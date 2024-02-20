News

German artists Renata Stih and Frieder Schnock to launch installation at Melbourne Holocaust Museum

A reconstruction of a Berlin installation to commemorate the victims of Nazi concentration camps.
20 Feb 2024
Thuy On
Bus Stop at the Melbourne Holocaust Museum. Image is a red framed square on a red pole with a grid of writing on it.

‘The installation aligns with their philosophy of fusing art with daily life and keeping history in the public eye.’ Photo: Supplied.

German artists Renata Stih and Frieder Schnock will come to Melbourne to launch a recreation of their installation Bus Stop at Melbourne Holocaust Museum (MHM) on 5 March.

Originally conceived in 1995 as an alternative to a static Holocaust memorial in Berlin, Bus Stop is a mobile sculpture that enables the public to actively commemorate the Holocaust by engaging with former sites of Nazi atrocities, fostering active commemoration through the integration of place and information.

Stih and Schnock conceptualised a transitory sculpture on a bus terminal. This installation represents a shift from monumental constructions to a more mobile form of memory preservation.  

Bus Stop emerged from a competition for a Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin. Stih and Schnock’s concept chose to enshrine memory in the continuity of European locations marked by tragedy. The installation aligns with their philosophy of fusing art with daily life and keeping history in the public eye. 

Following the launch event, MHM will host an evening in conversation with Stih and Schnock on the ‘Power of Social Sculpture’ on 10 March. This event will allow guests to delve into the process behind their work and the influence of art on remembrance, education and commemoration.   

Stih and Schnock’s Bus Stop will be on display between 5 and 31 March 2024 at the Melbourne Holocaust Museum. Bookings for the launch event.

Thuy On

Thuy On is Reviews Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her first book, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was published by University of Western Australia Press (UWAP). Her next collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Twitter: @thuy_on

