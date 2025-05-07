Cost of living is no match for FOMO when it comes to live music consumption

Music Australia’s new report, ‘Listening In: Insights on live music attendance’ – launched at VMDO’s recent Music and Data and insights summit – reveals the most prevalent motivators and barriers to live music attendance in Australian audiences.

Those living out of major cities face a lack of awareness and access, but the largest barrier, no matter the music goers’ location is cost. Tickets, travel, food and drink are all steeper in price than they once were, which can impact the deep appreciation for live music that is present, but sometimes unable to be acted upon by Australians.

In the wake of cost of living pressures, fear of missing out (FOMO), is highlighted as a key driving force in attendance. FOMO, the powerful beast, relates to the rarity and ‘once in a lifetime’ perception around international live music acts and can influence fans to save and spend big. The emotional and social value of live music is still large and influential.

Director of Music Australia, Millie Millgate, explains the report’s overall insights and how it can be used.

“People still save for gigs that matter to them, showing there’s still strong appetite for live music – especially experiences that feel rare and bring people together,” she says. “[The report] will help guide our work and give the industry insights to better connect with audiences.”

‘Listening In: Insights on live music attendance’ is the first of a three-report series and its research comprises data from a nationally representative sample with a deep dive survey. It is aimed at uncovering how Australians are discovering and interacting with music, as well as understanding consumer behaviour and attitudes.

Key findings

The report notes that support for Australian artists is strong, but this isn’t reflected in attendance figures. Just over half (51%) of those actively engaged with music would like to attend more local gigs, but say they don’t know where to find information about them. International acts are prioritised on account of the rarity factor leading to FOMO and swarming audiences.

Audience behaviour is shifting toward reduced bar spending and delayed ticket purchasing. The report found that 97% of music-engaged respondents drink alcohol at live music events, but over half of those punters will drink prior to the event, with the high cost of alcohol noted as the main reason.

Audience demographics

18- to 24-year-olds are the most likely age group to attend live music events in Australia but, compared to 2019, young adults now say they prefer to stay in than go out.

Nearly half of the population attended at least one live music experience in the past year, and 62% note that music is really important to them.

Music engaged audiences

Most attend three to five live music events per year and say they’d like to attend more.

72% saved up money to attend one or more major live event in the past year.

92% say that live music events have a large impact on their wellbeing and happiness.

‘Listening In: Insights on live music attendance’ was delivered by the Creative Australia research team for Music Australia, and was created in partnership with Untitled Group and The Daily Aus, in collaboration with youth music organisation, The Push. Download the full report.