Best opportunities, grants & awards for creatives: 2–7 March 2026

ABC Young Performers Awards 2026 (national)

CLASSICAL MUSIC – Australia’s most prestigious classical music competition, the ABC Young Performers Awards, return in 2026. Across three high-stakes rounds, this career-launching competition will uncover Australia’s most exceptional young instrumentalists, culminating in a spectacular Grand Final performance at the Sydney Opera House, which will be televised on ABC TV and broadcast on ABC Classic.

In Round One, applicants will be required to submit video performances that will be presented to the adjudication panel. The panel will select 12 semi-finalists to progress to Round Two, which will take place as live performances across several capital cities in Australia. From the 12 semi-finalists, three will be selected to perform a concerto with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra at the grand final in November 2026.

There are significant cash prizes on offer for all three finalists, plus recording and performance opportunities for the winner. Applications are open to Australian instrumental musicians aged 31 and under, and entry is free.

Applications close 1 May. Learn more and apply.

Studio1’s In-Studio Residencies (Brisbane/QLD)

DANCE – Meanjin/Brisbane micro arts precinct Studio1 is offering two Creative Funded Residencies for dance, physical theatre, or multidisciplinary artists or collectives. Each residency provides two weeks of space and $6000 in funding for artists to research, experiment, and develop new or existing work.

These residencies will specifically focus on exploration and process. They allow space and time for artists to turn initial ideas into structure, methodology and aesthetic palette, in readiness for larger opportunities, EOI’s, funding bids and grant applications. This program champions process, creation, research and rigorous practice.

EOIs are open to Brisbane-based artists and collectives, as well as those outside of Metro Brisbane and interstate, who are working and collaborating with Brisbane/Queensland creatives in key artist roles.

Applications close 16 March. Learn more and apply.

You Are Here: studio, workshop and gallery EOIs (Canberra)

VISUAL ARTS – Canberra-based creative organisation You Are Here (YAH) supports artists and producers to experiment, grow, and make meaningful work – without burning out, selling out, or doing it all alone.

YAH will be piloting studio, workshop, and gallery spaces at their new HQ within the Blank Cultural Platform at 131 City Walk, Canberra City. Artists are now invited to register interest in hiring a studio space, running workshops, or showing work. These pilots will run from March to July, with the possibility of extension if they’re working well.

You can register your interest via this form, and/or explore the new location and learn more by attending the Space Launch on Thursday, 5 March (tickets on sale now).

AFF Goes to Cannes 2026 – call for submissions (National)

FILM – Adelaide Film Festival (AFF) has again partnered with the Cannes Film Festival’s Marché du Film to showcase Australian filmmaking as part of the world’s largest film market, at the prestigious Festival de Cannes (12–26 May 2026).

AFF is now calling for submissions from across Australia for the chance to be showcased as part of the Marche’s Goes to Cannes platform. They’re seeking five fresh and original feature projects (feature or doc) that are near completion or are works-in-progress to showcase as part of the coveted Goes to Cannes platform.

The objective of this initiative is to connect Australian films with the global market, to uplift sales and prospects such as international festival premieres for the projects. The five films selected are presented to an audience of sales agents, distributors, investors, programmers and other market delegates.

Successful submissions will receive a complementary Marché accreditation and be included as an official ‘AFF Goes to Cannes’ selection. Selected projects will be eligible for a suite of prizes including a €10,000 cash prize presented by Sideral.

Applications close 18 March. Find out more and apply.

Regional NSW Strategic Partnerships Program (NSW)

REGIONAL ARTS – An initiative of Create NSW, the Regional NSW Strategic Partnerships Program aims to establish partnerships that strengthen the arts, culture and creative industries in regional NSW through programs for the following focus areas: skills development, organisational capacity building, audience development, development of partnerships, investment sourcing, and creative activation of spaces.

Co-funded grants up to $150,000 are available per project or program.

Applications close 31 March. Find out more and apply.

