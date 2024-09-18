2024 Bankstown Biennale tackles differences through shared stories

The 2024 Bankstown Biennale will spotlight multiracial stories, shared cultural experiences and meaningful connections under the theme ‘Same Same/Different’, a common phrase used at the Top End of Australia by Asian and First Nations people alike to describe similarities while acknowledging differences.

Set to launch in late November with a First Nations-led program, the Bankstown Biennale is co-curated by Coby Edgar, Jason Wing and Bankstown Arts Centre Director, Rachael Kiang, who will each bring their lived experiences and professional expertise to the program.

Edgar is a Larrakia, Jingili, Wardaman, Filipino, Chinese, Irish and Scottish woman who strongly identifies with her Larrakia heritage. Her work as an independent curator, writer and presenter is intertwined with stories pre-colonisation and those that still exist on Country today. Edgar was previously the curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art at the Art Gallery of NSW and curator of Strategic Projects, First Nations at Powerhouse Museum.

Also connecting strongly with a mixed cultural heritage is Wing, who is an Aboriginal/Chinese artist from the Western Sydney suburb of Blacktown. Wing’s practice deals with bicultural and Indigenous political identity, environmental awareness and spirituality, with a strong commitment to connecting with community. Wing was a participating artist in the 2020 Bankstown Biennale, ‘Symbiosis’.

Kiang is a curator, cultural leader and advocate of diverse experimental arts practice for social impact. Her curatorial practice is informed by transdisciplinary thinking, transcultural approaches and methodologies that generate engaging experiences. King has held previous posts at the 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art, Gallery Lance Cove + Creative Studios and the inaugural Big Anxiety Festival.

Bankstown Biennale is presented by Bankstown Arts Centre and this year marks the event’s third iteration. The previous two iterations explored ‘Symbiosis‘ and ‘SubTerrains‘, which dived deep to uncover local history and examined recent crises through the lens of contemporary art. ‘Same Same/Different’ is a call to find common ground and forge meaningful connections without the erasure of individual experiences or assimilation.

Maddison Gibbs, ‘Heir to the air, Mother Scar Tree, What are these scars mum?’, 2021. Photo: Supplied.

More program details will be announced in the coming weeks.