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login