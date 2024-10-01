News

 > News

A year of innovation and tradition for Musica Viva in 2025

Musica Viva Australia has launched an expansive, evocative season for the coming year, celebrating 80 years of chamber music with eight tours.
1 Oct 2024 16:37
ArtsHub
Colarado's Takács Quartet will collaborate with Australian actor Angie Milliken in Musica Viva's 2025 season. One woman and three men, the members of a string quartet, play on a wooden stage against a blue-lit backdrop.

Music

Colarado’s Takács Quartet will collaborate with Australian actor Angie Milliken in Musica Viva’s 2025 season. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Musica Viva, one of the country’s leading presenters of chamber music, has launched its 2025 season.

The program features eight national tours led by some of chamber music’s finest artists, including the Colorado-based Takács Quartet, Polish-Hungarian pianist Piotr Anderszewski, Swedish-Norwegian violinist Johan Dalene, the London-based Trio Isimsiz and Indigenous Australian singer-songwriter Jess Hitchcock with the award-winning Penny Quartet. 

“Much has changed in the eight decades since Musica Viva Australia’s founders, Central European refugees Richard Goldner and Walter Dullo, first pulled together an ensemble of displaced musicians to perform Beethoven’s Grosse Fuge by the light of car headlamps. One thing, however, remains constant: a desire to build a community around a deep love of music. 2025 is a year of innovation and tradition, of collaborations between brilliant international artists and their Australian confrères – we are delighted to share it with you,” says Musica Viva Australia’s Artistic Director Paul Kildea of the 2025 season.

Highlights include The Cage Project at Carriageworks in January as part of Sydney Festival, followed by a subsequent Canberra and Melbourne tour. Acclaimed French pianist Cédric Tiberghien will perform this theatrical reimagining of John Cage’s magnum opus for prepared piano, his Sonatas and Interludes of 1948, with the production devised by Kildea and Australian percussionist, composer and sound artist Matthias Schack-Arnott.

Demonstrating Musica Viva’s commitment to evolving the art form of chamber music, February and March see Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Jess Hitchcock (whose is of Torres Strait Islander and Papua New Guinean heritage) and the Penny Quartet performing a song cycle of Hitchcock’s songs, which have been arranged for voice and string quartet by 11 Australian composers, including Iain Grandage, Holly Harrison and Isaac Hayward. This concert will be staged in Newcastle, NSW in addition to performances at Adelaide and Perth Festivals.

Returning to Australia for the first time since their 2022 debut, the Signum Saxophone Quartet (Blaž Kemperle, Hayrapet Arakelyan, Alan Lužar and Guerino Bellarosa) will perform works by Prokofiev, Bernstein, Eisler and Arlen, together with soprano Ali McGregor in The Hollywood Songbook, while the Colorado-based Takács Quartet (whose “own roots [are] in migration and displacement,” Kildea says) collaborate with Australian actor Angie Milliken in a new commission by composer Cathy Milliken, Angie’s sister, inspired by Bertolt Brecht’s poetry on migration and exile.

Read: ArtsHub’s 2025 season guide to the performing arts

In June, Northern Lights sees Swedish-Norwegian violinist Johan Dalene make his much-anticipated Australian debut alongside pianist Jennifer Marten-Smith, in a program featuring Ravel’s Tzigane and the world premiere of a new commission by young Australian composer Jack Frerer.

In July, a triumvirate of outstanding Australian performers – early music specialist Erin Helyard, historical clarinettist Nicola Boud and Simon Cobcroft, Associate Principal Cellist with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra – explore much-loved chamber works by Beethoven and Mozart in Mozart’s Clarinet

Pianists Erdem Misirlioglu, Pablo Hernán Benedí and Edvard Pogossian, who collectively perform as Trio Isimsiz and are fellows at London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama, share their “vital combination of unanimity of ensemble and musicianship … [and] individual character” (according to BBC Radio 3) with Australian audiences in September and October, performing repertoire by Schubert and Brahms.

The trio will also present the Australian mainstage premiere of a new work by celebrated Spanish composer Francisco Coll. 

Rounding out Musica Viva’s 2025 season in November is the first-ever Australian recital tour by the “extraordinary” (The Guardian) Polish-Hungarian pianist Piotr Anderszewski. The award-winning recitalist plays Schumann’s Bunte Blätter, a collection of memories, portraits and dreams, alongside works by Schubert and Bach. 

Throughout 2025, Musica Viva Australia’s Sydney Morning Masters daytime concert series continues at The Concourse, Chatswood, with a dedicated education program for schools also running across the year.

Subscriptions for the 2025 season are now available via Musica Viva Australia’s website.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Theatre Film Digital Television All Arts Features
More
Iceland's Sigur Rós will perform a series of orchestral concerts in Australia in May 2025. Three white men pose in black against a black background.
News

Sigur Rós announce Australian orchestral tour with ASO, MSO and others

The popular Icelandic post-rock group will perform with a 41-piece chamber orchestra in order to bring their latest album to…

Richard Watts
The stage is dark except for a spotlight shining over Nicci Wilks in the production of 'BAD BOY".
Reviews

Theatre review: BAD BOY, fortyfivedownstairs

A one-person show exploring toxic masculinity and domestic abuse.

Kate Mulqueen
A woman in a sari is sitting next to a bearded man with a blue shirt and dark pants in the stage show of 'Ten years to Home.'
Reviews

Theatre review: Ten Years to Home, KXT on Broadway

An autobiographical play that traverses the universal themes of migration, identity and belonging.

Danny Yazdani
A bearded man is sitting in the middle surrounded by three women in the production of 'Don Giovanni.'
Reviews

Opera review: Don Giovanni, Meat Market Stables

The delivery of a BDSM centric interpretation of a classic opera is rough around the edges

Jenna Schroder
A Middle Eastern man in a green fluro top is holding a slice of watermelon.
Reviews

Comedy review: Big Nose Big Dreams, Sydney Fringe Festival

A debut solo show from an Egyptian-Australian writer and comic who avoids the usual diaspora stories.

Danny Yazdani
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login