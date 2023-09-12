Vale Peter Maloney: an artist engaged with our times

Despite peripatetic beginnings, Peter Maloney (b. 1953) spent most of his life in Canberra, first at high school, later returning as an art student and then growing deeper roots as a mature artist. Travel, however, played a big part in directing his work, as well as his engagement with the creative gay worlds of Sydney and Melbourne.

As an artist living HIV-positive – an illness that caught up with him eventually – it is not surprising that among his oeuvre was a journey of imagery that tried to distil this world. Of note is his book, Fugitive Text (published 2022, Perimeter), which ‘draws together photographic diptychs and triptychs made since the mid-1990s in response to the artist’s experience of love, desire and loss through the HIV/AIDS pandemic’.

Maloney grew up gay in the 1970s – not the easiest time – but also a time when punk was thriving in London, and he was surrounded by artists such as Bea Maddock and Gareth Sansom (both teachers of his), who encouraged a conceptual lens on the world. It was followed by the 80s in Sydney and the intersection of a thriving art scene and gay scene.

Maloney then went to Paris for a Cité Internationale des Arts studio residency (1996), obsessively photographing young men – images that would stay with him throughout his entire career, and become collaged elements within his works for decades to come.

But as the AIDS pandemic spiralled, Maloney’s work took on a darker tone, lamenting many friends lost and using photography’s documentary role as a kind of testimony and salute. Maloney first started exhibiting these photomontages in the late 90s, in particular with a show at the Australian Centre of Photography, when curator and artist Daniel Mudie Cunningham first noticed his work.

Mudie Cunnigham posted on social media this week: ‘Peter was an incredible artist with a towering intellect and delicious wit. His generosity knew no bounds as a mentor and teacher to many.’ Maloney participated in Mudie Cunningham’s ongoing project Funeral Songs. The one Maloney chose was Stephin Merritt’s ‘Sorry, Wrong Show’, sharing a snippet on social media:

I thought this was the world for me

Wrong world, sorry

I’d sing love songs before I go

Sorry, wrong show

I thought I’d do a little dance

I never even got the chance

Ah, but how was I to know?

Sorry, wrong show

Adding to the tributes, curator José Da Silva also quoted Maloney on social media this week: ‘I came into the world with a bang, in the weeks following Australia’s entry to the Atomic Age. I suspect also that I’ll leave that way. We don’t know the future, that’s for sure. In my mind’s eye, I’m surrounded by and immersed in unseen forces. My job is to depict this experience.’

Only last week, Da Silva announced that Maloney would join the list of artists he had selected for the 2024 Adelaide Biennale.

As with Mudie Cunningham, Da Silva, Sansom, Lindy Lee, Mark Bayley and many others, friendships with Maloney rang long and deep, and could often be traced back to those heady days of the 90s. Mudie Cunningham adds, ‘Peter was one of my favourite artists – it’s hard to say that now in the past tense.’

Art critic Sasha Grishin pointed to the words of artist Lindy Lee, a close friend of Maloney’s from his Sydney days, when reviewing an earlier survey exhibition of Maloney’s work: ‘Peter’s own body was the vehicle through which he accessed the greater body of the world – a world made of invisible and unfathomable forces that align together in order to create life.’

While Maloney is probably best known for his HIV/AIDS related works, his oeuvre had a dichotomy, moving from his photographic collages to large-scale abstract paintings, typically colourful and linear. He bounced between the two for decades. The paintings had a poppish zeal to them, and were well-received.

He also made some video and sound works, and often his work could be described as having a performative aspect. What unified his making was a conceptual drive and an often sharp and riotous sense of humour through wordplay.

Reading through his CV this morning, the titles of his shows perhaps offer a hint to who Maloney was: National Living Trash, FUNHOUSE, Lost Continent, Missing In Action, Major Suspect, Fairy Stories in the Penny Arcade, Gone Tomorrow and Hooliganism.

Peter Maloney, ‘Subiaco’, 2015, Image: Courtesy Utopia Art Sydney, copyright © Peter Maloney.

The text is sometimes personal, sometimes political – again playing out a fused kind of dichotomy in Maloney’s making. ‘I have been working with linear abstractions for the last two decades. My initial gestural abstractions referred to cursive handwriting, often signalling imagined conversations with recently departed souls,’ Maloney explained to his long-term gallerist, Utopia Art Sydney.

On the inclusion of Maloney’s work in the first edition of The National: New Australian Art (2017), curator Blair French wrote: ‘The personal and societal intertwine throughout Maloney’s work. In recent years he has incorporated found media headlines into paintings, replicating print fonts in painted fragments that run across his intensely coloured abstract compositions… This results in incisive, even sardonic, observations regarding contemporary life and the art world, which can double as commentaries on how history remains alive in the present.’

Despite his failing healthy, Maloney had two solo exhibitions this year: Fugitive Text at Utopia Art Sydney, and THE MIRROR: Angles of Resistance at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Lakeside. Mark Bayly, curator of the latter exhibition, told The Canberra Times: ‘It’s difficult to tie Peter’s work down to any one thing – if you think you have nailed it with absolute certainty, you’re wrong.’

The exhibition was described as ‘career-defining’ with Bayly adding that it was ‘the first time [Maloney] addresse[d] his gay male queer sexuality in the context of his entire practice and work history of 40 years’.

‘Before he became seriously unwell he just worked constantly,’ Bayly said in April this year.

Who was Peter Maloney?

Peter Maloney was born in Fremantle, but spent his early years in Darwin before heading off to Canberra to art school. He wanted more, and moved Melbourne to study art at the Victorian College of the Arts for postgraduate studies in the late 1970s.

Maloney travelled to France on a Cité Internationale des Arts residency in 1996 and in 2002 an Australia Council studio grant took him to Green Street, New York. Most recently, he was awarded the 2021 Adelaide Perry Prize for Drawing (PLC, Sydney).

Major solo exhibitions include the survey, Peter Maloney: Missing In Action, Drill Hall Gallery, ANU (2018) and Peter Maloney: A Focus, Newcastle Art Gallery, NSW (2014). He was also included in The National: Australian Art (2017) with a suite of works exhibited at the Museum of Contemporary Art.

A milestone moment in his career was the publishing of Fugitive Text in 2022, by M.33 Melbourne (Perimeter), with essays by Shaune Lakin and Lynne Tillman.

Until recently, Peter Maloney was a Senior Lecturer in the Painting Workshop at the School of Art (ANU). His work will be shown posthumously in the 2024 Adelaide Biennial of Australia Art, opening at the Art Gallery of South Australia in March 2024.

Peter Maloney’s work is included in significant public and private collections, including the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Canberra Museum and Art Gallery and Newcastle Art Gallery. He was a prolific and much loved artist, and will be remembered warmly.

Maloney’s previous partner, Michael, died from AIDS in 1989. He is survived by his current partner, Mark.