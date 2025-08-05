Arts Queensland reveals recipients of Organisations Fund: more money, same players

Arts Queensland’s flagship multi‑year arts investment program, the Organisations Fund, has announced its recipients for the 2026–2029 round, and the picture is one of stability rather than disruption. While the total pool has increased from $33.5 million (2022–2025) to almost $39.2 million (2026–2029), the list of organisations receiving the money remains essentially unchanged.

In fact, ArtsHub’s analysis shows that every continuing organisation has received a funding increase in annual terms. There are no clear ‘losers’ among the incumbents – the only omission from the previous list is Artisan, which appears to have been rebranded as Craft Queensland.

Arts Queensland Organisations Fund key numbers

53 recipients in 2026–2029 (up from 46 in 2022–2025).

in 2026–2029 (up from 46 in 2022–2025). Funding per annum : All continuing organisations received increases ranging from $10,000 to $122,500 per year.

: All continuing organisations received increases ranging from per year. Largest annual jump: Aboriginal Art Co (+$122,500 p.a.).

Arts Queensland Organisations Fund biggest winners

While every continuing organisation saw an uplift, some increases stand out:

Aboriginal Art Co: $77,500 p.a. → $200,000 p.a. ( +158% )

) Queensland Writers Centre: $320,000 p.a. → $440,000 p.a. ( +37.5% )

) Australasian Dance Collective: $600,000 p.a. → $660,000 p.a. ( +10% )

) QMusic: $450,000 p.a. → $495,000 p.a. (+10%)

It is an impressive lift for Aboriginal Art Co, especially, who were founded in 2019. ‘Aboriginal Art Co. provides a platform for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to have agency over their art and culture while giving consumers a clear ethical choice in how they buy it,’ states their website.

Queensland Writers Centre, meanwhile, has been a staple of the Queensland literary community since its formation in 1990.

‘The Queensland Government has announced record investment of almost $39.2 million through the Organisations Fund 2026-2029 will support 53 diverse arts and cultural companies and festivals across the state,’ Arts Queensland stated.

‘Of the 53 successful recipients, 18 organisations are based in regional areas, including Townsville, Bundaberg, Gympie and Winton, reflecting the breadth of Queensland’s vibrant arts and cultural sector,’ it continued.

‘Additionally, funding of almost $2 million through the $9.4 million 2025 Queensland Budget will support Woodford Folk Festival, North Australian Festival of Arts and Opera Queensland’s Festival of Outback Opera to continue to deliver exceptional festivals that engage audiences and drive cultural tourism.’

Writer Nick Earles hosts a workshop with Queensland Writers Centre, one of the biggest winners in the latest round of Arts Queensland’s Organisations Fund.

Arts Queensland Organisations Fund backs a stable ecosystem

The near‑total continuity between funding rounds suggests a firm commitment from the state government to sustaining the current ecosystem of funded organisations. For many, this will be welcome news. Multi‑year funding offers vital stability in a sector marked by insecure project grants and shifting priorities.

But for those outside the tent, the message is clear: there’s very little room for new entrants. With only one effective change in the funded list, competition for a place remains fierce.

It is also a commitment to small to medium-sized organisations. Except for the Aboriginal Art Co. and Queensland Writers Centre, almost no organisations have received an increase of more than 10%. It means rapid growth or innovation is unlikely for those in the current ecosystem.

The new Organisations Fund round represents more money for the same companies, reinforcing a stable (some would say entrenched) arts funding landscape in Queensland. For the organisations lucky enough to be inside, the next four years promise a rare degree of certainty. For those hoping to join their ranks – or for organisations looking to grow and innovate – the path remains narrow.

