Back to Back wins international theatre award

Geelong’s critically acclaimed Back to Back Theatre has been announced as the 2022 recipient of one of the world’s most prestigious theatre prizes, the International Ibsen Award.

Described by some as the ‘Nobel Prize for Theatre’ and presented every two years by the Norwegian Ministry of Culture, the award recognises an individual or company that has brought new artistic dimensions to the world of drama or theatre.

As well as the honour, the Ibsen includes a $2.5 million Norwegian kroner (almost AUD $400,000) cash prize.

Back to Back, which is centred around an acting ensemble of actors with disabilities, is the first Australian company to win the International Ibsen Award.

Previous recipients have included English film and theatre director Peter Brook in 2008, and US based performance artist and theatre-maker Taylor Mac in 2020.

‘We are proud to be able to honour an outstanding and unique theatre company that asks questions of their audience, of society and of each other through groundbreaking productions,’ said Ingrid Lorentzen, Chair of the International Ibsen Award Committee.

‘Back to Back’s work is exciting, unsettling and thought-provoking. It inspires us to be better artists and better people.

‘Back to Back gives voice to social and political issues, and their work is a relentlessly collective practice, where several creators, ideas and perspectives are always present and create a space for inclusion and opportunities. This is part of what makes their work so memorable and so important. Back to Back’s work has inspired and moved each of us in the committee, and we look forward to presenting this well-earned award to this theatre company,’ Lorentzen said.

A scene from Back to Back Theatre’s 2017 production LADY EATS APPLE. Photo: Vienna Zan Wimberly.

Reflecting on the award, Back to Back ensemble member Scott Price said: ‘It is an honour to receive this major award for our achievements in theatre. It means a lot. It means recognition of our art. It is a privilege and an honour. It was probably the proudest day in my career.’

Back to Back Artistic Director and Co-CEO, Bruce Gladwin said: ‘Many amazing artists have collaborated with the Back to Back Ensemble over the last 30 years. The presentation of The International Ibsen Award honours not only the Ensemble’s talent and unique insight as social commentators but the richness and depth of Australian contemporary theatre.’

Greater Geelong Deputy Mayor Trent Sullivan said: ‘The Greater Geelong community is so proud of Back to Back Theatre and the impact it has made on an international stage. To receive an award of this magnitude is incredible, and completely deserved. It is fitting recognition of the creativity and hard work of everyone involved in the company.’

Back to Back Theatre has previously received 21 national and international awards including a Helpmann Award for Best Australian Work, an Edinburgh International Festival Herald Angel Critics’ Award, two The Age Critics’ Awards, a New York Bessie and the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Group Award for the company’s long-standing contribution to the development of Australian theatre.

In 2015, Artistic Director Bruce Gladwin received the Australia Council for the Arts’ Inaugural Award for Outstanding Achievement in Theatre. The ensemble were awarded the ‘Best Ensemble’ in the 2019 Green Room Awards.

Back to Back recently premiered the company’s feature film debut Shadow at the South By Southwest (SXSW) Festival in Austin, Texas. Upcoming performances by the company can be seen at the Canberra Theatre Centre and Monash Performing Arts Centre in May, with Single Channel Video being presented at Melbourne’s winter festival RISING in June.

The Ibsen Award announcement coincides with the birthdate of the celebrated playwright Henrik Ibsen, in whose spirit the prize was established. The 2022 award ceremony will take place at the National Theatre in Oslo on 18 September. Plans are underway for Back to Back to perform a season of the award winning Ganesh Versus the Third Reich alongside the company’s most recent major work, The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes, in Oslo from 16-19 September.