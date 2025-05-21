News

Art Basel sets its eyes on the Middle East with new fair in 2026

As established markets decline, Art Basel seeks new wealth – and new talent.
21 May 2025 13:33
Celina Lei
A photo of a white cube-like building in sunny daylight.

M7 in Doha will host Art Basel Qatar in 2026. Photo: Courtesy of Art Basel.

Art Basel has announced that a new art fair will debut in Doha, Qatar, in February 2026. This follows the global fair giant’s expansion to Paris in 2022, and will sit alongside its annual calendar of art fairs in Basel (Switzerland), Hong Kong and Miami Beach.

Art Basel Qatar emerged out of a partnership with Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and QC+, a creative collective specialising in cultural commerce. This is the first time Art Basel has stepped into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, but the landscape already boasts a wealth of major art events, such as Art Dubai, Abu Dhabi Art and the Sharjah Biennial.

Much has been said about the rising art market of the Middle East in recent years, with collectors maturing and galleries identifying new opportunities in the region as global art sales declined as much as 31% in the US, UK and China.

Chair of Qatar Museums, Sheikha Al Mayassa Bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani told the New York Times that Art Basel Qatar is about giving dealers “an opportunity to meet new buyers” and “give our local talent global visibility”.

She added: “It makes sense for Art Basel to come to our region. It’s the right time.”

Qatar Museum is currently leading the development of the Art Mill Museum, Lusail Museum and a permanent Qatar Pavilion in the Giardini della Biennale for the Venice Biennale.

Read: Art travel guide: here are the best times to visit these five Asian cities in 2025

Art Basel Qatar will be held at M7, a creative hub in Doha located alongside the Doha Design District. It has previously hosted exhibitions include Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams and Ellsworth Kelly at 100.

Chief Executive Office of Art Basel, Noah Horowitz, says in a media statement, “The art scene across the MENA region has undergone exponential growth in recent decades, with the establishment of world-class institutions, the launch of leading cultural events and the growth of a vibrant community of artists, galleries and professionals.”

He adds that the partnership with QSI and QC+ will “create new touch points for the broadest possible audiences”.

Horowitz concludes: “Qatar’s depth of collections, history of building great cultural institutions and unique role as an incubator and supporter of talent position the new Art Basel Qatar for success on the world stage.”

More announcements on Art Basel Qatar to come.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

