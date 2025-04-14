$800,000 to Arts and Disability Network to drive change

Creative Australia has announced that it will invest $800,000 over four years (2025-2028) to support Arts and Disability Network Australia (ADNA), a newly established group led by disability arts organisations to “promote a more connected, equitable future for the arts and creative industries”.

ADNA takes a national view, and brings together the knowledge, lived experience, expertise and leadership of disability organisations. The Network is led by Access2Arts (SA), and works alongside Accessible Arts (NSW), DADAA (Disability in the Arts, Disadvantage in the Arts, WA), Incite Arts (NT) Arts Access Darwin (NT), Access Arts (Qld) and Arts Access Victoria (Vic) to achieve shared outcomes.

Accessible Arts CEO Liz Martin says: “Accessible Arts is thrilled to be part of Arts and Disability Network Australia, as we work together to create lasting, systemic change that elevates d/Deaf and disabled artists and arts workers across Australia. We are excited to contribute our expertise and passion, working together to build a more inclusive, equitable arts landscape for all.”

The new group is currently recruiting for its first National Director – a visionary leader who will guide the organisation’s mission and shape the future of disability-led arts in Australia.

Access2Arts Chief Executive, Rebecca Young says: “This is a unique opportunity to shape the future of access, inclusion and advocacy for d/Deaf and disabled artists, arts workers and cultural organisations across Australia. We are looking forward to finding an exceptional leader to bring together the passion, expertise and experience of all of our state disability arts peak bodies to forge a bright future for the national arts and disability sector.”