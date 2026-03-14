Best opportunities, grants & awards for creatives: 16 to 22 March 2026

Ongoing Artist positions with The Unconformity (Queenstown, TAS)

Visitors twining with artist Theresa Sainty in the participatory artwork Kani mina milaythina nanya? (Where are you from?) at The Unconformity 2025 in Queenstown, Lutruwita/Tasmania. Image: Nicholas Salazar.

VISUAL ARTS | In a new initiative, The Unconformity has opened applications for three paid, part-time Ongoing Artist positions, offering Tasmanian-based artists an 18-month employment contract to develop ambitious new work culminating in world premieres at The Unconformity 2027 festival.

Riding the momentum of its most successful festival to date (60 events, 18 world premieres and 121 artists across Queenstown in October 2025), The Unconformity is investing in what comes next. Through the ‘Explorations’ initiative, the three artists recruited through an open call will be contracted as employees, working one day per week from May 2026 through October 2027, with full employment entitlements including leave and superannuation.

The model is intentionally different from a standard commission, offering artists both job security and time. Time for conceptual iteration, research, experimentation, and sustained engagement with the West Coast’s communities, landscapes and history.

An in-person information session is coming up on Thursday 19 March, at 35 Cutten Street, Queenstown; online consultations are also available.

Applications close 1 April. Learn more and apply.

Mudgee Literary Arts Residency (Mudgee, NSW)

WRITERS & ILLUSTRATORS | Open to writers and illustrators working in the literary arts, including writers of fiction and narrative non-fiction, children’s literature, poets, and graphic novelists. The residency includes five days of uninterrupted writing time, and an artist-led community engagement activity at the Kildallon Arts. There are two residencies available in 2026, subject to accommodation availability.

Applications close 31 March. Learn more and apply.

Copyright Agency Partnership Grant at ECU Gallery (Perth, WA)

VISUAL ARTS | In 2027, Edith Cowan University Gallery (ECUG) is partnering with Copyright Agency Partnerships (CAP) to support major commissions for mid-career and established visual artists from anywhere in Australia, in partnership with leading art galleries and cultural organisations around Australia.

One visual artist or collective will be selected from a competitive application process to develop and present a major new commission for an exhibition from 12 February to 7 May 2027 at ECU Gallery, and to undertake an aligned month-long residency in Perth.

The total value of this grant is $80,000, inclusive of artist fee and project funds towards the development and presentation of a new commission. In addition, ECU in partnership with North Metropolitan TAFE will contribute in-kind support of up to $8000 towards accommodation and access to studio facilities.

Applications close 16 March. Learn more and apply.

Unplugged Dance Scholarship (Greece)

Unplugged Dance 2026 is accepting applications. Image: Body Cartography – Resting Extinction; Piotr Nykowski.

DANCE | Applications are open for two partial scholarships for Australian residents to attend Unplugged Dance 2026, a seven-week residential dance and somatic intensive in Greece.

Unplugged Dance brings together dancers, performers, movers, choreographers and interdisciplinary artists interested in somatic practices, improvisation, ecological approaches to movement and collective artistic processes.

Taking place at Paleohori Eco-Art Space on Lefkada Island, the program offers an immersive environment where participants live, move and learn together through workshops, site-specific practices, and shared community life.

Each scholarship covers €1200 ($1953 AUD) of the €3600 ($5859 AUD) program fee, including accommodation, meals, and 180 hours of workshops and activities during the seven-week program. The scholarships aim to support participation from artists based in Australia and to foster cultural exchange and diverse embodied perspectives within the program.

Applications close 22 March. To receive the scholarship application form, send an email to [email protected] with the subject line: Scholarship Application – Australian Residents. Learn more.

MPAC’s 2027 Commissions Program (Clayton, VIC)

PERFORMING ARTS | Monash University Performing Arts Centre’s 2027 Commissioning Program opens with two opportunities for artists and collaborators ready to test ideas with academic partners and bring fresh work to audiences:

MPAC Creative Developments: Designed for the “what if?” stage, this stream provides short residencies and practical support to build a proof‑of‑concept for consideration in future commissioning and presentation. Projects in theatre, dance, music or multi-arts are eligible, and they must engage with an area of Monash University research, whether from sustainability, health, law, journalism, computer technologies, data, education and beyond. Two grants are available for $7500 each.



Designed for the “what if?” stage, this stream provides short residencies and practical support to build a proof‑of‑concept for consideration in future commissioning and presentation. Projects in theatre, dance, music or multi-arts are eligible, and they must engage with an area of Monash University research, whether from sustainability, health, law, journalism, computer technologies, data, education and beyond. Two grants are available for $7500 each. David Li Sound Gallery Commission: A focused commission for composers and sound artists to generate new work, from creative development to performance-ready, as part of the MPAC presents program. Innovative chamber, spatial, and experimental music using the Meyer Constellation active acoustic system in the David Li Sound Gallery, a 130‑seat space, allows artists to sculpt the room itself as an instrument. One grant is available at $15,000.

MPAC welcomes artists at all career stages, including collectives, who are keen to collaborate across disciplines and meaningfully embed research in their process.

Applications close 29 May. Learn more and apply.

Head On Photo Festival 2026 (Sydney, NSW)

Head On’s Photobook and Zine Fair, 2025. Image: Monique Harmer.

PHOTOGRAPHY | Photographers from around Australia and the globe are invited to submit their work to Head On Photo Festival 2026. Hosted in Sydney, Head On is one of the most respected photography festivals on the global stage.

Showcasing outstanding work from enthusiast, emerging and established artists, the Festival presents a powerful mix of online and in-person exhibitions and events across Sydney, with select exhibitions touring nationally and internationally.

Head On invites successful applicants to exhibit as part of the Festival as either Open or Featured Exhibitors. Head On covers production, curatorial and promotion costs for Featured Exhibitors so artists can focus on their practice. One submission will also receive a $5000 cash award.

Submissions close 29 March; submission fees range from $20-$35 AUD. Learn more and apply.

Workshop: Stronger Stories, Stronger Connections (Tamworth, NSW)

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES | How museums tell local history matters. This practical, one‑day professional development workshop has been designed to support small to medium-sized museums and galleries to work more respectfully and effectively with Aboriginal communities in telling history and developing exhibitions and public programs.

Delivered by Museums of History NSW, the workshop will be led by Peter White, Head of First Nations Cultural Engagement & Strategy, and Liam Keenan, Senior First Nations Producer. Both Peter and Liam bring extensive experience in First Nations–led museum practice.

This in-person workshop takes place on Thursday, 26 March; 9.30am for a 10am start, lunch provided. Learn more and register.

Want more? Visit our opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

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