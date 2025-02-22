Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

Each Saturday, we summarise ArtsHub’s most-read stories of the week in order to bring you up to speed with the latest arts industry news you may have missed. Here are the news, reviews and career stories that caught our readers’ eyes over the last seven days.

This week’s top arts news stories

Resignations and uproar follow Creative Australia’s Venice Biennale decision

Within hours of announcing its controversial decision, Creative Australia faced multiple high-level resignations and widespread industry backlash.

Arts Wellbeing Collective abruptly shut down

The future of the Arts Wellbeing Collective is in doubt after its relationship with Arts Centre Melbourne came to an abrupt end late last year.

From visible storage to new photography centre, major builds drive regional traffic

TarraWarra Museum of Art is delivering an education space with visible storage while Ballarat’s National Centre for Photography reveals opening date.

Swingers have their moment to shine at RISING 2025

The first event for Melbourne’s winter festival RISING has been announced: a playable art exhibition celebrating the game of mini golf.

Dance-theatre critique of toxic masculinity, ‘KING’, invited to Belgrade Dance Festival

Shaun Parker and Company’s ‘KING’ tours to Serbia next month, with Australian triple-threat dancer, actor and singer-songwriter Keiynan Lonsdale now joining the cast.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: Truth, Merlyn Theatre, Malthouse ★★★½

Patricia Cornelius’ latest play tells the story of the WikiLeaks founder who “wanted to change the world”.

Opera review: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, Royal Exhibition Building ★★★

Melbourne Opera stays well within its comfort zone for Wagner’s epic comedy.

Musical review: Hadestown, Theatre Royal Sydney ★★½

While some elements are impressive, others are undercooked and underwhelming.

Theatre review: Cruise, KXT on Broadway, Mardi Gras ★★★★½

Jack Holden’s Olivier Award-nominated play arrives in Australia for Sydney’s Mardi Gras.

Immersive review: Invisible: Darkfield, Adelaide Fringe ★★★★½

From out of the darkness, a voice beckons you to embrace the chaos.

Career and education chatter this week

Prizes and competitions to enter in 2025

A go-to list of prizes and competitions across the visual arts, performing arts and writing, periodically updated.

So you want my arts job: Librettist

If you possess humility, audacity, originality and passion, becoming a librettist may suit you, says playwright, director, dramaturg and librettist Alana Valentine.

And finally, despite being published in early January, Gina Fairley’s overview of arts roles continues to appear in our top 10 list week after week:

32 jobs to consider for a career change in 2025

Looking at a career change in 2025? Learn first-hand the insights on 32 arts jobs to give you the edge.

