Bollywood vibes activate NGV for all at the Indian Community Day

If you don’t have travel plans to visit India, then Melbourne could be a great option instead next month. NGV International will once again present its annual Indian Community Day on Sunday 13 October, replete with Bollywood dancing, dhol drumming and DJ sets.

Victoria has the largest Indian community in all of Australia (371,901 people in Victoria with Indian ancestries, of whom 258,193 were born in India).

Tony Ellwood AM, Director, NGV says, ‘The NGV prides itself on being a universal civic space where members from all segments of our diverse community feel welcome and represented.’

Nearly 8500 visitors attended last year’s Indian Community Day, and this year’s event will again bring together art, music, performance, dance and, of course, food.

Highlights for the 2024 event will be a high-impact drumming performance, an interactive Bollywood performance and workshop by Ignite Bollywood in the Gallery’s Great Hall, ​and DJ and music producer Pradip Sarkar, also known as Sikander, who will also host electrifying DJ sets in the same space. ​

The event will be hosted by celebrated Indian-Australian actor, writer and human rights advocate Sharon Johal, best known for her roles and appearances in Neighbours, The Block and the TV adaptation of Shantaram (2022).

There will also be performances and workshops on classical Indian dance, including Kathak style, as well as folk dances from Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Melbourne-based visual artist Bushra Hasan will run workshops for children themed around the rickshaw, while SBS Radio host Preeti Jabbal will moderate a panel discussion with Melbourne designers, Abha Gupta and Kudrat Makkar, alongside Sunita Lewis, Project Officer, Asian Art at the NGV, on Indian garments and contemporary fashion design.

Chef Helly Raichura of Carlton North’s popular Indian diner, Enter Via Laundry, will create a bespoke menu of Indian dishes and snacks served throughout the Great Hall and Gallery Kitchen.

Indian Community Day at NGV International on Sunday 13 October, from 11am to 5pm. Free.