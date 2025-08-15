10 upcoming photography festivals across Australia and Asia

From AI imaging to analogue studio practices, photography is arguably one of the most dynamic – and quickly shifting – mediums today. While the boundaries and definitions are less rigid than in the past, a celebration for authentic image making is making use of the technologies at hand, while embracing unique storytelling.

So what are the trends this year, and where can you see them?

Trends for photography in 2025

George Byrne, 71st St, Miami, 2019. Presented by OLSEN, Photo Sydney. Image: supplied.

Wondering how your photos fit in with the bigger picture of the 2025 art market and design sector?

Among the trends that have been dominating photography this year are: candid images; abstracted images that use texture and bold colour as their primary subject; collaging or montaging images that at times even blends AI and traditional photography, and an embrace of retro filters or vintage style aesthetics. While this has bubbled up in recent years, it is perhaps to counter AI and a welcome place for nostalgia in our contemporary world.

The beguiling portrait or sweeping landscape are always constants, however, the current trend is for a more moody, dark take on these genres.

Photo festivals in Australia

Inaugural Photo Sydney at Sydney Contemporary

The forthcoming edition of Sydney Contemporary art fair will launch a new dedicated section for photography titled Photo Sydney. Fair Founder and Co-Owner Tim Etchells said: ‘We’ve long wanted to broaden the Fair’s focus on photography, and we’re delighted to finally bring Photo Sydney to life. This new sector is a direct response to the many collectors who’ve visited the Fair over the years, asking to see a wider representation of photographic work.’

Advising the development and curation of Photo Sydney is Sandy Edwards (Photographer and Former Director of Stills Gallery). The inaugural Photo Sydney exhibitors include Alexia Sinclair (Bowral), Australian Galleries (Sydney | Melbourne), Blender Gallery (Sydney), Caterina Pacialeo + Tina FiveAsh (Sydney), Christopher Ireland (Sydney), Head On Photo Festival (Sydney), John Marmaras and John Gollings (Sydney), OCULI Collective (Sydney), OLSEN (Sydney), Paul Blackmore (Byron Bay), Photo Access (Canberra), sandyprints (Sydney), Simon Harsent (Sydney) and Toby Burrows (Sydney).

Details: at Carriageworks, Sydney from 11-14 September. Ticketed.

Head On Festival, 2024. Photo: Max Mason-Hubers

Head On Festival returns

Described as Australia’s ‘premier destination for stunning photography’, the Head On Festival is set to take over Sydney’s Bondi Pavilion Gallery this November, with satellite exhibitions throughout Paddington Reservoir Gardens and along Bondi Beach.

‘We showcase outstanding, carefully curated photography featuring photography you may not see elsewhere.’ Describe the organisers. ‘We transform outdoor public spaces into vibrant photo galleries accessible to everyone, reaching nearly half a million people from all backgrounds across our local communities.’ Full program to be released in the coming months, and in the interim, why not apply for the Head On Photography Award with its $80,000 pool of prizes.

Details: 7-30 November in Sydney.

Ballarat International Foto Biennale

Campbell Addy, John the Baptist, 2023. Ballarat International Foto Biennale 2025. Image: Supplied.

Ballarat International Foto Biennale (BIFO) has just announced its full program for its next edition, with a thrilling blend of curated exhibitions, city‑wide pop‑ups, workshops, talks, and more—all under the festival’s central theme, Lifeforce.

this eight-week festival brings the world’s leading photographers, digital creators and innovators together in a celebration of the vital energy and creative spark that animates both artist and audience.

Vanessa Gerrans, Artistic Director and CEO of Ballarat International Foto Biennale, said: ‘There is a life force in all of us – a spark that compels us to create, to connect, to capture the world around us. This year’s Biennale honours that energy…From globally acclaimed photographers to emerging voices, the 2025 Biennale offers audiences exclusive Australian exhibitions, world premieres and large-scale outdoor installations that transform Ballarat into a walkable, immersive art experience.’

Among the headline exhibitions are British Ghanaian photographer, fashion visionary and activist Campbell Addy, and an exhibition curated British Vogue editor Edward Enninful OBE titled Enninful x Mapplethorpe | Robert Mapplethorpe. They are just two must-see exhibitions in this incredible line-up.

Details: opening weekend program, Friday 22 August-Sunday 24 August. Continued to 19 October.

Sold out Bright Festival of Photography

Taking a different approach to a festival, and more akin to a conference, Bright Festival of Photography will offer 120 workshops across all genres, over three days, by 30 of Australia’s best photographers and instructors. The event has already sold out to 2,500 participants, however, the exhibitions are still able to be viewed by all.

The organisers explain: ‘BFOP was born out of the love of photography, an incredible community of professional photographers and a bet Nick Fletcher made over a large quantity of beer. We’re not your regular photography festival, ditching the stuffiness and stuffing it with good old fashion fun and shenanigans whilst learning nearly anything you want to know about photography from Australia’s best.’

Details: 10-12 October, Bright, Victoria.

And one for the diary: PHOTO 2026

Every two years, PHOTO Australia delivers the PHOTO International Festival of Photography, a global celebration of the artform in Melbourne/Naarm. In collaboration with museums and galleries, the festival presents a free trail of exhibitions, events, activations and more.

PHOTO 2026 is programmed around the theme ‘Show Me Love’ and will take place across from 6-29 March 2026.

Photo festival in Asia

With August-September now the focused period for photography in Asia, a series of Festivals, Art Fairs, and competitions have been aligned back-to-back to make this a hot destination to plan to visit as a curator, collector or photography enthusiast.

And, if you like to plan ahead, then put photography festivals in China, India and Bangladesh on your radar.

Inaugural FOTO Bali Festival

FOTO Bali Festival 2025 is another inaugural international photography festival picking up on the medium’s hot interest today. It will be held at Nuanu Creative City in Tabanan, and will feature 34 artists from 10 countries.

Themed under the all-encompassing topic ‘Life’, the Festival expands from exhibitions to includ exhibitions, panel discussions, workshops and public programs. It has been curated by Ng Swan Ti and Gatari Surya Kusuma, and they will deliver with 32 projects exploring the medium various technical genres through a storytelling lens.

Details: Bali, Indonesia, currently showing until 17 August.

2025 Kuala Lumpur Photography Festival

Just a short hop from Indonesia, and coinciding with FOTO Bali Fesitval is the 2025 Kuala Lumpur Photography Festival (KLPF)—Malaysia’s largest and Southeast Asia’s premier photography event. Again it is a dynamic festival combining international exhibitions, hands-on workshops, industry talks, photography competitions, and vendor showcases.

Details: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 15-17 August.

Photo Video Asia 2025, India

Next on the calendar is Photo Video Asia 2025 – a trade-style event and exhibition that will take place at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India. It will bring together around 250 international exhibitors and attract showcasing cutting-edge technology in photography, videography, printing, studio lighting, drone imaging, editing and software. India has a dynamic contemporary art scene, and is a leader in the tech world also, making this an exciting fair to visit. And while you are in New Delhi, visit the leading galleries that show contemporary photography.

Details: New Delhi, India from 29-31 August.

The 2025 Pingyao International Photography Festival, China

The 2025 Pingyao International Photography Festival (PIP) is set to take place in September 2025 in the UNESCO‑listed Ancient City of Pingyao, Shanxi Province, China. The festival, which started in 2001, transforms the historic streets and indoor venues into a sprawling open-air gallery, drawing thousands of photographers and tens of thousands of images from across China and overseas, and featuring exhibitions, forums, workshops, and photo-trading events. This edition is curated by Thomas Kellner.

Details: China, from 19-23 September 2025

Chobi Mela International Photography Festival XI, Bangladesh

Wrapping up the run of Asian photography festivals is the Chobi Mela International Photography Festival XI is scheduled to take place in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It will be the eleventh edition of Asia’s oldest biennial photography festival. It is the first edition since the 2021 post-Covid presentation.

The organisers explain of this year’s festival theme: ‘Now, more than half a year after Bangladesh rose up in people’s revolt, we’ve realised a transformative possibility that resonates with the phonetic sound of ‘Re’. ‘Re’ symbolises collective imagination and the revival of dormant hopes. We envision ‘rebuilding’ when disruptions signal new beginnings. We also imagine ‘regeneration’ of a primordial future world, environmental healing, and rejuvenation. More so, in response to human disturbances, we aim to restore damaged ecosystems, increase biodiversity, and enhance nature’s ‘resilience’, and to remain defiant in the face of adversity. The eleventh edition ‘re-imagines’ the euphony of ‘Re’.’ Further details coming.

Details: Dhaka, Bangladesh, from 16-31 January 2026.

Discover more arts, games and screen reviews on ArtsHub and ScreenHub.