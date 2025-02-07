News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep you eye on this week's top arts news stories.
7 Feb 2025 9:00
Gina Fairley
Woman with brown hair holding up phone with picture of eyes. Arts news.

All Arts

Keep your eye on this week’s arts news. Photo: Hadislash / Pexeils

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news stories that pushed to the top of the heap, and were most read this week, including changes in the Australian publishing sector, standout exhibitions by women artists in 2025, and a tribute to a giant of the visual arts sector, Tom Lowenstein.

Australian publishing faces unprecedented consolidation – will it help or hurt local authors?
In a massive sea change for Australian publishing, three independent publishers have been acquired in less than six months. Experts warn this is a disaster. Publishers say they don’t have an option.

6 exhibitions by women that promise to open our eyes in 2025
2025 marks the 50th anniversary of International Women’s Year. These six exhibitions salute the significant contribution of women artists.

Vale Tom Lowenstein OAM – a man who looked after artists
The sector mourns the loss of one of Australia’s most respected arts tax accountants, Tom Lowenstein.

Celebrating the art that promotes positive change
Australia’s richest prize for portraiture platforms artists and community
Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Musical review: Follies, Palais Theatre ★★★★1/2
Australia’s first ever fully staged production of Follies deserves an extended run.

Theatre review: Wuthering Heights, Roslyn Packer Theatre ★★★
Acclaimed British director Emma Rice brings a divisive adaptation of Wuthering Heights to Sydney.

Book review: Memorial Days, Geraldine Brooks ★★★★★
A memoir about grief by a writer at the top of her form.

An eye on jobs and career news

2025 arts conference and summit calendar
Give your professional practice a boost in 2025 and network with colleagues at a specialist arts conference.

$20,000 annual tax deductible entertainment expenses policy announced
New tax relief on the horizon, as attending arts events could be tax deductible.

Is it important to read the explanatory labels next to artworks? We asked 5 experts
Five experts offer five reasons to – or not to – read the wall labels to understand the art.

Read: Prizes and competitions to enter in 2025

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

