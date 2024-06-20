News

Creativity boost as university partners with Island magazine  

A new collaboration will see benefits flow to writing students.
20 Jun 2024
Thuy On
A bearded man with a green top and brown jacket is standing next to a woman with glasses and short curly hair. There is a book case behind them. They are both smiling.

Emmet Stinson and Jane Rawson. Photo: Peter W Allen.

The University of Tasmania and Island magazine have collaborated in a new partnership that aims to boost opportunities for students and local creatives.

The two organisations have come together to present student workshops and internships, community events, publishing opportunities, digital strategies and research.

The agreement means Island is now based in the University’s College of Arts, Law and Education, close to students and researchers in creative writing and arts.

‘This partnership is about raising the profile and opportunities for creative Tasmanians for exposure and publication, including students who are developing their craft,’ says University Head of Humanities Associate Professor, Emmett Stinson.

‘Student and staff opportunities across our teaching and research are a key focus. Students will benefit through internships that could involve creative writing, editing, production and visual arts.’

Island was established in 1979 as a not-for-profit premium literary magazine of fiction, poetry, non-fiction and other arts. It had been one of the few major literary publications in Australia without a university affiliation.

Island’s mission remains the same, both in the magazine and online,’ Managing Editor Jane Rawson clarifies. ‘We’re committed to identifying and publishing excellent new stories, poems and essays by emerging and established Australian writers. We are particularly proud to bring the work of Tasmanian writers to readers across the country and overseas.

‘While Island remains independent, we’re delighted to be working with the University of Tasmania. The University is a centre for creative writing in Tasmania, and it makes sense for Island to be located where that creativity is happening. We see so many opportunities to work with students and schools to enrich our content and to provide real-world experience of the publishing industry for Tasmanians starting their careers.’

Read: 5 tips when applying for an arts grant

A program of community engagement events around literary and visual arts cultures will be explored. First Nations specialist editing or publication opportunities will also be investigated. Island will feature work by University-sponsored creatives including the Hedberg Writer-in-Residence and James McAuley Creative Fellow.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

