News

 > News

Artist in distress as her former gallery sells similar artworks, attributed to another

Anya Pesce believes her relief sculptures have potentially been copied by a made-up artist after severing ties with Studio Gallery.
7 Jan 2025 14:13
Celina Lei
Left: Artist Anya Pesce standing next to her work as part of ‘Fold Fetish’ exhibition at M Contemporary. Featuring a large deep blue round relief with a folded centre, made out of plastic. Right: Works by Jean Paul Mangin currently listed on Studio Gallery’s website. Around a dozen pieces of what appears to be folded plastic on a white background webpage.

Visual Arts

Left: Anya Pesce standing next to her work as part of ‘Fold Fetish’ exhibition at M Contemporary. Photo: Courtesy of the artist. Right: Works by Jean Paul Mangin currently listed on Studio Gallery’s website. Image: Screenshot on 3 January 2025.

Share Icon

Anya Pesce, an artist who creates hand-formed relief sculptures, has been sitting with an uneasy feeling since discovering that her previous gallery, Studio Gallery (Melbourne), is selling a suite of artworks very similar to her own.

Pesce decided to bring the issue to light after four years, supported by her current gallery M Contemporary and a deep dive report from Liz Hobday at the Australian Associated Press (AAP).

On 2 January, Pesce posted the story on her Instagram account, adding, “Artists find their expression through research, experimentation and practice, and it is cynical for your work to be copied once it’s resolved and in a tangible format.”

The rundown

Pesce signed on with Studio Gallery in 2018, but left in early 2021. According to the artist, the gallery asked specific technical questions about materials and install during her representation (which is not unusual), and told Pesce that it would be working with another artist “in the same genre” should she leave.

Within a few months, Studio Gallery began promoting works with a similar twisted relief aesthetic made out of high-gloss plastic, attributed to “internationally acclaimed and collected French sculpturist”, Jean Paul Mangin.

However, despite the Gallery’s advertising of such artist, there is very limited material on Mangin elsewhere. According to the AAP, when Pesce’s friend asked Studio Gallery co-director Kerry Armstrong about the artist, her reply was, “Jean Paul personally shuns contact; I am told he has trauma regarding an accident as a younger man.”

Armstrong is an artist herself, who, together with her partner Michael Armstrong, owns the Studio Gallery Group. Their art-filled mansion was covered on The Sydney Morning Herald earlier this year.

Over 30 pieces attributed to Mangin are currently listed on Studio Gallery’s website, ranging from $2900 to $9800 in price. The AAP report has found no solo exhibitions in Mangin’s name at Studio Gallery, and the artist appears not to be represented by any commercial galleries in France, where he is supposedly based.

Pesce is not only worried that her artworks have been copied, but also that buyers of Mangin’s works may not have clear provenance around their making and Mangin’s studio practice. Mangin’s pieces have gained popularity in the interior design market, and have been featured by the likes of Vogue Living, Est Living and the Affordable Art Fair.

Read: Why ideas are worthless in copyright terms

Pesce has complained to Fair Trading and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), but for artists trying to stop their work from being copied, the process can be “impossibly expensive [and] time consuming,” says Arts Law Centre chief executive, Louise Buckingham.

As Hobday puts it, “The injustice of imitation, which Pesce feels she has suffered, could happen to any Australian artist.”

ArtsHub has reached out to Studio Gallery for comment.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

Performing Arts News Writing and Publishing Film Digital All Arts Television Features Reviews Museums
More
Competitions. A digitally rendered 3D competition showing surreal objects that appear to be a tabletop setting.
News

Prizes and competitions to enter in 2025

A go-to list of prizes and competitions across the visual arts, performing arts and writing, periodically updated.

Celina Lei
A group of portraits of arts workers on colourful backgrounds.
Features

32 jobs to consider for a career change in 2025

Looking at a career change in 2025? Learn first-hand the insights on 32 arts jobs to give you the edge.

Gina Fairley
Reviews

Exhibition review: The Charge That Binds, ACCA

Uniting disparate strands of ecologically-engaged art, the exhibition covers vast geographical distances and pressing topics.

Scott Robinson
Newcastle Art Gallery staff preparing the collection for offsite storage, prior to commencement of the major building expansion project, 2022.
News

Newcastle Art Gallery reveals 2025 reopening date following ambitious expansion

Newcastle Art Gallery will reopen in time for the city's flagship festival with new space for exhibitions and a sculptural…

Celina Lei
News

National Art School announces the winner of the inaugural Prudence MacLeod Prize

Anna Mould is the first recipient of the prestigious international artist residency program.

Autumn Whiteman
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login