Darwin to host first ever Regional & Remote Music Summit

From 7-9 August, Darwin will welcome music artists and industry professionals for the inaugural Regional & Remote Music Summit to rethink and reimagine the possibilities for regional music-making.

Australia’s regional and remote areas are home to 28% of the country’s population, but there is still a gap when it comes to opportunities and performances in the music industry.

Reports have shown that people living in regional Australia recognise the positive impact of the arts on wellbeing, social cohesion and the economic opportunities created through tourism. However, artists based in regional and remote areas are still adversely impacted by their location, which limits their access to professional development and performance opportunities as compared to those living in metropolitan areas.

As part of the Regional & Remote Music Summit, Live Nation will host the Ones To Watch, backed by Vodafone, event on 8 August, with a line-up featuring up-and-coming musicians. Darwin-born Marranungu rapper and musician J-MILLA will be joined by his younger brother, Yung Milla and Māori R’n’B/Soul artist Juran in the showcase.

This is the first time that Live Nation will bring the Ones To Watch program to the NT. The initiative was first launched in the US in 20017 to platform emerging talent, with previous iterations in Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, the UK and more.

Michelle Lucia, Senior Vice President, Product & Experience of Live Nation APAC, says, ‘Darwin’s music scene is overflowing with potential, and we’re honoured to be a part of its growth with Ones To Watch. This event represents our dedication to nurturing artists across Australia, while also contributing to the cultural and economic vitality of regional and remote communities.’

The full Regional & Remote Music Summit program will present research, panel sessions, case studies, keynotes and workshops, kicking off with the NT Music Industry Roundtable on 7 August at Vibe Hotel on Darwin’s Waterfront.

The Summit aims to respond to several broad themes, including Place, Storytelling and Culture; Regional and Remote Live Music and Festivals; Adapting to the Climate Crisis; Understanding Audiences; The Importance of Safe Spaces; Skills Gaps and Building Capacity; and Policy and Investment.

Higlights include a keynote and Q&A with pioneer of Australian music industry, Michael Chugg, who brought Elton John to perform in Darwin in 2008; an all NT-based panel moderated by Sosefina Fuamoli; The Future of Festivals Workshop; and a keynote with Dr Ben Green, who will share his expertise to better understand trends and challenges in Australia’s regional and remote music industry.

Executive Director of MusicNT, Mark Smith says, ‘Regional and remote areas play a critical role in shaping Australia’s music industry. The Summit is a unique opportunity to bring together diverse voices to explore and address the challenges and opportunities faced by these communities.’

August is a prime time to be in Darwin, with the National Indigenous Music Awards also returning to Darwin Amphitheatre following the Summit on 10 August, the 45th Darwin Festival running from 8-25 August, Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair 9-11 August and the 2024 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards (NATSIAA) opening on 9 August.

The Regional & Remote Music Summit is a MusicNT initiative that has been co-funded by the Northern Territory Government and the Australian Government through Music Australia.

Check out the full Regional & Remote Music Summit program.