Artist in distress as her former gallery sells similar artworks, attributed to another

Anya Pesce, an artist who creates hand-formed relief sculptures, has been sitting with an uneasy feeling since discovering that her previous gallery, Studio Gallery (Melbourne), is selling a suite of artworks very similar to her own.

Pesce decided to bring the issue to light after four years, supported by her current gallery M Contemporary and a deep dive report from Liz Hobday at the Australian Associated Press (AAP).

On 2 January, Pesce posted the story on her Instagram account, adding, “Artists find their expression through research, experimentation and practice, and it is cynical for your work to be copied once it’s resolved and in a tangible format.”

The rundown

Pesce signed on with Studio Gallery in 2018, but left in early 2021. According to the artist, the gallery asked specific technical questions about materials and install during her representation (which is not unusual), and told Pesce that it would be working with another artist “in the same genre” should she leave.

Within a few months, Studio Gallery began promoting works with a similar twisted relief aesthetic made out of high-gloss plastic, attributed to “internationally acclaimed and collected French sculpturist”, Jean Paul Mangin.

However, despite the Gallery’s advertising of such artist, there is very limited material on Mangin elsewhere. According to the AAP, when Pesce’s friend asked Studio Gallery co-director Kerry Armstrong about the artist, her reply was, “Jean Paul personally shuns contact; I am told he has trauma regarding an accident as a younger man.”

Armstrong is an artist herself, who, together with her partner Michael Armstrong, owns the Studio Gallery Group. Their art-filled mansion was covered on The Sydney Morning Herald earlier this year.

Over 30 pieces attributed to Mangin are currently listed on Studio Gallery’s website, ranging from $2900 to $9800 in price. The AAP report has found no solo exhibitions in Mangin’s name at Studio Gallery, and the artist appears not to be represented by any commercial galleries in France, where he is supposedly based.

Pesce is not only worried that her artworks have been copied, but also that buyers of Mangin’s works may not have clear provenance around their making and Mangin’s studio practice. Mangin’s pieces have gained popularity in the interior design market, and have been featured by the likes of Vogue Living, Est Living and the Affordable Art Fair.

Read: Why ideas are worthless in copyright terms

Pesce has complained to Fair Trading and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), but for artists trying to stop their work from being copied, the process can be “impossibly expensive [and] time consuming,” says Arts Law Centre chief executive, Louise Buckingham.

As Hobday puts it, “The injustice of imitation, which Pesce feels she has suffered, could happen to any Australian artist.”

ArtsHub has reached out to Studio Gallery for comment.