13 cracker museum exhibitions in 2025

We have great museums in Australia, filled with riches and curiosities. And yet we tend to think of them as merely fun places of learning for kids. Wrong.

Museums today offer an incredible diversity of world-class exhibitions for all ages, and are often very hands-on, immersive and entertaining experiences. So, the next time you are looking for something to do, consider a museum visit! We have put together this list of teasers to broaden your world in 2025.

1. Viking treasures (SA)

Beads and curios from the Viking era, on display at South Australian Museum. Photo: Supplied.

One of Europe’s most important archaeological finds of this century – The Galloway Hoard – is coming to Adelaide this year. Described as the richest find of rare Viking Age objects ever made in the UK or Ireland, it was discovered by metal-detectorists in 2014. Buried around AD 900, The Hoard will head to the South Australian Museum in a world-first exhibition, thanks to National Museums Scotland. And, in a surprising twist, the South Australian Museum has also unearthed two Viking Age pieces in its own collections, which will also go on display for the first time.

Treasures of the Viking Age: The Galloway Hoard is showing at South Australian Museum from 7 February – late July 2025.

2. Enter the ant world (Vic)

Detail of ‘Antopia’ exhibition at Melbourne Museum. Image: Supplied.

Do you ever think what is beneath your feet? Well, Melbourne Museum is taking you to that hidden other world, with the exhibition Antopia. An immersive digital adventure for all ages, the multisensory installations, interactive projections, atmospheric soundscapes, pheromone trails and stunning imagery, will shrink you down to the size of an ant and experience a day in the life of their world. Developed in-house, this is a great exhibition for families and curious nature-lovers.

And while you are there, why not pop next door to Melbourne’s IMAX? Here you can come face-to-face with green tree ants, Goliath beetles and a luminescent scorpion – the superpowers of the natural world. Bugs 3D: Micro Monsters brings the incredible creatures to life in 3D on a giant screen.

Antopia: Explore a world of secret senses is showing until 10 March at Melbourne Museum, Carlton.

3. Precious stuff (Qld)

‘Precious’, an exhibition of objects at Museum of Brisbane. Image: Supplied.

Precious – a new exhibition at the Museum of Brisbane – brings together thousands of remarkable items from more than 20 public and private collections. From textiles to tin toys, micro-architectural marvels to marine treasures, this exhibition is a joyful celebration of the art of assemblage. Get to know what makes a keepsake and collectible truly precious.

Precious opens at Museum of Brisbane on 2 April. Free.

4. Pompeii (ACT)

Installation view exhibition ‘Pompeii’, National Museum of Australia, with immersive video. Image: Supplied.

The exhibition Pompeii has been touring the world and this is the first time it is being presented in the southern hemisphere. Created by the French companies, Grand Palais Immersif and Gedeon Experiences, in partnership with Parco Archeologico di Pompei, the exhibition blends rare objects and artefacts with immersive technologies. With a good dose of didactics to usher viewers through Pompeii’s narrative and just enough video explanations by scientists and archaeologists, a few nice interactives for kids, including a great puzzle game, and an equally great ‘exit through the gift shop’ experience for adults – it offers an excellent museum visit.

Pompeii is showing at the National Museum of Australia until 4 May.

Read: ArtsHub’s review of the exhibition.

5. Cyclone Tracy (NT)

Installation view ‘Cyclone Tracy’ exhibition at Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory. Photo: Georgina Campbell, MAGNT.

With a new exhibition design recently revealed for the 50th anniversary of Cyclone Tracy, this permanent exhibit at the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT) is a must-see for anyone visiting Darwin. Small but deadly, Cyclone Tracy destroyed Darwin in 1974, leading to the largest evacuation and relief effort in Australian history. The exhibition steps visitors through that history with the backdrop of a real soundscape and personal stories. Since it was first developed, the Museum has continued to receive donations of family photo albums and treasured objects from residents who experienced Cyclone Tracy and many are on display for the first time.

Cyclone Tracy is a permanent exhibition at MAGNT and is free to visit.

Read: ArtsHub’s story on the exhibition.

6. SCI-FI Mythologies Transformed (Vic)

Detail of ‘Ways of Folding Space’ display, ‘SCI-FI Mythologies Transformed’ exhibition, Science Gallery Melbourne. Image: Courtesy Science Gallery.

Adopting Western science fiction paradigms, such as parallel worlds and interdimensional travel, as a starting point, the exhibition SCI-FI Mythologies Transformed offers fresh insights through the work of Asian and First Nations women artists and collectives. Moving seamlessly between ancient mythologies, contemporary art, books and post-modern cinema, SCI-FI elevates women and alternative voices, celebrating the dream worlds, futuristic visions, Eastern spiritual traditions and fantastical realities of artists calling for a more inclusive future.

SCI-FI Mythologies Transformed is presented by Science Gallery, Melbourne from 19 February to 31 May.

7. Ocean Photographer of the Year (NSW)

Image by Yue Hongjun in ‘Ocean Photographer of the Year’ exhibition. Image: Courtesy the artist and Australian National Maritime Museum.

Featuring 118 extraordinary images, Ocean Photographer of the Year has returned to the Australian National Maritime Museum in Sydney. Explore the awe-inspiring beauty and fragility of our oceans across the categories: The Ocean, Wildlife, Fine Art, Adventure, Conservation (Hope), Conservation (Impact), Human Connection Award, Young Photographer of the Year and the Ocean Portfolio Award. Each photograph tells a powerful story.

The Ocean Photographer of the Year competition is run by the London-based Oceanographic magazine, is in its fifth year. Catch it at the Australian National Maritime Museum until 27 April.

8. Notre-Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition (Vic)

Detail ‘Notre-Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition’. Image: Courtesy Immigration Museum Melbourne.

This new immersive exhibition relives the spectacular history of the Notre-Dame in Paris in an augmented takeover of the Long Room at Immigration Museum. Using 3D augmented technology, viewers can journey through the cathedral’s immense history and ongoing restoration using a hand-held touchscreen tablet called the HistoPad. This exhibition has already been seen by over 380,000 visitors across 11 cities worldwide, including Paris, Washington, Montreal, Dubai, London and now Melbourne.

Read: Everything we know about summer 2025 exhibition programming

And, while you’re at the Immigration Museum, why not add a visit to Joy – another immersive adventure that explores the emotion through colour and storytelling.

Notre-Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition is showing until 27 April at Immigration Museum, and Joy continues until 29 August.

Read: ArtsHub’s story about the exhibition.

9. Machu Picchu (NSW)

Frontal adornment of gold headdress depicting feline head. Chimu. Imperial Period (1300 AD – 1532 AD), Australian Museum’s Peruvian exhibition. Image: Supplied.

While Machu Picchu is the superstar of this ancient history, the exhibition Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru takes visitors through six cultural periods covering over 3000 years of civilisation (Chavín, Moche, Chimú, Nazca, Lambayeque and Inca). It is a tale of human ingenuity, ancient Andean history, cosmology, rituals, power structures and agriculture. The exhibition opened recently at the Australian Museum and has been developed in partnership with Neon Global, Museo Larco and the Ministry of Culture of Peru. Across 134 objects and a fabulous virtual reality experience, visitors are transported to the mysteries of this ancient site.

Visit Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru at the Australian Museum in Sydney until 23 February.

Read: ArtsHub’s review of the exhibition.

10. Discover Ancient Egypt (Qld)

Visitors at ‘Discovering Ancient Egypt’, National Museum of Australia. Image: Supplied.

A budding Egyptologist? Then you need to check out Discovering Ancient Egypt with its 3D light projections of the Temple of Taffeh, ornate sculptures and design, excerpts from sacred ceremonies including rare Book of the Dead scrolls, precious jewellery and collections of artefacts and artworks that transcend time. Touring Australia from the Dutch National Museum of Antiquities (Rijksmuseum van Oudheden), the exhibition has arrived at the Queensland Museum as its final tour venue – so don’t miss out. It is a rare glimpse into the culture, daily life and beliefs practised in ancient Egypt.

Discovering Ancient Egypt is showing at Queensland Museum until August.

11. The Great Kimberley Wilderness (WA)

Video still, ‘The Great Kimberley Wilderness’, WA Museum. Image: Supplied.

Narrated by Luke Hemsworth, The Great Kimberley Wilderness is a 35-minute virtual reality documentary that transports you to one of the most spectacular and pristine landscapes in the world.​​Guided by science and Traditional Owners, you will journey across magical coastlines, and venture into the heart of an ancient landscape unlike anywhere else on Earth. Fly over the edge of the thundering King George Falls, explore the vibrantly striped domes and majestic gorges of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Purnululu National Park and travel back over 350 million years to the great Devonian Reef. It is currently being presented at both WA Museum Boola Bardip in Perth and the Museum of Geraldton.

12. Enter the garden of an Empress (WA)

Making its global debut, Empress Joséphine’s Garden is a modern, immersive, large-screen digital experience exploring the little-known story of Empress Joséphine Bonaparte’s garden in Paris. Discover how it was filled with flora and fauna from around the globe, including black swans, kangaroos, emus and hundreds of exotic plants from Western Australia. Knitting together a shared history between France and Australia, the exhibition invites viewers to explore themes of power, wealth and the excitement of new scientific discoveries in the 19th century, all through the eyes of socialite, amateur botanist and Empress of France – Joséphine Bonaparte.

Empress Joséphine’s Garden at WA Maritime Museum, Fremantle/Walyalup until 9 February.

13. The Gweagal Spears (MSW)

Repatriation of the ‘Gweagal Spears’ received by Uncle David Ingrey, May 2024, Chau Chak Wing Museum. Photo: Cornel Ozies.

After 254 years, the Gweagal Spears are returning home. This time for good. In March 2023, Trinity College (UK) in partnership with the Gujaga Foundation and the La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council announced the repatriation of four spears stolen by Lieutenant James Cook and the crew of the Endeavour in April 1770. The homecoming of these historic spears and the continuation of spear making in the La Perouse Aboriginal community will be celebrated in a new exhibition at the Chau Chak Wing Museum opening in March. It is also a chance for visitors to reflect on the spears’ journey and meaning from the Gweagal people of Kamay, to whom they belong and to whom they will finally return.

The Gweagal Spears will be showing at Chau Chak Wing Museum, University of Sydney, from 29 March to 29 June.