Creative Australia announces international program recipients

Creative Australia has today (2 July) announced the latest recipients of investment through its international programs, to the tune of $2.15 million.

These include the International Travel Fund, International Engagement Fund and International Touring and Presentation Fund.

A total of 71 projects were successful, across a range of art forms spanning community arts and cultural development, dance, emerging and experimental arts, First Nations arts and culture, literature, multi-art form, visual arts and theatre.

Creative Australia received 315 eligible applications to the 9 April 2024 round of International grants; 26% of applications were successful.

In a formal statement, Executive Director Arts Investment Alice Nash said: ‘We want Australian culture and creativity to be recognised globally for its innovation, complexity and diversity. This investment will support an exciting and diverse range of international arts activity and – in line with the aims of the Australian Government’s National Cultural Policy, Revive – ensure our stories connect with people at home and abroad.’

Today’s international investment announcement comes after Music Australia unveiled the first recipients of its Export Development Fund, supporting international pathways for people working across contemporary music.

International Engagement Fund recipients

Yirramboi First Nations Festival (City of Melbourne)

Nick Power

Omeo Dance Incorporated

Moogahlin Performing Arts Inc

Salote Tawale

Fremantle Biennale

Torika Bolatagici

Grace Dlabik

Rebecca Jensen

Baden Hitchcock

Chi Vu

Thom Smyth

In Between Time

JOLT Sonic and Visual Arts Inc

Kathryn Papas

Tasdance t/a Assembly197

Brenda Croft

Powerhouse Youth Theatre Inc (t/a PYT | Fairfield)

Sydney Opera House Trust

Katina Olsen

Adelaide Festival Centre Trust

Dylan Sheridan

Yumi Tsuchiya-Umiumare

Leila Enright

Leah McIntosh

Kenzee Patterson

Lisa Keighery

A Good Catch Circus

International Touring and Presentation Fund recipients

KAMS Seoul Performing Arts Festival

The Farm Gold Coast NFP Ltd

Chamber Made

Sensorium Theatre

Emma Gibson

Critical Path Inc

Dominic Weintraub

Patch Theatre Company Inc

Na Djinang Circus Pty Ltd

Lucy Guerin Association Inc

Joel Bray Dance

Stephanie Lake Company

Jodee Mundy

Gravity & Other Myths

Lahore Biennale Foundation

Suzanne Kersten

Harrison Hall

Govin Ruben

Nicholas Clark Management Pty Ltd

Leah Shelton

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection

International Travel Fund recipients

Rebekah Berger

Chunky Move Ltd

Regional Arts Victoria

Lucy Guerin Association Inc

Anna Nalpantidis

Oscar Calderón

Rachel Ogle

Eloise Kent

Rosemarie Milsom

Thomas Molyneux

BlakDance Australia Ltd

CDP Theatre Producers Pty Ltd

Alexandra Hirst

The Trustee for the Brisbane Powerhouse Foundation

Belinda Locke

Contemporary Asian Australian Performance