Who gets to light up Sydney Opera House sails?

Tonight (26 May), the lights will be turned on for Vivid Sydney – the festival of light, music and ideas that activates Sydney venues and urban locations.

Centre stage is the illumination of the Sydney Opera House sails. The sails were first used by Vivid Sydney in 2009 with Brian Eno’s 77 Million Paintings. Of the 11 presentations between 2009 and 2019, two have presented or incorporated the artworks and designs of Indigenous Australians.

This year, the sails will pay tribute to the artworks of John Olsen in the light show titled Lighting of the Sails: Life Enlivened (2023). It has been curated by Dr Deborah Hart, the Henry Dalrymple Head Curator of Australian Art at the National Gallery of Australia, and creative technology company, Curiious.

In many ways, Olsen was an easy choice. Life Enlivened fittingly honours the six-decade career of the favoured artist, whose name is synonymous with Opera House history.

Olsen’s mural, My Salute to Five Bells (1971-73), was commissioned for the Concert Hall Northern Foyer and was created in situ, to then be unveiled when the House opened to the public in 1973. This year is the mural’s 50th anniversary.

It was inspired by a Kenneth Slessor poem written about a dark night on the Harbour, and is described as a dream-like underwater scene. It will be projected nightly on the sails over the coming weeks, along with Olsen’s other iconic works, such as Sydney Sun (1965) – a centrepiece of the National Gallery of Australia Collection – and his much-loved frog paintings.

But how does his work fit into a history of using the sails?

John Olsen and Curiious, ‘Lighting of the Sails: Life Enlivened’ (2023), digital render. Co-commissioned by Destination NSW and Sydney Opera House. Image: Supplied.

Why Olsen was the right choice for 2023

Outside of Vivid Sydney’s thematic activations, the use of the Opera House sails has often been to memorialise Australian heroes (and others) – among them Olivia Newton-John and former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe – and now Olsen.

John Olsen AO OBE died 11 April, aged 95. Earlier that month, he reflected: ‘To see my work extended to the exterior, splashed across the sails, completes my life.’ But the choice of Olsen came well before then, the project long in the making.

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Music and Vivid LIVE Curator, Ben Marshall says, ‘It’s deeply fitting that [Olsen’s inclusion] takes place during the Opera House’s 50th anniversary celebrations. Olsen is forever entwined with the fabric of the building.’ Vivid Sydney Festival Director, Gill Minervini adds that it is also a true reflection of this year’s theme, Naturally.

But the fit has not always been so perfect a choice.

In October 2018, the then NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian supported a decision to advertise the horse race The Everest, upon the Sydney Opera House sails, going against the policy established under CEO Louise Herron in 2012, which stipulated that no identifying logos were to be projected onto the structure of the sails, with further limits on the number of occasions that the sails can be used to mark events.

Since then, the sails have been increasingly used, with the highest annual number of days being under the Perrottet Government in 2022.

Most recently, the newly elected Premier of New South Wales, Chris Minns, has come under fire for a swing against that level of placarding, facing push-back for not lighting the sales for the coronation of King Charles III (and yet they were used to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II).

Minns said on Sydney radio station 2GB: ‘I’d like to keep it for Australia and Australians, and for moments of sacrifice and heroism for the country – or when there’s an important international event in Sydney.’

The Sydney Opera House is currently in the process of reviewing its current policy (dated 3 May 2012), which states: ‘We are committed to effectively managing these requests while preserving the integrity of the sails in line with our strategy and core values.’ Greater clarity around the type and frequency of projections is required.

A spokesperson for the Opera House confirmed with The Guardian that the organisation, ‘does not charge a fee for these projections; it is only required to turn off its floodlights. The costs incurred are for third-party service providers,’ and is said to be in the vicinity of $10,000 to $50,000.

What Olsen paintings will be projected?

Olsen’s paintings have been selected by Hart and animated by Curiious’ team of creative technologists. The projection will use a combination of traditional hand-crafted animation and the latest AI-powered motion technology, to bring Olsen’s brushstrokes to life.

Hart was certainly best positioned to take on this iconic moment – it was she who curated John Olsen’s first retrospective in 1991 for the National Gallery of Victoria (also shown at the Art Gallery of New South Wales), and she was also the author of his monograph John Olsen (first published in 1991 by Craftsman House, later by Thames and Hudson).

Tapping into this year’s theme Naturally, a media release explains: ‘Starting with a single brushstroke, Life Enlivened will move through Olsen’s time as an artist coming into his own in the early 1960s, where he was struck by the dynamism of Sydney Harbour intersecting with the metropolis – pulsing with luminosity and water. It will spotlight later works from his travels with environmentalists and filmmakers to regional Australia, where Olsen encountered vast areas of the country with rivers running, like those weaving to Kati Thanda/Lake Eyre, and fertile habitats such as lily ponds – the inspiration of birds and frogs invigorating his line.’

Hart adds: ‘Olsen’s drawings are often as succinct as haiku poems, while his paintings at times inhabit space with swathes of luminous floating colour energised by his dynamic line and myriad signs of life. His poetic vision seems made for the idea of Vivid, enlivening the way we see the world around us and reminding us that art, poetry and environment can coexist quite naturally.’

The full list of artworks to be brought to life on the Opera House’s iconic sails as part of Vivid Sydney:

Sydney Sun, 1965, National Gallery of Australia

Entrance to the Seaport of Desire, 1964, Art Gallery of NSW

Wet Season, 1994, Private collection

The Bridge, n.d., Private collection

Jacanas, 1983, Private collection

Lilypond NQ, 1983, Private collection

Frog 1, 1978, Private collection

Hanging Tree Frog, 1979, Private collection

Tree Frog NQ, 2011, Estate of the artist

My Salute to Five Bells, 1972-73, Sydney Opera House

Lake Eyre 1975, 1975, Private collection

The Flood – Towards Lake Eyre, 2008-09, National Gallery of Victoria

Broken Egg and Summer Landscape, 1986-87, Private collection

Golden Summer, Clarendon, 1983, Art Gallery of NSW

Largo al Factotum: tribute to Rossini, 1984, Arts Centre Melbourne Art Collection

‘To be remembered and to adorn the greatest blank canvas on Earth is a wonderful honour,’ says Olsen’s son, Tim. ‘It brought him great pride and joy in his final months. It’s heartbreaking that he won’t be able to see it, but he knew that the whole of Sydney will bathe in it.’

This is the 13th edition of Vivid Sydney.

Lighting of the Sails: Life Enlivened (2023)

By John Olsen and Curiious

Nightly from 26 May – 17 June 2023, 6pm – 11pm

You can also watch the turning on of Olsen’s sails online via the Opera House Facebook page, Stream, YouTube and on the Opera House’s Vivid LIVE website

Visitors who are blind or have low vision and their companions are invited to listen to a live audio description of the sails lighting, with sessions on 13 and 15 June at 6pm. Registrations are free and essential.

A State Memorial for the late acclaimed artist Dr John Olsen AO OBE will be held at the Art Gallery of NSW on Monday 29 May at 10:30am and will be live streamed on the NSW Government website.