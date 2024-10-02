Black Swan’s 2025 season designed to challenge and nourish audiences

An Australian political biopic, a modern American classic, a musical celebration of Broome and a comedic skewering of contemporary social mores feature in Black Swan State Theatre Company’s 2025 season.

Launched on Wednesday (2 October), the program’s six plays and one musical production combine to offer audiences a tasty theatrical treat, according to Black Swan’s Artistic Director Kate Champion.

“Planning a season is like creating a meal. We aim for a mix of flavours and textures, undeniable substance, diverse nutrition and a sprinkling of surprising spices. Our 2025 season is designed to challenge, delight and nourish our audiences,” Champion says.

The season opens with Tracy Letts’ acclaimed drama, August: Osage County, the winner of the 2007 Tony Award for Best Play and the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Drama – a play that “proves that American dramatists are invariably at their best when treating family life as an extension of civil war,” according to The Guardian’s Michael Billington.

Describing it as one of her top five scripts, Champion says August: Osage County is about “everything that families are but ramped up even more. There are secrets, there’s tension… We all think our families have problems and issues with particular relationships, but honestly, this story will probably make you feel that your family’s quite OK”.

The Perth season of this biting exploration of familial dysfunction is a Black Swan and Belvoir co-production, presented in association with Perth Festival. Directed by Belvoir’s Artistic Director Eamon Flack, August: Osage County will feature seven Western Australian actors alongside the Sydney cast.

Also programmed in Black Swan’s 2025 season are Blue, a monologue about grief and mental health by Kamilaroi playwright and Heartbreak High star, Thomas Weatherall; Never Have I Ever, a sharp-tongued comedy about the culture wars, which marks the playwriting debut of Deborah Frances-White, the host of the hit podcast The Guilty Feminist; Jonathan Biggins’ The Gospel According to Paul, in which the playwright performs as Australia’s acerbic former Prime Minister Paul Keating; and Kalgoorlie-born playwright Andrew Bovell’s Speaking in Tongues, a contemplative exploration of interconnectedness and the impacts of decision-making that Bovell previously adapted for the screen as the feature film, Lantana (2001).

Read: ArtsHub’s 2025 season guide to the performing arts

Rounding out the season are two new West Australian productions: Raised in Big Spirit Country, a musical celebration of the Broome sound that shaped such past Black Swan productions as Bran Nue Dae, curated by Black Swan’s Broome-based Artistic Associate Naomi Pigram-Mitchell, and Carol, the latest work by Donnybrook-born comedian and performer Andrea Gibbs, whose 2022 play Barracking for the Umpire was a witty celebration of football culture.

“It’s not only music,” Champion says of Raised in Big Spirit Country. “It will have some dance and storytelling and audiovisual history of the region that it comes from … we will have a window into not only the past legends of the Broome sound, but also the next generation, which is just so incredibly important and vital.”

Champion adds that Carol, the season’s final production, will be “imbued with the lightness that we all experience at Christmas time, particularly in Australia”.

“This show will have some songs. It’ll be celebratory. It’ll be about coming together, ultimately, and sharing what we have with each other,” she concludes.

Learn more about Black Swan State Theatre Company’s 2025 season.