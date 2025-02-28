Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

While the controversy around Australia’s representation at the 2026 Venice Biennale continues to be the hottest trending topic this week, other top reads were new trends in social media, the cost crisis with ballet companies, and a swag of reviews – demonstrating that arts lovers are keen to get out and engage.

These are the arts news stories that caught our readers’ eyes this week.

Social media is dying – what next for arts marketing?

The US’s TikTok on again/off again ban is just the latest in a downward trend for social media. What will the landscape look like in the future for arts marketing?

Cost crises and funding parity issues for ballet companies outside Sydney/Melbourne bubble

Two major ballet companies say they are not receiving equitable government funding support. How much is their location to blame?

Best of Melbourne Art Fair 2025

ArtsHub‘s annual round-up on what stood out at Melbourne Art Fair.

The lost art of bookstore browsing – three tips for finding your next read

New research has revealed Australians need to spend more time in bookstores. Here’s how to find your next favourite book in one of the country’s many great stores.

More arts news

Trending topic

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: And Then There Were None, Comedy Theatre ★★★

The best selling crime novel of all time receives another stage adaptation.

Theatre review: Pride & Prejudice, Playhouse Theatre, QPAC ★★★★1/2

Jane Austen’s ‘universally acknowledged’ novel has been newly adapted by Queensland Theatre in a stunning production.

Musical review: Hadestown, Theatre Royal Sydney ★★1/2

While some elements are impressive, others are undercooked and underwhelming.

Ballet review: Nijinsky, Regent Theatre ★★★★★

The Australian Ballet is in its element for John Neumeier’s Nijinsky.

Book review: We Speak of Flowers, Eileen Chong ★★★★★

A masterful collection that succeeds as an outpouring of love and exploration of grief.

Opera review: Candide, Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House ★★★★

Bernstein’s crowd-pleasing comic operetta will have audiences laughing at the absurdity of extreme ideas.

Exhibition review: Akil Ahamat: Extinguishing Hope, University of Technology Sydney Gallery ★★★★

The artist examines pathways to mitigate the spectre of disaster.

More recent reviews

An eye on jobs and career news

So you want my arts job: Librettist

If you possess humility, audacity, originality and passion, becoming a librettist may suit you, says playwright, director, dramaturg and librettist Alana Valentine.

So you’ve signed the contract and handed in your manuscript…now what?

What are some of the processes your manuscript will go through before it is published?

A win for creative industries against AI?

Creative cultures may yet suffer when the royalties start flowing.

Revisit: Art market lessons learned in 2024

As we settle into the year, take another look at our article offering healthy advice for decisive leadership in 2025.

Read: Prizes and competitions to enter in 2025

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.