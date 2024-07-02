News

Creative Australia announces international program recipients

It is the grant everyone wants to get – so who was successful in the $2.15 million handout?
2 Jul 2024
Picture of a gold trophy. Winner.

Photo: Giorgio Trovato, Unsplash.

Creative Australia has today (2 July) announced the latest recipients of investment through its international programs, to the tune of $2.15 million.

These include the International Travel Fund, International Engagement Fund and International Touring and Presentation Fund.

A total of 71 projects were successful, across a range of art forms spanning community arts and cultural development, dance, emerging and experimental arts, First Nations arts and culture, literature, multi-art form, visual arts and theatre.

Creative Australia received 315 eligible applications to the 9 April 2024 round of International grants; 26% of applications were successful.

In a formal statement, Executive Director Arts Investment Alice Nash said: ‘We want Australian culture and creativity to be recognised globally for its innovation, complexity and diversity. This investment will support an exciting and diverse range of international arts activity and – in line with the aims of the Australian Government’s National Cultural Policy, Revive – ensure our stories connect with people at home and abroad.’

Today’s international investment announcement comes after Music Australia unveiled the first recipients of its Export Development Fund, supporting international pathways for people working across contemporary music.

International Engagement Fund recipients

  • Yirramboi First Nations Festival (City of Melbourne)
  • Nick Power
  • Omeo Dance Incorporated
  • Moogahlin Performing Arts Inc
  • Salote Tawale
  • Fremantle Biennale
  • Torika Bolatagici
  • Grace Dlabik
  • Rebecca Jensen
  • Baden Hitchcock
  • Chi Vu
  • Thom Smyth
  • In Between Time
  • JOLT Sonic and Visual Arts Inc
  • Kathryn Papas
  • Tasdance t/a Assembly197
  • Brenda Croft
  • Powerhouse Youth Theatre Inc (t/a PYT | Fairfield)
  • Sydney Opera House Trust
  • Katina Olsen
  • Adelaide Festival Centre Trust
  • Dylan Sheridan
  • Yumi Tsuchiya-Umiumare
  • Leila Enright
  • Leah McIntosh
  • Kenzee Patterson
  • Lisa Keighery
  • A Good Catch Circus

International Touring and Presentation Fund recipients

  • KAMS Seoul Performing Arts Festival
  • The Farm Gold Coast NFP Ltd
  • Chamber Made
  • Sensorium Theatre
  • Emma Gibson
  • Critical Path Inc
  • Dominic Weintraub
  • Patch Theatre Company Inc
  • Na Djinang Circus Pty Ltd
  • Lucy Guerin Association Inc
  • Joel Bray Dance
  • Stephanie Lake Company
  • Jodee Mundy
  • Gravity & Other Myths
  • Lahore Biennale Foundation
  • Suzanne Kersten
  • Harrison Hall
  • Govin Ruben
  • Nicholas Clark Management Pty Ltd
  • Leah Shelton
  • Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection

International Travel Fund recipients

  • Rebekah Berger
  • Chunky Move Ltd
  • Regional Arts Victoria
  • Lucy Guerin Association Inc
  • Anna Nalpantidis
  • Oscar Calderón
  • Rachel Ogle
  • Eloise Kent
  • Rosemarie Milsom
  • Thomas Molyneux
  • BlakDance Australia Ltd
  • CDP Theatre Producers Pty Ltd
  • Alexandra Hirst
  • The Trustee for the Brisbane Powerhouse Foundation
  • Belinda Locke
  • Contemporary Asian Australian Performance
