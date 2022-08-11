Architecture commission reimagines The Parthenon, but is it appropriation?

Today (11 August) the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) announced the latest instalment of its Architecture Commission series, a replica of The Parthenon on the Acropolis in Athens.

Titled Temple of Boom by Melbourne based architect and designer Adam Newman and Kelvin Tsang, the site-specific work will be housed in the NGV Garden from 16 November through into 2023. The official media release explains the structure, ’reflects the slow yet unstoppable processes of change that transform all cultural, geological and ecological systems.’

Director of the NGV, Tony Ellwood AM said: ’One of the most famous examples of classical architecture, The Parthenon in Athens is often viewed as a potent symbol of Western art and culture. This thought-provoking work by Adam Newman and Kelvin Tsang invites us to consider how we create and imbue architecture with meaning, as well as how this meaning can shift across time periods and cultures.’

As any architecture student can attest to, The Parthenon is one of the first architectural buildings taught in the curriculum.

Tsang told ArtsHub: ’It’s one of the first buildings that symbolises democracy, but at the same time, when you look into the history of it, it’s actually selective democracy. Only men and nobles can vote in Greece at that time.’

Now, when diversity and equal human rights are at the forefront of the collective consciousness, placing the structure in an art institution, is seen by the artists as a form of rebellion.

Renders of 2022 NGV Architecture Commission, Temple of Boom, by Adam Newman and Kelvin Tsang.

Tsang continued: ’All over the world political buildings like Parliament and capitol buildings appropriated the topology of The Parthenon and over time it [the symbol] has political power.

‘As a provocation, what if we take that and “deface” it with art? Whether it is defacement or not is open to interpretation,’ said Tsang.

Further, the project aims to spark discussions around time and its effects on all architecture while advocating for preservation and reuse.

Tsang and Newman will also be inviting graffiti and urban artists to ‘hijack’ the ancient structure and paint over it, guided by the theme ’transformation and constant flux’.

It means that collaborating artists will not only decorate the structure with their own expressions, but have free rein over the depth and perspective of the space, and how it’s experienced by visitors.

Further, Temple of Boom not only follows the 2021 commission by Taylor Knights + James Carey, pond[er] – a pink pond that capture’s audiences – but will physically be built over it to extend its life in a similiar vein of nods to legacy and histories.

A thin line between reinterpretation and appropriation

When asked about whether the work risks cultural appropriation, especially in light of controversies around the Parthenon sculptures held at the British Museum earlier this year, Tsang said they’ve received an array of feedback when consulting friends and colleagues of Greek heritage.

‘We got a lot of different reactions and interpretations which are generally quite positive,’ he revealed.

‘Some referenced the work’s title – which we intended to be about music – to the Ottoman’s takeover in Athens [in 1458] which made the work quite provocative to them.

‘We’re happy for anyone’s interpretation, because the thing about The Parthenon and architecture in general is that anyone can have their interpretation and it’s not confined to any one culture because it’s so world-renown,’ Tsang added.

‘[What we want to do] is flip existing ideas on its head by using something that’s so iconic, and doing something almost unexpected to it.’

Compared to the hushed sacredness of the original historic site, Temple of Boom welcomes music and collaborations, with programming including NGV’s Friday nights as well as gigs and concerts.

Just like the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty, The Parthenon has become a symbol of popular culture to the extent where we sometimes forget their historical and political origins.

It is exactly this feature that will be used to its advantage in Temple of Boom.