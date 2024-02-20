German artists Renata Stih and Frieder Schnock to launch installation at Melbourne Holocaust Museum

German artists Renata Stih and Frieder Schnock will come to Melbourne to launch a recreation of their installation Bus Stop at Melbourne Holocaust Museum (MHM) on 5 March.

Originally conceived in 1995 as an alternative to a static Holocaust memorial in Berlin, Bus Stop is a mobile sculpture that enables the public to actively commemorate the Holocaust by engaging with former sites of Nazi atrocities, fostering active commemoration through the integration of place and information.

Stih and Schnock conceptualised a transitory sculpture on a bus terminal. This installation represents a shift from monumental constructions to a more mobile form of memory preservation.

Bus Stop emerged from a competition for a Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin. Stih and Schnock’s concept chose to enshrine memory in the continuity of European locations marked by tragedy. The installation aligns with their philosophy of fusing art with daily life and keeping history in the public eye.

Following the launch event, MHM will host an evening in conversation with Stih and Schnock on the ‘Power of Social Sculpture’ on 10 March. This event will allow guests to delve into the process behind their work and the influence of art on remembrance, education and commemoration.

Stih and Schnock’s Bus Stop will be on display between 5 and 31 March 2024 at the Melbourne Holocaust Museum. Bookings for the launch event.