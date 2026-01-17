Best opportunities, grants and awards for creatives: 18-25 January 2026

Callouts

Placeholder Residency Program at Field Rooms

FieldRooms at Danks St south precinct, Waterloo. Photo: Katrina Lee Ford.

Field Rooms, a new creative community space recently opened in Waterloo, is launching its Placeholder program in 2026 with a callout for residents whose practices engage with regenerative practice, care and public space.

Residencies span four months, and the selection panel is looking for research-based projects that test new ideas and ways of working within the community around repair, reuse and circularity. Each project will be shared onsite with workshops, talks, performances or other public events. Successful applicants will have access to two new custom-built structures – a studio space and workshop/performance space – and receive a $4000 artist fee.

Entries close on January 19, learn more and apply.

DirtyFeet’s Secondment Program

DirtyFeet is currently seeking Expressions of Interest for its Secondment Program, with two placements available across the 2026 Program for emerging artists based in NSW; one placement is prioritised for an emerging Indigenous artist.

Based in Sydney, DirtyFeet is an artist-led, not-for-profit organisation that cultivates creativity among emerging contemporary dance artists with and without disability. This is a unique opportunity to experience the DirtyFeet program hands-on, offering valuable insight into the identity and inclusive culture of the organisation’s work, artists, participants, and community.

Applications close 6 February, learn more and apply.

The Flying Nun Season 10

The Flying Nun by Brand X. Photo: Supplied.

Applications are now open for Brand X’s contemporary performance program, The Flying Nun. The Flying Nun is a space to embrace risk, inviting artists to explore experimental and innovative concepts and formats that push both their own practice and the audience’s experience.

This program aims to fill a gap. Rarely is there an opportunity for new projects in the late stages of development to be supported with space, time, and money, allowing projects to jump the final hurdle and evolve into fully produced shows. Each project gets a $2600 stipend, one week in-venue to bring their show to life, and a two-night performance run with a majority box office take.

Applications close 11 February, learn more and apply.

Lane Cove Village Centre Digital Design Mural (Designated)

Lane Cove Council invites Expressions of Interest from First Nations artists or artist collectives to create a site-specific mural in the Lane Cove Town Centre.

This initiative aims to celebrate the area’s rich Aboriginal heritage, particularly acknowledging the traditional custodians, the Cameraygal People of the Eroa Nation. The mural will serve as a visual testament to the enduring connection between the land, its First Nations People, and broader community.

EOIs close 15 February, learn more and apply.

Awards and Competitions

Sydney Philharmonia Choirs Emerging Composer Awards

Sydney Philharmonia Choirs has opened entries for the second edition of its Emerging Composer Awards. These awards were created to give two emerging composers a year the opportunity to write a piece to be performed by one of Sydney Philharmonia’s ensembles.

The 2026 Emerging Composers will be paid to write a new work, will be mentored by SPC’s experienced Music Staff, will be able to workshop their ideas with Sydney Philharmonia singers, and most importantly, will have their works performed in concert by SPC’s young adult choir, VOX, in their 25th anniversary concert.

Applications close 1 February, learn more and apply.

Grants and Funding

SHIFT: Supporting New Approaches to Touring

This is a new development fund for experimental, flexible and innovative approaches to touring exhibitions. Art On The Move invites applications from Western Australian curators and arts organisations to propose the redevelopment of an existing exhibition which presents an experimental model of touring.

The team is seeking bold, adaptable exhibition proposals that respond to real-world touring conditions. Rather than treating the exhibition as a fixed object, applicants are encouraged to imagine flexible, responsive models that can shift across venues, audiences and geographies.

The selected SHIFT project/s will receive up to $10,000 in development support with touring to commence in 2027.

Applications close 20 February, learn more and apply.

Read: The best Australian arts grants to apply for in 2026

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

Discover more arts, games and screen reviews on ArtsHub and ScreenHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.