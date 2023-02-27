Australian collection hits 4 million items

There are not many collecting institutions in Australia that can boast over four million items. This week, the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) – which is located in Canberra – has done the numbers, and, thanks to a boost in collection acquisitions during 2022, it can now stand among a coterie of collections that are truly representative of Australian culture.

NFSA CEO, Patrick McIntyre says that, during the past year, 126,896 new items entered the national audiovisual collection. Of those, ‘More than 111,000 (111,336 to be exact) were digital assets, which these days includes everything from feature films to TikToks.’

McIntyre says that reaching the four million mark speaks to the organisation’s ‘aspiration of a national collection, which represents all Australians, and which demonstrates the power of audiovisual media to keep our collective memories alive in ever-evolving ways’.

Among the highlights are a sequined jumpsuit from Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis (2022), created by award-winning designer Catherine Martin, rare moving images of the infamous ‘Bodyline’ Test Cricket series from 90 years ago and more than 6400 episodes of Neighbours (1985-2022).

McIntyre adds that the nature of what the organisation collects continues to expand. ‘During 2022, the NFSA continued building relationships and engaging with game developers and stakeholders within the gaming industry to collect software, documents and artefacts from video games dating back to the 1980s.’

This included titles from Beam Software, Krome Studios and Micro Forté, with a quirky recent addition being the video game Necrobarista, a 3D visual novel game released in 2020 by Australian development studio Route 59.

The game is set in a Melbourne café called Terminal, where the staff are necromancers and the customers are the recently dead, who are there to spend their final 24 hours in the world alongside the living, explains the curatorial team.

How collecting has changed

Clearly, the collection is growing. McIntyre says that is because, ‘in the digital age, the barriers to production are lowering, which means more things are being produced both in the professional sector, but also by citizen creators’ and there has also been a ‘massive shift in the area of CDOs – Complex Digital Objects’, with the organisation collecting ambitiously in the gaming space.

McIntyre adds that these latest acquisitions are a ‘mix of traditional and newer forms of media, [which] connect us very closely to contemporary Australia, as well as giving us insights into the past’. He continues, ‘There’s been not only a proliferation of works made, but also of platforms that feature and distribute audiovisual content. Acquiring something like the Instagram reels of Tait McGregor was a first for the NFSA and speaks to our aspiration to better reflect contemporary Australia.

‘A video game may use thousands of separate digital files, all of which need to be preserved,’ he continues, ‘as well as information relating to how those files are brought to life to make the world of the game. Now that games are one of the most dominant forms of audiovisual creativity worldwide, adapting to these new preservation challenges is a massive focus for us.’

McIntyre says that another significant aspect of collecting is preservation. While more than 110,000 digital assets were collected last year alone, not all of these items are separate works or titles. He explains: ‘In order to preserve work over the longer term, we make several copies of artefacts and each of these counts as an item in the collection – for instance, when we make digital copies of items held on perishable formats like magnetic tape. Recently, we have been on a mission to digitise as much of this material as we can before it is lost forever. So this counts in part for the upswing in activity.’

A good example is the digitisation and remastering project with Universal Music of the official music video for Helen Reddy‘s iconic 1972 anthem ‘I Am Woman‘. ‘The remastered version was completed from a scan of the original 16mm film held in the NFSA collection. The new version was released as part of Women’s History Month celebrations and to mark the 50th anniversary of this significant song’s release,’ explains NFSA.

Why is it important to collect screen and audio history?

History is important, no matter what form it comes to us in, says McIntyre. ‘Moving images and recorded sounds were the pre-eminent cultural forms to emerge during the 20th century, and digital is reshaping culture in the 21st century. Audiovisual recordings have a particular immediacy and impact – they bring memory to life in quite a literal way.’

He says the NFSA Collection is not only valuable to researchers of screen and sound – or of history generally – but provides enormous pleasure as examples of Australian creativity, or even just simple nostalgia.

‘Our collection items were seen at least 121 million times in the last year through our online and social channels, exhibitions, loans to other institutions and also through our licensing program to documentary filmmakers and broadcasters,’ he says.

‘From the first feature film ever made, The Story of the Kelly Gang (1906), to a new format like Untitled Goose Game, it’s critical to have that opportunity to reflect and reappraise the cultural impact over time.’

The challenge that four million items presents

Understandably the greatest challenge the NFSA faces is storage. ‘These days, storage is both a physical and a digital issue. We have warehouses that contain all our items from vintage film and tape, as well as other physical items like projectors, cameras, props and costumes, and documentation like scripts, photos and posters. But digital storage is an increasing cost. With the standard storage required for one feature film being 25 terrabytes, the infrastructural challenge of storage is a big part of our thinking in 2023 and beyond,’ McIntyre tells ArtsHub.

The other challenge, which McIntyre also describes as an opportunity, is making ‘the collection exist in digital forms, so it can be easily searched using new digital tools’. He continues: ‘Over the next few years, we really aim to turbocharge access to the collection for all Australians.’

The Aztec Sundial suit, worn by Austin Butler in Elvis (Baz Luhrmann, 2022). Image: Courtesy Bazmark. NFSA title: 1687803.

What’s new into the collection?

Games

Necrobarista, the visual novel game developed by Studio 59, in which the souls of the recently departed are given an extra 24 hours of life in a Melbourne alleyway coffeehouse, and

the hit stealth-puzzle game Untitled Goose Game from Australian developer House House, acquired in partnership with ACMI and the Powerhouse.

Television

Barrumbi Kids, the 2022 coming-of-age children’s series set in Arnhem Land and based on a series of novels by Leonie Norrington – the series aired on NITV and was notable for its representation of kids growing up in remote Australian communities

more than 6400 episodes of Neighbours, and

more than 1000 episodes of Home and Away and All Saints.

Music and sound

Archie Roach’s ‘One Song’, the last song he released before he died in July, acquired as part of the NFSA’s ongoing agreement with Mushroom Records

long-lost audio on Radio 6PR Perth of AFL player Haydn Bunton Sr in 1937

64 boxes of material from Radio 4K1G, an Indigenous community radio station based in Townsville, and

remastered original music video of Helen Reddy’s ‘I Am Woman’.

Film

the collection of internationally renowned avant-garde and experimental filmmaker and artist Paul Winkler, and

The Voyage of George Raft (1982), a documentary following the journey of three men who sailed the length of the Murray River on a raft made from refrigerator panels.

Costumes

Catherine Martin’s award-winning costumes from the Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis biopic, as well as props and accessories from the film.

Digital media

Salma’s Season – a new web season about a Pakistani-Australian woman determined to play at the Australian Open despite never having picked up a racket, and

a number of Instagram reels from Tait McGregor, the Wadawurrung music journalist and content creator who participated in the Screen Australia/Instagram First Nations Creators Program.

Oral histories

Interviews with notable Australian figures in the entertainment landscape, including:

Sue Healey – choreographer, artist, educator and dance filmmaker

Annette Shun Wah – writer, director, actor and broadcaster

Nell Campbell – actress and singer, also known by her stage name Little Nell, and

Jim Sharman – film and theatre writer and director.

To view NFSA collection highlights.