ArtsHub announces Creative Journalism Fellowship for NSW emerging writers

ArtsHub is seeking ten emerging arts journalists for a Creative Journalism Fellowship supported by the NSW Government through Create NSW.
20 Aug 2025 10:02
ArtsHub
All Arts

ArtsHub’s Creative Journalism Fellowship. Image: Vardan Papikyan on Unsplash.

ArtsHub is excited to announce its new Creative Journalism Fellowship, an arts and cultural journalism mentorship program supported by the NSW Government through Create NSW.

The fellowship is designed to bridge the gap between study and professional journalism experience for emerging arts journalists and writers in NSW, with ’emerging’ referring to writers currently in the first five years of their practice or under 28 years old.

Emerging NSW-based writers and journalists are invited to apply to receive real-world paid journalism experience, mentorship. Successful applicants will also receive training in defamation, cultural safety and technical skills such as using a Content Management System and SEO content optimisation.

Creative Journalism Fellowship: experience

Applicants must be able to demonstrate some relevant professional experience and be based/ living in NSW currently and through the entirety of the Fellowship.

Over a six-month period, the ten successful participants will gain valuable journalism experience as they are mentored and trained by ArtsHub’s award-winning, experienced journalists and editors.

Places are limited to ten emerging arts journalists and writers from across NSW with applications closing 5pm (AEST) Sunday 14 September 2025. The program will run from September 2025 to end of March 2026.

Visit the Creative Journalism Fellowship page for more information and application requirements.

