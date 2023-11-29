News

US ‘warrior librarian’ Tracie D Hall speaks at State Library Victoria

Prominent American advocate for libraries, Tracie D Hall visits Melbourne to talk about book banning and the concomitant decline in adult and child literacy levels.
29 Nov 2023
Thuy On
Library. Image is of a Black woman in a black , brown and white patterned dress leaning on a library bookshelf filled with books.

”Librarians and those who believe in the power of information access, cannot afford to remain silent.’ Tracie D Hall. Photo: Sandy Morris.

Writer, librarian and public scholar, Tracie D Hall, who was named as one of Time’s Most Influential people of 2023 and the first Black woman to lead the American Libraries Association (ALA) in its 150-year history, will deliver the inaugural For Future Reference lecture at State Library Victoria on 7 December.

Hall is the ALA’s outgoing executive director, finishing her tenure in October 2023. Her work in library and arts administration has been recognised in the US with the National Book Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award and by Time magazine. Hall was the 2023 recipient of the medal for Freedom of Speech and Free Expression by the Franklin D Roosevelt Institute.

As one of the leading voices in the fight for free speech, Hall’s lecture, Dangerous Ideas: The Right to Read Freely, will address the rise in censorship and book banning in the US, the parallel decline in adult and child literacy levels and the vital role of libraries in a democratic society. 

‘Censorship is a direct attack on intellectual freedom and freedom of expression. My lecture will ask why have books, libraries and the very act of reading come under scrutiny in this current sociopolitical moment?

‘Librarians, and those who believe in the power of information access, cannot afford to remain silent. The indicator of any true democracy is that free people read freely,’ she says. 

‘Information disparities beget education and employment disparities; education and employment
disparities beget economic, health and housing disparities.

‘Studies show that literacy is a multigenerational issue. Approximately 32 million American adults
can’t read, and over 70% of children with parents with low literacy skills will experience low
literacy themselves,’ Hall continues.

In Australia, the most recent statistics show that one in seven adults have very low literacy skills and
one in three have literacy levels low enough to make them vulnerable to unemployment and social
dislocation.

Victoria’s public libraries are at the coalface of improving literacy – hosting free early years literacy
programs, as well as adult literacy and English language programs.

State Library Victoria CEO Paul Duldig says he agrees with Hall about the vital importance of
libraries to the communities they serve.

‘Libraries are not a “nice to have”. Libraries build literate, productive and engaged communities. State
Library Victoria was established as the “people’s university” and that tradition of lifelong learning
continues today: 80% of our visitors come here to engage in formal and informal learning.’

He adds, ‘40% of Victorian public libraries host adult literacy programs and early years literacy
programs, such as Storytime, are held at libraries around Australia every day. Libraries are one of the
only places you can come and be entertained, learn something, better yourself, connect with
others and not have to spend a cent.’

Funded by the Helen Macpherson Smith Trust, For Future Reference is an annual lecture series that platforms women’s influence on society via the medium of literature, storytelling and authorship throughout history. 

This series is supported by the Library’s Women Writers Fund initiative, which seeks to redress the historical gender imbalance in our collection by acquiring works and presenting public programs that highlight work by under-represented women and non-binary writers, artists and thinkers.

For Future Reference 2023 featuring Tracie D Hall will be held at State Library Victoria at 7.30 pm on 7 December.

Thuy On

Thuy On is Reviews Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her first book, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was published by University of Western Australia Press (UWAP). Her next collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Twitter: @thuy_on

