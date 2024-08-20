News

ArtsPay joined by Australia Cultural Fund to support alternative funding model for the arts

The Australian Cultural Fund is the first government agency to join ArtsPay, a payment processing platform that shares profits with the arts.
20 Aug 2024 15:37
Celina Lei
A woman holding a colourful abstract artwork that blocks out her face with colourful squiggles on her body. She is standing against a white backdrop.

Photo: Anna Shvets, Pexels.

ArtsPay is an Australian payment processing company that serves the local arts industry, with 50% of its profits generated from transaction fees directed to artists and small arts organisations via the ArtsPay Foundation.

The platform has been picked up by organisations including Sydney Contemporary art fair, Melbourne International Film Festival, Darwin Festival, Australian Booksellers Association and Australian Music Association, and has now established a new partnership with the Australian Cultural Fund (ACF), a crowdsourced fundraising platform for artists operated by Creative Australia.

The partnership means that transaction fees from credit card donations to ACF will go towards supporting the arts in Australia. It’s the first time an Australian government agency has chosen to work with ArtsPay.

ACF Manager Tracy Woolacott says, ‘The ACF exists to support our creative economies, so we are excited that everything we do, from matched funding programs to transaction fees, will champion individual artists and small arts organisations. With ArtsPay supporting these same creative economies, this partnership is a natural fit.’

ACF does not take a cut on money donated via its platform, with 100% of the amount raised going to the artist and their projects. Donations above $2 are also tax deductible. Over $10.5 million of donations were facilitated through the ACF last financial year.

Now through partnering with ArtsPay, all donations will also make a impact to the growth of a new source of funding for the arts.

Last year, ArtsPay Foundation distributed its first round of small grants worth a total of $55,000 to nine recipients who had never applied or received public funding before.

Read: Can arts funding be self-sustaining?

Alistair Webster, co-founder of ArtsPay says, ‘ArtsPay is already being used by hundreds of ethical businesses all around Australia as a way of giving back to the arts, simply by switching their in-store or online payments. This partnership is clearly a very exciting step in our growth.’

Organisations and businesses of any size can sign-up to use ArtsPay as their payment processing platform, with a lower rate available for not-for-profits.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is the Diversity and Inclusion Editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Most recently, Celina was one of three Australian participants in DFAT’s the Future of Leadership program. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Visual Arts Performing Arts News Writing and Publishing Film Digital Television Features Career Advice Opinions & Analysis
