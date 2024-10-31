Celebrating its 25-year anniversary, Flinders Quartet announces its 2025 season

Comprising Elizabeth Sellers and Wilma Smith on violin and the chamber music ensemble’s founder members Helen Ireland on viola and Zoe Knighton on cello, the Victoria-based Flinders Quartet (FQ) is celebrating its silver anniversary next year.

The chamber quartet’s 2025 season has now been announced and the line-up has been curated to mark the journey from 2000 so far.

Paavali

The season opener is a concert focusing on, and featuring, pianist Paavali Jumppanen. “Melbourne has been fortunate to have Paavali as part of our musical community through his role at ANAM [Australian National Academy of Music]. We are thrilled to have him join us for not just one, but two piano quintets in this special program,” says FQ’s violinist Wilma Smith.

This concert will comprise a Grażyna Bacewicz piano quintet plus Shostakovich’s second and only completed Piano Quintet – the five-movement composition for two violins, viola, cello and piano in G minor, Op. 57, which was written between July and September 1940. The concert will wrap up with Serioso, Beethoven’s Quartet No. 11 in F minor, Op 95, from 1810, written not long after Napoleon had invaded Vienna for the second time in four years – something which reportedly caused the composer significant grief.

Musical Friends

Inspired by Mendelssohn’s quote: “It’s not that music is too imprecise for words, but too precise…”, the next concert from FQ explores the work of two composers living on opposite sides of the world, but undertaking a musical letter-writing exchange. The composers, Melody Eötvös, currently a Senior Lecturer of Music at the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music, University of Melbourne, and Rishin Singh, who was born in Kuala Lumpur, but is currently based in Berlin, conversed by sending each other music. Knighton explains, “Flinders Quartet becomes the go-between in this creative dialogue.” This concert will also offer the premiere of a new string quartet from Natalie Nicolas, Beyond the Blue, as well as the second string quartet from Borodin.

Australia Fair

FQ’s silver jubilee season concludes with a range of works asking questions about our national identity. Bungaree was premiered by the quartet during the pandemic lockdowns with no live audience, and so this concert will see its return. The piece refers to the Darug man of the same name who was an integral part of Matthew Flinders’ circumnavigation of Australia.

Read: A year of innovation and tradition for Musica Viva Australia in 2025

The titular work of the concert will be Bryony Marks’ Australia Fair?. This will be paired with clips from the National Film and Sound Archive, which show a 1950s tinged vision of the country. And to cap off the program is Dvořák final chamber work, the A flat major string quartet, started in April 1895 while he was still in New York, but yearning to return to his Czech Republic homeland.

Subscription tickets for the Flinders Quartet 2025 season are now available.