A national crisis: advocates call for inquiry into arts education and training

Fallout from the cuts by QUT to its performing arts courses continues. The cuts represent an escalation to ‘code red’ for the National Advocates for Arts Education (NAAE), which is calling for a national, bipartisan inquiry into arts education and training.

Many courses have been discontinued since 2018. These include: Charles Sturt University’s Bachelor of Theatre Media; Griffith University’s Bachelor of Popular Music and Bachelor of Arts in Contemporary and Applied Theatre; Monash University’s Bachelor majors in theatre and performance, Bachelor Music’s stream of ethnomusicology and musicology, and Centre for Theatre and Performance; Queensland University of Technology’s Bachelors of Music, Dance Performance and Technical Production; University of Southern Queensland’s television and radio degrees; Southern Cross University’s Bachelor Contemporary Music; and University of Newcastle’s Bachelor Creative and Performing Arts (Drama).

Chair of NAAE, Dr John Nicholas Saunders, says, “Over the past decade, we’ve seen a steady erosion of arts education in schools, and training pathways in universities. Between 2018 and 2025 alone, 40 creative arts courses have been discontinued by Australian universities, with many more courses having undergone major cuts. The pipeline for future artists, arts workers and arts teachers is being cut off at its source.”

As all artists and arts educators know, arts training doesn’t just create arts. Research unequivocally shows that arts education builds literacy, critical thinking, creativity and social skills.

“A bipartisan inquiry would provide the evidence base and political will needed to restore and strengthen arts education across the country,” Dr Saunders adds. “Arts education is not an optional extra – it’s a human right and essential for every Australian to thrive in a creative, connected and democratic society.”