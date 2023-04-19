Asian Australian voices amplified

Shifting Subjects is a new podcast series telling stories from and about Asian Australian life, with each episode a self-contained documentary in itself. ArtsHub reached out to its creator, journalist and radio producer Lisa Divissi, to find out more about this initiative – a partnership between Liminal (an anti-racist literary platform with a focus on the Asian Australian experience) and Broadwave (a curated network of Australian podcasts telling community-driven stories).

Does the world need another podcast already?

In its first season the podcast consists of five discrete audio interviews, but with the surfeit of podcasts around do we really need another one? Divissi is adamant there’s room for more: ‘I think something the world needs more of is good, considered, narrative journalism. It needs storytellers who are motivated and have the means to take time out from churning out content in order to make work that is reflexive in its processes and approaches to reportage – not just to ensure a level of quality and ethical integrity, but also to make it interesting and entertaining to listen to,’ she says.

‘I’ve had feedback that people were pleasantly surprised to find that Shifting Subjects was not the usual “podcast s**t”, which made me laugh, even though I’m a big podcast listener myself. I think what they meant is that it isn’t formulaic or made to be consumed and forgotten.’

What makes Shifting Subjects special and deserving of attention?

‘I made a choice with this series to avoid assigning blanket characteristics or shared experiences to the term “Asian Australian”, because doing so would set me up for failure as a documentarian,’ continues Divissi. Instead, she is ‘interested in finding out what it can mean through interviewing people around me, using my own eyes, ears, brain and skillset’.

‘The results are more surprising, more moving and linger in your thoughts, or at least that’s what I found,’ she says.

What are the five episodes about?

‘The first episode was about my love/hate fascination with AFL, and the experience of feeling constantly drawn in by the game, the spectacle, the fun, the tatts – and then being repelled by the consistent instances of racism, let alone the sexism and transphobia that occur that never seem to get addressed adequately. I decided to speak with three Asian Australians who live and breathe footy, to find out how they keep their love of the game, despite the fact that the sporting cultures of AFL have a long history of racism and exclusion,’ says Divissi, who hosts and executive produces the podcast.

‘In the second ep, I spent a day at a tofu factory in [the north-west Melbourne suburb of] Maidstone to learn about how it’s made. While there I recorded enough material to create a soundscape that makes you feel like you’re sitting inside the factory watching all the magic happen. The real highlight, though, was meeting the factory’s owner and founder Camly Le, who has been making tofu for 30 years.

‘The third episode is about the making of a short film by multidisciplinary [Taiwanese] artist Angie Pai, as well as the experience of watching it from the point of view of her friend Alan Weedon. The film is about how to be a good filial subject and how Angie’s mother struggled with this question in migrating to Australia. Angie discusses how this struggle of her mother’s mirrors her own and the way it bonds them. Then we learn about how Alan, despite being from a different Asian culture, connected with the work and the resonance it’s had in his own life. I guess it’s a story about good art.

The fight to save the Vietnamese bilingual program at Footscray Primary School, which ended in 2020, makes up the content of the fourth episode. ‘It takes place in the audience of a performance art event that commemorates the effort to stop the program from shuttering,’ says Divissi, while the last episode (for now) sees her in Bendigo, home to three of the oldest and longest Chinese processional dragons in the world.

Each episode of Shifting Subjects comes out about a week apart. Episode 1: Field Notes is available to listen now. In this episode you’ll hear from Geelong Cats superfan Shamsiya Hussainpoor, Collingwood AFLW midfielder Joanna Lin and player/manager Jamie Pi, who once commentated a game for Xi Jinping.

For further information sign up to Shifting Subjects for notification of release dates.