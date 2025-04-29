News

 > News

A national crisis: advocates call for inquiry into arts education and training

Advocates for arts education are saying Australia is in a moment of true crisis, as creative arts courses face mounting pressures nationwide.
29 Apr 2025 10:39
David Burton
Despite research showing the vital need for arts education, more than a dozen creative arts courses have been discontinued in seven years. Image: Samantha Weisburg on Unsplash.

All Arts

Despite research showing the vital need for arts education, more than a dozen creative arts courses have been discontinued over the last seven years. Image: Samantha Weisburg, Unsplash.

Share Icon

Fallout from the cuts by QUT to its performing arts courses continues. The cuts represent an escalation to ‘code red’ for the National Advocates for Arts Education (NAAE), which is calling for a national, bipartisan inquiry into arts education and training. 

Many courses have been discontinued since 2018. These include: Charles Sturt University’s Bachelor of Theatre Media; Griffith University’s Bachelor of Popular Music and Bachelor of Arts in Contemporary and Applied Theatre; Monash University’s Bachelor majors in theatre and performance, Bachelor Music’s stream of ethnomusicology and musicology, and Centre for Theatre and Performance; Queensland University of Technology’s Bachelors of Music, Dance Performance and Technical Production; University of Southern Queensland’s television and radio degrees; Southern Cross University’s Bachelor Contemporary Music; and University of Newcastle’s Bachelor Creative and Performing Arts (Drama).

Chair of NAAE, Dr John Nicholas Saunders, says, “Over the past decade, we’ve seen a steady erosion of arts education in schools, and training pathways in universities. Between 2018 and 2025 alone, 40 creative arts courses have been discontinued by Australian universities, with many more courses having undergone major cuts. The pipeline for future artists, arts workers and arts teachers is being cut off at its source.”

As all artists and arts educators know, arts training doesn’t just create arts. Research unequivocally shows that arts education builds literacy, critical thinking, creativity and social skills. 

“A bipartisan inquiry would provide the evidence base and political will needed to restore and strengthen arts education across the country,” Dr Saunders adds. “Arts education is not an optional extra – it’s a human right and essential for every Australian to thrive in a creative, connected and democratic society.”

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Outdoor light installation at night of hanging blue illuminated rods. Illuminate Adelaide
News

Velvet Underground co-founder, 10-minute dance parties, drones: it’s all in for Illuminate Adelaide

Illuminate Adelaide has announced its 2025 program, including nine world premieres and plenty of winter immersive experiences.

Gina Fairley
Opinions & Analysis

Opinion: Reviving Australia’s arts and culture

One in a series of arts-related opinion pieces from the major parties prior to next weekend's Federal Election.

Tony Burke
Opinions & Analysis

Opinion: How the Greens will support artists and the creative sector

One in a series of arts-related opinion pieces from the major parties prior to next weekend's Federal Election.

Sarah Hanson-Young
Two figures with their backs to the camera looking at a sculpture that appears to be a screaming red slug with a human face.
News

Opportunities and awards

Funding available for governance training, plus winners of the 2025 Tasmanian Literary Awards and Heritage Award finalists, and more!

Celina Lei
Kids and families sitting in an audience watching a show.
News

Relaxed performances to elevate accessibility

Why is it important to make performances truly accessible to all?

Allison Dickie
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login