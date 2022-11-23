We’ve got one week to secure big change

Next week the Expenditure Review Committee is expected to meet for the final time this year: the key moment for the Treasurer and his colleagues to support the National Cultural Policy.

This means we’ve got one week to make our political case in a diabolical funding environment – not a policy case, but a political one. One that’s for all Australians.

So what might encourage the Treasurer to support a National Cultural Policy right now? And what are the most useful steps we can take?

Knowing that it matters to people all over Australia

At moments like these, it can feel like the most important thing to do is contact the Arts Minister directly, or target him in public advocacy. In fact, one of the most useful things we can each do right now is to impress the value of the policy on the Minister’s colleagues.

Have you contacted your local member and senators to let them know that you made a submission to the National Cultural Policy consultation? Did you highlight the impact the policy will have within your electorate or state? Have they discussed this with the Treasurer? Have your audiences, partners, colleagues, neighbours and friends had these conversations? Are the key political decision-makers hearing from us at all?

Unless the front-benchers around the budget table understand just how much this matters to people all over Australia, they are less likely to give the Policy their support – nor argue alongside the Minister for funding it ambitiously.

This week is not a time for addressing our advocacy inwards among the sector, rather than activating our communities. It’s not a time for confusing the kinds of policy mechanisms and industrial instruments that can and can’t be impacted by next week’s decision. This is a time for personal, compelling conversations: advocacy that’s well-distributed and constructive.

Let’s get a critical mass of direct-contact conversations underway and let’s make them political, speaking boldly to the public impact and proud legacy that this moment affords the nation.

Developing more comprehensive approaches to government

The National Cultural Policy offers a new basis for developing our relationships with all Parliamentarians – Government, Opposition and independent members of all parties, in both houses, on benches front and back.

With links articulated across education, communications, workplace relations and beyond, the Policy will shift the ways we advocate for arts and culture in Australia.

We’ll find ourselves having far more nuanced conversations with MPs as we discuss the finer points of curriculum development, public and electronic lending rights, or artists’ rights at work.

With the ambition of becoming embedded across multiple portfolio areas, this is a policy that will continue to unfold and develop over time.

In readiness for its release, let’s take the time within our organisations and collegiate networks to write or reset our government relations strategies, starting with the MPs we’re contacting immediately. What’s our plan for the week? What’s our plan going forward?

Understanding this moment as a beginning, not an end

Once released – probably early next year, given Parliament is about to devote more time to the Arts Minister’s other big portfolio, industrial relations – the Policy becomes our handbook for stepping up government engagement across all portfolios.

This is an important moment for our sector: one that marks a beginning, not an end.

This means that the ways we respond to the Policy’s release will be critical to its success.

Constructive public recognition that reinforces the political support we’ve secured will be vital: MPs need to know that they’ve made the right decision – and that, thanks to this new policy, there are further steps they can take that will bring them closer to their constituents.

As BlakDance Co-CEO and Business Director Kate Eltham notes in this week’s ArtsHub’s piece on peak body advocacy: ‘There would be few adults today who got to learn a musical instrument in school [in the 1980s and 1990s] who couldn’t trace the benefit of that back to the Creative Nation policy … So a National Cultural Policy is really a once-in-a-generation opportunity for a progressive government to enshrine investment in the types of strategies that are going to help the sector not just recover more quickly from COVID, but which will keep delivering benefits for our kids and their kids as well.’

It can be awkward, of course, imagining a response to a policy we don’t yet know. What we do know, however, and with great confidence, is what we’ve each called for in our submissions.

Those great ideas don’t vanish once the National Cultural Policy is written. Securing impactful policy change isn’t a one-time thing; this work starts the moment the Policy is released.

A policy premised on becoming embedded across the workings of government is one that invites us to keep strengthening it together. Especially if we’re keen to secure a bipartisan future for arts and cultural policy.

Let’s rise to that challenge, normalising the ongoing evolution of cultural policy as core to Australian politics. With artists’ voices front and centre, there’s so much to be gained!