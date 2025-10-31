Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair makes record breaking sales result

The Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF) has always been an important fair on the art calendar. This year, however, it has especially made an impact. The 19th edition of the Top End fair, held over 7-10 August, achieved a record breaking $5.1 million in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art sales – a new milestone in the event’s history.

DAAF: understanding Aboriginal art sales

This week DAFF released its impact report for 2025. Overall, the fair is understood to have stimulated the Northern Territory economy by $14.99 million.

The increase in sales at DAAF continues a five-year running streak from 2021-2025 of clearing the $4 million mark for its participating Art Centres.

For a number of years, DAAF has successfully operated as a hybrid event. As testament to that model, the August edition saw 813 artworks sold online and 6160 in person. In terms of attendance, 13,130 attended the hybrid fair online, while 15,538 made it to Darwin in person. In an interesting result, 92% of visitors said that they intend to return to Darwin for DAAF in future.

Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair attracted many participating Art Centres. Photo: Dylan Buckee.

This year’s record-setting art fair saw 78 art centers represented, again with many of the centers “showing” both online and in-person, with just six having an online presence only. DAAF estimates that collectively, the work of around 1800 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists was shown at the 19th edition.

Over the past ten years (2016-2025), DAAF has generated over $34.2 million for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander visual art sector – 100% of which is returned to the artists and Art Centers.

DAAF Foundation Executive Director, Claire Summers, said: ‘This year you could feel the sense of community in the air – there was a joy that our First Nations creatives felt in coming together for this national celebration of culture and art.’

Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair was held from 6-9 August 2025. The fair’s 20th edition will be held from 6-9 August 2026 on Larrakia Country, Darwin.

