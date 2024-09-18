News

 > News

2024 Bankstown Biennale tackles differences through shared stories

Bankstown Arts Centre's third First Nations-led Biennale centres equitable multiculturalism through the theme 'Same Same/Different'.
18 Sep 2024 12:39
ArtsHub
The 2024 Bankstown Biennale curatorium. (Left) Coby Edgar (A b&w photo in high contrast of a person with a serious expression, with long dark hair).(Centre) Still from ‘Brute Force >> Merge Sort’, Jason Wing, 2019. (A photo of a person with short brown hair and a long beard, with what appears to be two emblems painted on his face. There is a red square hovering over his right side of the face, which has been digitally manipulated into black and white). (Right) Rachael Kiang (A b&w photo of a person smiling with long curly dark hair).

Visual Arts

The 2024 Bankstown Biennale curatorium. L-R: Coby Edgar. Photo: James Tylor. Jason Wing, still from ‘Brute Force >> Merge Sort’ 2019. Photo: Alex Wisser. Rachael Kiang. Photo: Jessica Montecinos.

Share Icon

The 2024 Bankstown Biennale will spotlight multiracial stories, shared cultural experiences and meaningful connections under the theme ‘Same Same/Different’, a common phrase used at the Top End of Australia by Asian and First Nations people alike to describe similarities while acknowledging differences.

Set to launch in late November with a First Nations-led program, the Bankstown Biennale is co-curated by Coby Edgar, Jason Wing and Bankstown Arts Centre Director, Rachael Kiang, who will each bring their lived experiences and professional expertise to the program.

Edgar is a Larrakia, Jingili, Wardaman, Filipino, Chinese, Irish and Scottish woman who strongly identifies with her Larrakia heritage. Her work as an independent curator, writer and presenter is intertwined with stories pre-colonisation and those that still exist on Country today. Edgar was previously the curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art at the Art Gallery of NSW and curator of Strategic Projects, First Nations at Powerhouse Museum.

Also connecting strongly with a mixed cultural heritage is Wing, who is an Aboriginal/Chinese artist from the Western Sydney suburb of Blacktown. Wing’s practice deals with bicultural and Indigenous political identity, environmental awareness and spirituality, with a strong commitment to connecting with community. Wing was a participating artist in the 2020 Bankstown Biennale, ‘Symbiosis’.

Kiang is a curator, cultural leader and advocate of diverse experimental arts practice for social impact. Her curatorial practice is informed by transdisciplinary thinking, transcultural approaches and methodologies that generate engaging experiences. King has held previous posts at the 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art, Gallery Lance Cove + Creative Studios and the inaugural Big Anxiety Festival.

Read: New Literary Festival in Perth and surrounds

Bankstown Biennale is presented by Bankstown Arts Centre and this year marks the event’s third iteration. The previous two iterations explored ‘Symbiosis‘ and ‘SubTerrains‘, which dived deep to uncover local history and examined recent crises through the lens of contemporary art. ‘Same Same/Different’ is a call to find common ground and forge meaningful connections without the erasure of individual experiences or assimilation.

Maddison Gibbs, ‘Heir to the air, Mother Scar Tree, What are these scars mum?’, 2021. Photo: Supplied.

More program details will be announced in the coming weeks.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital All Arts Television Features Reviews Museums
More
Kirsha Kaechele and supporters, Ladies Lounge Supreme Court of Tasmania Hearing. A group of more than 20 women wearing navy business suits lined up in single file, with Kirsha at the front.
News

Determined to "drive men crazy", Mona’s Ladies Lounge saga continues in the Supreme Court

Artist Kirsha Kaechele has appealed the ruling to allow men inside Mona’s Ladies Lounge and feels “inspired” by the Supreme…

Celina Lei
Group of naked people walking along river edge. Spencer Tunick
News

Spot yourself in Spencer Tunick’s first Australian exhibition

Spencer Tunick’s Brisbane exhibition will be a milestone, celebrating 30 years of photographing nude installations, while the artist will also…

Gina Fairley
2025 Createability Internship Program for creative practitioners with disability or who are d/Deaf. Image: Past Createability participant Holly Jane Cohle and Scott Andrew. A vibrant photo of Holly and Scott in discussion in front of a green and blue art piece laid out in front of them. Holly is sitting, wearing a pink beret with blue hair, a cartoon tshirt and a stripped jacket. Scott is standing and looking at holly, wearing a grey scarf and black jacket. They appear to be inside a studio or warehouse.
News

Opportunities and awards

Emerging composer fellowship open for applications, plus Victorian live music investment, finalists of play award and more!

Celina Lei
A shoal of red and gold fish swimming in turquoise waters. Sorrento Art Prize
Opinions & Analysis

New $125,000 art prize reminds us to ask questions

Is the Sorrento Art Prize a concern? We take a look at Australia's newest and richest offering.

Gina Fairley
Laak Boorndap. A gardener in a pink shirt and grey cap is tending a flower bed in an urban garden alongside a path on which people are walking. In the foreground a young blonde girl dressed in white is crouched down touching flowers.
Sponsored

Invitation for a Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung artist to create a permanent commission in new Melbourne urban garden

The Melbourne Arts Precinct transformation project is seeking Expressions of Interest for an artwork to be situated in Laak Boorndap’s…

Madeleine Swain
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login