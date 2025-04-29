News

 > News

Actors championing Australian short stories

Love short stories and want to hear them read by professional actors on stage? Come to Newtown or listen to the podcast.
29 Apr 2025 16:55
Thuy On
Six panels. The top three comprise a man and two women, the bottom comprise a man and two women.

Writing and Publishing

Top row: Oliver Coulter, Cate Kennedy, Paddy O’Reilly. Bottom row: Chris Alosio, Jules Billington, Monica Sayers. Photos: Paddy Reilly by Rebecca Michael, all others supplied.

Share Icon

StorySALOON aims to grow the audience for Australian short stories by curating select published works and platforming them on stage as well as on air via a weekly podcast. The organisation is planning its second event, with several more to come.

Jane Messer, Founder, Chief Saloonist and host of the shows, says: “We were thrilled by how much our audience loved this format of short stories read by actors. Our first show in April sold out in under a week, and people are returning for the 6 May 2025 show. StorySALOON is designed to transport you into the world of the story, while having a fun, inexpensive night out. Our first show proved our recipe works.”

But why have actors rather than the writers read the stories?

“The authors excel at writing. The actors excel at performance and engaging with the audience,” Messer explains. “They bring new and sometimes surprising interpretations to each story. We’re honoured to be working with actors who have been honing their craft for many years, and emerging talent through our partnership with NIDA.

“We’re growing an audience who may not have consciously picked up a short story before, people who love stories but haven’t been able to access them, as well as the avid readers and theatre lovers.”

Read: New kimono exhibition unfurls at NGV International

The 6 May show will include the following short stories:

  • Aitu, by emerging Samoan Australian writer Oliver Coulter, is a road story about two young men heading back to Darwin with special cargo. Chris Alosio will be reading.
  • GPS, by award-winning writer Cate Kennedy, is a darkly comic short story that’s both fairy tale and a realistic narrative about a girl alone in bushland. Jules Billington will be reading.
  • ‘Baggage Claim, by Paddy O’Reilly, an award-winning short story writer and novelist, centres on a young couple’s post-Bali trip temptation to open another traveller’s suitcase and play dress-ups. Monica Sayers will be reading.

StorySALOON Podcast episodes each feature a short story recorded at the live show. Messer says, “This is the first Australian podcast devoted to presenting our best published short stories. This podcast series is going to become a unique archive of Australian short stories by diverse writers from all over Australia, performed by talented Australian actors.”

Upcoming StorySALOON show dates: 6 May, 3 June, 5 August, 2 September, 7 October on the first Tuesdays of the month. The live readings are held at The Vanguard, 42 King Street, Newtown, NSW.  If you can’t see it live on stage, listen to the weekly podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Two panels. On left is a man smiling. He's wearing a white t-shirt under a blue denim jacket. On the left is cover of a book 'Highways and Byways'. The same man is wearing a suit, standing in front of a hill and looking sideways into the distance.
Reviews

Book review: Highways and Byways, Jimmy Barnes

If you liked Barnes’ previous books, this won’t disappoint.  

Ash Brom
Two panels - on the left a Caucasian man in front of some foliage with short blond hair and a green crew neck sweater with his face turned to the right of the frame, on the right a book cover with an abstract red, orange and sky blue wash, plus a big blue splodge lake-like design ringing in thick black design in the centre. The title Saturation is across the bottom and the author name William Lane across the top.
Reviews

Book review: Saturation, William Lane

A derivative dystopian political thriller. 

Ash Brom
A handshot of someone shifting flour into a bowl.
News

Plagiarism claim from RecipeTin Eats' Nagi Maehashi

Are the allegations true or half-baked?

Thuy On
A smiling bald man wearing a light blue shirt.
Q&A

What I've learned, Ed Wright, Puncher & Wattmann

27 works of fiction, seven non-fiction, 10 books of poetry and one poetry anthology later, the Publishing Director is ready…

Thuy On
Two panels. On the left is author Chris Flynn, who is bald and wearing a white shirt. On the right is the cover of his book, 'Orpheus Nine.' Against a blue background there is a black and white illustration of children with their mouths open.
Reviews

Book review: Orpheus Nine, Chris Flynn

A disaster novel, but one with a sense of playfulness.

Nina Culley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login