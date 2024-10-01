A year of innovation and tradition for Musica Viva in 2025

Musica Viva, one of the country’s leading presenters of chamber music, has launched its 2025 season.

The program features eight national tours led by some of chamber music’s finest artists, including the Colorado-based Takács Quartet, Polish-Hungarian pianist Piotr Anderszewski, Swedish-Norwegian violinist Johan Dalene, the London-based Trio Isimsiz and Indigenous Australian singer-songwriter Jess Hitchcock with the award-winning Penny Quartet.

“Much has changed in the eight decades since Musica Viva Australia’s founders, Central European refugees Richard Goldner and Walter Dullo, first pulled together an ensemble of displaced musicians to perform Beethoven’s Grosse Fuge by the light of car headlamps. One thing, however, remains constant: a desire to build a community around a deep love of music. 2025 is a year of innovation and tradition, of collaborations between brilliant international artists and their Australian confrères – we are delighted to share it with you,” says Musica Viva Australia’s Artistic Director Paul Kildea of the 2025 season.

Highlights include The Cage Project at Carriageworks in January as part of Sydney Festival, followed by a subsequent Canberra and Melbourne tour. Acclaimed French pianist Cédric Tiberghien will perform this theatrical reimagining of John Cage’s magnum opus for prepared piano, his Sonatas and Interludes of 1948, with the production devised by Kildea and Australian percussionist, composer and sound artist Matthias Schack-Arnott.

Demonstrating Musica Viva’s commitment to evolving the art form of chamber music, February and March see Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Jess Hitchcock (whose is of Torres Strait Islander and Papua New Guinean heritage) and the Penny Quartet performing a song cycle of Hitchcock’s songs, which have been arranged for voice and string quartet by 11 Australian composers, including Iain Grandage, Holly Harrison and Isaac Hayward. This concert will be staged in Newcastle, NSW in addition to performances at Adelaide and Perth Festivals.

Returning to Australia for the first time since their 2022 debut, the Signum Saxophone Quartet (Blaž Kemperle, Hayrapet Arakelyan, Alan Lužar and Guerino Bellarosa) will perform works by Prokofiev, Bernstein, Eisler and Arlen, together with soprano Ali McGregor in The Hollywood Songbook, while the Colorado-based Takács Quartet (whose “own roots [are] in migration and displacement,” Kildea says) collaborate with Australian actor Angie Milliken in a new commission by composer Cathy Milliken, Angie’s sister, inspired by Bertolt Brecht’s poetry on migration and exile.

In June, Northern Lights sees Swedish-Norwegian violinist Johan Dalene make his much-anticipated Australian debut alongside pianist Jennifer Marten-Smith, in a program featuring Ravel’s Tzigane and the world premiere of a new commission by young Australian composer Jack Frerer.

In July, a triumvirate of outstanding Australian performers – early music specialist Erin Helyard, historical clarinettist Nicola Boud and Simon Cobcroft, Associate Principal Cellist with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra – explore much-loved chamber works by Beethoven and Mozart in Mozart’s Clarinet.

Pianists Erdem Misirlioglu, Pablo Hernán Benedí and Edvard Pogossian, who collectively perform as Trio Isimsiz and are fellows at London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama, share their “vital combination of unanimity of ensemble and musicianship … [and] individual character” (according to BBC Radio 3) with Australian audiences in September and October, performing repertoire by Schubert and Brahms.

The trio will also present the Australian mainstage premiere of a new work by celebrated Spanish composer Francisco Coll.

Rounding out Musica Viva’s 2025 season in November is the first-ever Australian recital tour by the “extraordinary” (The Guardian) Polish-Hungarian pianist Piotr Anderszewski. The award-winning recitalist plays Schumann’s Bunte Blätter, a collection of memories, portraits and dreams, alongside works by Schubert and Bach.

Throughout 2025, Musica Viva Australia’s Sydney Morning Masters daytime concert series continues at The Concourse, Chatswood, with a dedicated education program for schools also running across the year.

Subscriptions for the 2025 season are now available via Musica Viva Australia’s website.