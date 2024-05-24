BookPeople marks its centenary year

BookPeople, the not-for-profit peak body for Australian booksellers is celebrating a century of advocating for Australian bookshops and reading culture. Founded in 1924 as a federation (formerly known as the Australian Booksellers Association) and now operating as a national body, BookPeople has been supporting bookshops, fostering a love for books and promoting reading habits across the nation.

Over the past 100 years, Australian bookshops have evolved to confront challenges and adjust to changing consumer behaviours and technological advancements. Reflecting on this evolution, Robbie Egan, CEO of BookPeople, says, ‘Our centenary is not just a celebration of our organisation’s longevity, but a testament to the resilience and adaptability of Australian bookshops. In an ever-changing landscape, our members continue to play a vital role in shaping our cultural identity and fostering a sense of community.’

Tim Jarvis, President of BookPeople and director of Fullers Bookshop in Tasmania, echoes Egan’s sentiments, saying, ‘As we commemorate 100 years of advocacy and support, it’s important to recognise the enduring cultural significance of bookshops. From providing access to diverse literature to hosting enriching events, bookshops serve as hubs of creativity and imagination in our communities.’

Although the number of chain bookshops has declined over recent years and there was a 2.1% drop in the value of book sales in 2023 compared to the previous year, the number of BookPeople members has grown in the past four years, as independent bookshops continue to be a huge part of Australia’s “shop local” experience and more of them see the benefits of having and belonging to this industry association.

‘Australians continue to see books as terrific value products that offer long-term enjoyment. Books are portals to other lives and other worlds, and bookshops are places where we can all have access to these worlds,’ adds Jarvis.

According to the Australia Reads ‘Research Review’, reading for pleasure has a broad range of benefits for individuals and Australian society at large. It supports literacy, decreases loneliness and stress, strengthens family bonds, helps children understand the world and increases empathy for others. Readers are even more likely to live longer.

Determined to protect these benefits, BookPeople is instrumental in uniting and empowering diverse voices within the industry, from independent bookshops to chain and franchise shops, as well as specialist, second-hand, academic and educational booksellers. Throughout its centenary year and as it looks ahead to the next century, the organisation vows it will remain committed to promoting reading culture across Australia. In addition to traditional platforms, BookPeople is also embracing new trends in reading habits – such as the rise of audio books and BookTok – which are transforming the way Gen Z, in particular, engages with literature.

‘By staying attuned to bookshops’ needs and Australia’s changing demographics and preferences, BookPeople continues to evolve with the industry it serves. The challenges are always there, however, with a fractured and inefficient supply chain, unfair pricing structures, myriad entertainment options and the ever-present cost of living pressures.

Read: Gina Rinehart’s own creativity revisited as she attacks Namatjira’s portrait

‘Bookshops are more important than ever, providing calm and welcoming spaces filled with stories and ideas that bring people of all persuasions together. There truly is a book, and a bookshop, for everyone. So, measures like fixed price regulations will certainly give independent bookshops a fighting chance and ensure that all Australians have access to the life-changing benefits of reading for generations to come,’ concludes Egan.

For more information visit BookPeople.