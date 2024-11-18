$8.1 million plan committed to equity for arts and disability

There are 5.5 million Australians, or one in five, who can no longer be ignored or sidelined because they are living with disability.

Late last week (14 November), the Federal Government addressed this, with the release of ‘Equity: the Arts and Disability Associated Plan‘, which addresses barriers for artists, arts workers and audiences with disability.

The actions outlined will be delivered by the Office for the Arts and Creative Australia, in consultation with Screen Australia, with funding of $8.1 million for initiatives.

On page 56 of the Plan, it steps readers through current budget allocations aimed at extending and expanding access, and starting to implement actions for change. They include:

$2.25 million for an Arts and Screen Employment Pathways Pilot Program

$2 million to extend and expand the reach of the current Creative Australia Arts and Disability Initiatives

$1.2 million for accessibility activities at live music venues and music festivals through the 2024–25 Revive Live program

$1 million for arts and disability services

$600,000 to continue funding the annual National Arts and Disability

Awards, and Arts and Disability Fellowship

$600,000 for a National Arts and Disability Forum and Gathering

$250,000 for a National Arts and Disability Code of Practice or appropriate guidelines, and

$200,000 for First Nations arts and disability needs and projects, to be delivered by Creative Australia’s First Nations Board.

It is envisaged as a four-year plan, and is a direct response to Australia’s Cultural Policy, Revive, and an Associated Plan under Australia’s Disability Strategy 2021-2031.

Including voices with lived experience and expertise

The introduction of the Plan recognises a wide range of backgrounds and experiences that make up the disability sector, and acknowledges that “there is no one term that suits everyone”. The Government also notes that some language used to describe people with disability can further entrench ableism in our communities.

The Disability Royal Commission heard that, “governments, disability service providers, businesses and community organisations often ignore the expertise of people with disability”’

“Ableism is part of a larger framework of issues that pose significant barriers to participation, career development and leadership in the arts and cultural sector for people with disability,” states the Plan’s Executive Summary.

The Government has worked closely with people living with disability to develop the Plan and, as a further outcome, will “establish, and fund, an advisory body of people with disability from diverse backgrounds and arts practices across Australia, to shape the implementation and monitor progress of the plan”.

This will be a paid advisory group. Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, said, “This policy is wanting to make sure that people with disability have equal access to the stage, the studio and the screen.”

In a separate statement, Creative Australia has welcomed the plan. CEO Adrian Collette said, “Creative Australia is dedicated to ensuring our arts truly reflect us and are accessible to the many voices, perspectives and experiences that make up our society.”

Read: Why you need an Equity Action Plan

More on what Equity includes

Special Envoy for the Arts, Susan Templeman, said, “Creativity is innate to everybody and access to cultural life for people with disability must be non-negotiable. Equity of access is about the right to be creative, as well as the freedom to enjoy cultural experiences.”

She continued, “People with disability have an enormous contribution to make to the diversity, vitality and dynamism of our arts community and we cannot have a representative cultural sector without their full participation in it.”

The Executive Summary explains that the implementation of the Plan will be a staged approach, and “will balance the need for change without imposing additional administrative and financial pressures on an already stretched sector”.

It continues: “However, it is also important to recognise that investing in equity actively benefits the whole arts and cultural sector by introducing new, innovative arts practices and diversifying and building audiences.”

On page 27 of the plan, it delves into the current barriers to equity, followed by three priorities for action: essentially recognition, creating strong and inclusive organisations, and engaging audiences – all while centring the voices of people with disability.

The Plan states: “The Government recognises that many parts of the arts and cultural sector are already working hard to create inclusive and accessible environments for people with disability, as workers and consumers. It is also clear that the sector is financially pressured and will not have the capacity to meet the cost of all activities required to achieve full equity for people with disability participating in the arts. The Plan aims to achieve change over time by supporting the diverse range of sub-sectors, within the wider arts and cultural sector, to continue building the foundational capability and confidence needed to achieve greater equity.”

In addition, the Government is progressing a broader disability policy reform agenda, particularly in the context of:

the Government’s response to the Final Report of the Disability Royal Commission

proposed reforms to the NDIS, resulting from the 2023 NDIS Review, and

the response to recommendations impacting people with disability made by the House of Representatives Select Committee on Workforce Australia Employment Services’ 2023 ‘Rebuilding Employment Services’ final report.

Creative Australia’s 2022 National Arts Participation Survey found that Australians with disability creatively participate at higher rates than Australians without disability (51% compared to 42%), and are more likely to give time or money to the arts than those without disability (30% compared to 21%). However, they are less likely to attend arts events than people without disability (58% compared to 70%) and are under-represented in festival audiences overall (40% compared to 45%).

Read: Beyond sector, how are Australians engaging with art post-COVID

The reforms also include the new specialist disability employment program commencing from 1 July 2025. This program will remove access barriers by expanding eligibility, which will include volunteer entrants, improve the quality of services, and provide tailored and flexible support that reflects individuals’ diverse pathways to finding and retaining employment. An additional 15,000 people are expected to benefit from the program each year.

The outcomes of these reforms are expected to impact d/Deaf and disabled artists and arts workers and audiences with disability, although they will be unlikely to address all the issues raised by stakeholders in the development of the Plan.

More details, and to read ‘Equity: the Arts and Disability Associated Plan’ can be found here.