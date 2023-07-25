Remembering gallerist Tim Klingender

Last week (20 July), news broke that two men had become victims of a tragic boat accident off Sydney’s Watson Bay. One of those men was the internationally respected art dealer Tim Klingender, who was just 59.

Klingender had only recently returned from one of his many trips to New York, where he championed the collecting of Aboriginal art, having developed Sotheby’s stand-alone sales in 2019 – considered a coup internationally within the market.

The NY Sotheby’s Auction on 23 May (2023) set 14 new artists’ records. Posting on social media (31 May) that he couldn’t ‘wait to get home and head to sea’, Klingender had a passion for deep-sea fishing alongside his passion for art.

Klingender will be remembered for his encyclopaedic knowledge and ethical rigour. While he established the Contemporary Art Department for Sotheby’s in Australia in 1994, he is best known for his role in developing a market for Aboriginal art, first as a stand-alone department in Australia in 1996, and then by introducing First Nations works to the international markets of London, New York and Paris.

He established his own consulting gallery, Tim Klingender Fine Art in 2009.

That great respect international colleagues had for him has been reflected in the comments on social media that have rolled out this past week.

Melbourne gallerist D’Lan Davidson – who recently opened a space in New York – described Klingender as ‘the architect of the market we have today’.

Painter Luke Sciberras wrote on Instagram: ‘Occasionally, if you’re very lucky, you have a rare person around you who is truly exceptional, brilliant, fierce, formidable, funny and a leader in their field,’ adding that he and Klingender enjoyed ‘howling fun’ together – a comment shared by many.

The head of African and Oceanic Art at NY Sotheby’s, Alexander Grogan, posted on social media: ‘Tim was a great expert and auction man, as well as a skilled private dealer, and his passion for art, rapport with clients and general lust for life were a total inspiration to me. He was also just an incredibly cool guy.’

Another collector/friend wrote: ‘Tim had a great curatorial eye, a rather laconic and naughty sense of humour and was uncompromising in his objective to promote Indigenous creative practices as part of the mainstream contemporary Australian art market… We would always laugh – an important human quality that Tim was rather good at.’

Who was Tim Klingender?

Klingender graduated with a BA in Fine Art from the University of Melbourne. He stepped straight into a career as a porter with Sotheby’s Australia, quickly moving through the ranks to set up its Contemporary Art and Aboriginal Art Departments in the 1990s. He then became an International Director for the auction house (1998-2009). Sotheby’s no longer operates in Australia.

Fellow gallerist Michael Reid wrote this week: ‘Tim was mentored over the late 1980s by the gifted art specialist and visionary businessman, Robert Bleakley, a former Chairman of Sotheby’s Australia. Robert saw immediate and great potential in Tim – travelling far and wide across Australia with Robert, and into many almost inaccessible Indigenous communities a decade or more before our First National creative practices become a mainstream within the Australian art market.’

Klingender, however, was ready for more, and in 2009 established Tim Klingender Fine Art, dealing in and collecting museum quality bark paintings and artefacts. The gallery’s website says that it has placed highly significant artworks into the collections of the National Gallery of Australia, Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA), the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) and the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

His activities continued to bridge the collecting worlds of the secondary market and the great auction houses, alongside his own activities. He was a respected valuer for the Australian Government’s Cultural Gifts Program across pretty much all categories – reflecting his stellar knowledge of the market.

But the auction market was always calling, and Klingender became Senior Consultant to Bonhams auction house from 2011 to 2013. There, he directed the successful sales from The Estate of Paddy Bedford, and landmark sale of The Laverty Collection: Contemporary Australian Art, both of which toured to London and New York prior to auction.

His international role in the market continued to escalate, returning to Sotheby’s as Senior Consultant, Australian Art for Sotheby’s internationally, where he oversaw auctions in London (2015-2018) and later New York. First embedding Aboriginal art, Klingender shepherded the inaugural stand-alone Aboriginal Art sale in New York (December 2019), where the curated sale of 33 lots was 88% sold by lot, grossed $2.8 million and saw eight new auction records set. The news made headlines globally in the art world.

The results marked ‘a watershed moment for Aboriginal art,’ he told Artnet at the time. The sale came just five months after the signature dealer, Gagosian Gallery, had presented a groundbreaking exhibition of contemporary Indigenous Australian painting, further awakening the US market.

Klingender spoke of that shift to Antiques and the Arts Weekly: ‘The sales in London were very successful. We set new records in every category in the field – sculpture, bark paintings, artefacts, artwork by a living artist etc, and numerous artists’ records. We had a lot of bidding from [the US] and the opportunity came up to hold a sale in New York, so we pitched the idea to our colleagues in the US who liked the idea. I’ve always had a feeling that New York City might work better for this sale.’

In that same conversation, he added of the market’s future: ‘Despite a few bumps in the road, I’ve always said the market for Aboriginal art has been on a long trajectory upwards. It is a market that has tremendous global interest and one that will appeal to younger generations as they come into wealth.

‘The more people become aware of it, the more museums acquire important works and promote academic involvement, the more the market will develop. I see it having a very bright future,’ said Klingender.

It is a prediction that his legacy has paved. ‘He’s irreplaceable. There’s no one that has the energy and passion and knowledge and the bullishness to continue to advocate on an international scale,’ Sydney art consultant, valuer and Deakin University research fellow, Luke Scholes, lamented to The Art Newspaper.

That legacy will be felt deeply at this year’s Sydney Contemporary Art Fair, which returns in September. Klingender was a regular at Fair from its beginnings in 2013, and had promised to exhibit at the forthcoming edition. It is expected that this will be a moment to celebrate this legendary dealer.

Despite his international profile, Klingender was largely a private man when it came to his personal life. He is survived by his wife Skye McCardle and their two daughters.

IT entrepreneur Andrew Findlay, 51 – who was on the fishing expedition with Klingender – was still unaccounted for at time of writing.