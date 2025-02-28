News

 > News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep your eye on this week's top arts news stories.
28 Feb 2025 9:00
Gina Fairley
piece of paper with a hole in it and a painted eye looking through. Arts news.

All Arts

Have you got your eye on this week’s arts news? Image: Ann Tarazevich, Pexels.

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

While the controversy around Australia’s representation at the 2026 Venice Biennale continues to be the hottest trending topic this week, other top reads were new trends in social media, the cost crisis with ballet companies, and a swag of reviews – demonstrating that arts lovers are keen to get out and engage.

These are the arts news stories that caught our readers’ eyes this week.

Social media is dying – what next for arts marketing?
The US’s TikTok on again/off again ban is just the latest in a downward trend for social media. What will the landscape look like in the future for arts marketing?

Cost crises and funding parity issues for ballet companies outside Sydney/Melbourne bubble
Two major ballet companies say they are not receiving equitable government funding support. How much is their location to blame?

Best of Melbourne Art Fair 2025
ArtsHub‘s annual round-up on what stood out at Melbourne Art Fair.

The lost art of bookstore browsing – three tips for finding your next read
New research has revealed Australians need to spend more time in bookstores. Here’s how to find your next favourite book in one of the country’s many great stores.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: And Then There Were None, Comedy Theatre ★★★
The best selling crime novel of all time receives another stage adaptation.

Theatre review: Pride & Prejudice, Playhouse Theatre, QPAC ★★★★1/2
Jane Austen’s ‘universally acknowledged’ novel has been newly adapted by Queensland Theatre in a stunning production.

Musical review: Hadestown, Theatre Royal Sydney ★★1/2
While some elements are impressive, others are undercooked and underwhelming.

Ballet review: Nijinsky, Regent Theatre ★★★★★
The Australian Ballet is in its element for John Neumeier’s Nijinsky.

Book review: We Speak of Flowers, Eileen Chong ★★★★★
A masterful collection that succeeds as an outpouring of love and exploration of grief.

Opera review: Candide, Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House ★★★★
Bernstein’s crowd-pleasing comic operetta will have audiences laughing at the absurdity of extreme ideas.

Exhibition review: Akil Ahamat: Extinguishing Hope, University of Technology Sydney Gallery ★★★★
The artist examines pathways to mitigate the spectre of disaster.

More recent reviews

An eye on jobs and career news

So you want my arts job: Librettist
If you possess humility, audacity, originality and passion, becoming a librettist may suit you, says playwright, director, dramaturg and librettist Alana Valentine.

So you’ve signed the contract and handed in your manuscript…now what?
What are some of the processes your manuscript will go through before it is published?

A win for creative industries against AI?
Creative cultures may yet suffer when the royalties start flowing.

Revisit: Art market lessons learned in 2024
As we settle into the year, take another look at our article offering healthy advice for decisive leadership in 2025.

Read: Prizes and competitions to enter in 2025

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Student Membership - Join for FREE
Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

South Australian Greens Senator and arts spokesperson Sarah Hanson-Young, centre, together with Greens candidate for the Federal seat of Adelaide, Mat Monti (left), and Katie McCusker, the Greens candidate for Sturt (right).
News

Australian Greens launch new arts policy, make explosive allegations regarding Creative Australia’s CEO

Creative Australia’s CEO Adrian Collette "misled" the Senate Estimates hearing on Tuesday according to the Greens’ arts spokesperson Senator Sarah…

Richard Watts
Anne Summers, a smiling woman with long blonde hair.
Sponsored

Women’s voices writ large and amplified

NewSouth Publishing has always been a supporter of women and their impact on Australian society.

Thuy On
Woman in black top with dark hair looking at floating sculpture of glass leaves. Annette Blair
News

Glass art speaks to fragile past - major commission at Australian War Memorial

Over 1800 glass eucalypt leaves created by Annette Blair evoke memories and the Australian landscape as a first encounter in…

Gina Fairley
Young woman holding a stack of books with shelves in background. art books
News

New art books for this first quarter of 2025

Summer reading done – tick. So what’s next? Check out this list of 15 cool arty flippers and deep dives…

Gina Fairley
A young person wearing shorts and short sleeved shirt wearing a face mask is on stage spray painting a green eye on a corrugated iron fence.
Opinions & Analysis

When the 'War of the Worlds' lands in three places at once...

The logistics of staging one festival production in three different locations concurrently is challenging enough. But what happens when you…

Fleur Kilpatrick
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login