Artists on NAVA’s board to be paid

The National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) announced yesterday (7 March) that it will pay honorariums to voluntary board directors who are artists, independent arts workers and/or First Nations representatives.

The peak industry body for the visual arts, craft and design hopes this move will set best practice standards for the sector.

NAVA Executive Director Penelope Benton says: ‘Underpayment and non-payment affects career sustainability for artists and arts workers, and the sustainability of the arts sector as a whole.

‘As NAVA takes action for the rights and voices of artists and arts workers, we must also support equitable treatment, professional pay and good practices within our own organisation.’

Previously ArtsHub has explored the topic of whether more artists are needed on boards, with many of those involved feeling that their role was valued.

Being on a board means that there is more visibility for artists and arts workers, as artist Tony Albert, who is on the AGNSW Board of Trustees, said in an earlier interview: ‘I think it really is important for artists to be at the table, and for me as an Aboriginal person also. There hasn’t been an Indigenous [person] in 129 years [until now] on the AGNSW Trustees. It is such a strong advocate position, having that representation at the table.’

Benton says that widespread financial struggles for many artists and arts workers further exacerbate the lack of diversity and representation among board directors. ‘The industry increasingly recognises that independent artists and practitioners are among the lowest paid people in the country. There are many organisations, like ours, who understand that few people are in the privileged position to be able to donate their time on voluntary boards. For this reason, many boards of cultural organisations in Australia lack diversity,’ says Benton.

Figures from the 2019 Diversity Arts Australia study, ‘Shifting the Balance‘, show that across all leading Australian creative sector organisations, only 6% of chairs and deputy chairs, and 9% of board members, identify as being culturally and/or linguistically diverse (CALD).

Last year, arts and cultural consultant Kate Larsen also took a dive into arts boards, with responses collected through a national survey, which found access and diversity as some of the top concerns.

NAVA proposes that one way to redress this issue is through offering an honorarium. The decision was passed at the February 2023 meeting of NAVA’s board of directors, with payments to be disclosed during the annual audit and recorded in NAVA’s Annual Financial Report.

Artist members of NAVA’s Board currently include Abdul Abdullah, Lisa Radford and Michelle Vine, with the elected representative, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander being Bianca Beetson. The Board is chaired by Clothilde Bullen, Curator and Head of Indigenous Programs at AGWA and a Wardandi (Nyoongar) and Badimaya (Yamatji) Aboriginal woman.

The decision represents a further commitment to equity and respecting artists for their work and time. Along with the launch of a revised Code of Practice in September last year, NAVA will be presenting Art is a Real Job: Money Matters, a series of free artist-led online events to secondary school students and educators which draw on recommendations made in NAVA’s new Code of Practice, on 30 March.

NAVA is a not-for-profit entity registered with the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (ACNC), which allows allows charities to pay their board members and notes that offering a payment can increase the pool of potential board members and lead to greater diversity on boards.