More than frock-clad mannequins, Zampatti empowered change

We are getting better at celebrating our pioneers in Australia, especially those pioneers who happen to be women and from diverse backgrounds.

In a new survey exhibition at Powerhouse Ultimo, Italian-born Australian fashion designer and icon, Carla Zampatti (1938-2021) will be celebrated not only for her contribution to our local fashion and manufacturing industry, but for her capacity to empower women.

Opening this week (24 November) the exhibition, simply titled Zampatti Powerhouse, will have that frock-on-mannequin moment for fashion enthusiasts – over 100 designs from the early days of her business in 1965 to her most recent designs before her untimely death last year – but it also offers an interesting social lens on Australia.

‘As a trailblazing leader for women in business, Carla was passionate about creating looks which made women feel confident in the defining moments in their lives,’ said Powerhouse Chief Executive Lisa Havilah.

ArtsHub caught up with curator of the exhibition Roger Leong, who says that while about 50% of the garments came from the Carla Zampatti Fashion Archive, the remainder have been donated from women all around Australia – from high profile positions to every day women.

‘When we went through the Archive it was entirely bereft of early work – it had nothing from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s – four decades that we had to make up to get the show on the road,’ he explains.

The museum did a public call out in April this year, receiving over 250 responses.

‘We had one woman, who said she grew up in a very hand-to-mouth existence and lived in housing commission. When she got her first job in 1983, she saw a Carla Zampatti garment in a shop window and saved up for months and months, putting it [away] on layby.

‘She told us that dress always represented what she could achieve if she worked hard, and kept it as a symbol. It shows how clothes can enhance our lives,’ Leong says.

More than frock-clad mannequins

Fashion is a dynamic medium. It is only fitting then, that this exhibition has taken a multi-media approach, incorporating aural storytelling – in the first person through collected media interviews with Carla Zampatti – and through film.

‘We could have gone down the archival route, but we worked with Tony Assness and came up with this multi-media led narrative,’ Leong says. ‘We have two spaces within the exhibition, one for the film and the other is a cream pod, and it is a space to sit and listen to Carla herself. She was interviewed quite frequently, and was very candid about her life. It is a wonderful experience to hear her tell her story in the first person.’

The film is directed by Jasmin Tarasin, while the sound work is created by Nick Wales, Johnny Seymour and Paul Mac. The audio interviews date back to 1981, while for the film 29 individuals were interviewed, from family to close friends, fellow board members to celebrities and politicians, offering a textured picture of Zampatti beyond her garments.

Alexander Schuman, son of Carla Zampatti and CEO of her label added in the media release: ‘Mum loved the magic of fashion, the big runway shows as well as hearing her customers’ personal stories and how her designs often played a small part in moments of significance in the lives of many Australian women.’

Leong continues: ‘In the year leading up to Carla’s death, we had been working with her surveying the archive for about six to nine months. We’d gone through at least 800 to 1000 pieces and … about two weeks prior to her accident we met with her and asked if we can do an exhibition.

‘It was really important for her family to know, and her company to know, that she wanted to do this, and everybody banded together to make it happen.’

Zampatti died in April 2021 after a fall when attending the gala premiere of La Traviata on Sydney Harbour. While she was known for her trailblazing contribution to Australian fashion, she was also a committed patron to the arts, in particular Sydney Dance Company and Australian Brandenburg Orchestra, which have come together to create a new work inspired by Zampatti’s designs, to be performed in the gallery next year.

How Zampatti empowered women

Former Marie Claire editor, Jackie Frank puts it simply: ‘Carla Zampatti believed that if you felt good in your clothes you could conquer the world. With the clothes she designed, Carla empowered women. It was all about making them feel confident.’

Carla Zampatti dressing models. Photo Prudence Upton.

The exhibition tells that story of women conquering male domains through the clothes they chose to wear, such as former Prime Minister Julia Gillard’s jacket worn when she addressed US Congress in 2011, and the white jacket worn by Christine Holgate when she spoke at the Australia Post Inquiry in April 2021.

‘Christine and Carla were friends, and she rang Carla to advise her on what she should wear,’ says Leong. ‘White is kind of a suffragette symbol, and a lot of people in the county felt that she was a women being treated unfairly, partly because of her gender. I really wanted that outfit in the show, and Christine has donated it.’

In a twist, Zampatti designed the uniform for Australia Post, as well as the 1985 Ford Laser – another gong for a single mum of three working in a male dominated industry.

Frank adds: ‘She took great pleasure in the fact that women of all body types and all ages wore her designs…[and] she encouraged independence, which was a trailblazing attitude.’

That egalitarian edge of fashion is probably best captured in Zampatti’s signature jumpsuits, of which Tina Arena’s – personally fitted for her ARIA Hall of Fame induction in 2015 – is included, along with the red pantsuit worn by Linda Burney for her official parliamentary portrait in 2019.

The bigger picture of Australian fashion

Zampatti Powerhouse will coincide with the National Gallery of Victoria’s summer presentation of American fashion designer Alexander McQueen – which, when showed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, attracted over 660,000 visitors and was among the museum’s 10 most visited exhibitions of all time.

Speaking with Leong, he tells ArtsHub: ‘McQueen is very much fashion as an art form; we look at a much broader context of the design industry, fashion and textiles manufacturing, people in the industry – and we even have a very strong fashion photography collection.

‘We are trying to build this bigger picture of Australian fashion,’ he continues.

Across Australian institutions we have seen big fashion blockbusters from Chanel to Cartier, Jean Paul Gaultier, Christian Dior, Balenciaga, Marimekko and Japanese fashion, and even David Bowie in past years.

However, Powerhouse’s remit is more tightly focused on an Australian-owned celebration. Leong says it is because, when Powerhouse Ultimo was set up in the 1980s, it was framed around a ‘remit to not only support local industry, but to work with local industry, so that we are building a strong relationship with local designers, a strong archive of Australian designers, and exhibitions that reflect back that history to ourselves and also record its achievements.’

Thinking of that remit, one is reminded of the recent showing of Greek-Australian designer Iordanes Spyridon Gogos in the Powerhouse’s first runway show (May 2022), to creative industries residents Australian fashion design duo Romance Was Born who literally embedded their studio at the museum. Then there are exhibitions such as Jenny Kee and Linda Jackson: Step into Paradise (2020) to Collette Dinnigan: Unlaced (2015).

At the time of Dinnigan’s exhibition – which came shortly after MAAS Centre for Fashion was formed months earlier (April 2015) – then director Rose Hiscock said: ‘What is different about this exhibition is that it is not an exhibition of Collette Dinnigan; it is an exhibition with Collette Dinnigan. This exhibition is an embodiment of our new way of working [at the museum], which is collaboratively.’

While a lot may have changed at the Powerhouse since 2015, its fashion foundation has not. In fact it has only gotten stronger. In September this year, University of Technology Sydney (UTS) announced a $10 million investment into the future of Powerhouse Ultimo.

The funding will go towards the establishment of a creative industries precinct focusing on supporting and amplifying NSW creative industry talent. It builds upon the landmark announcement by the NSW Government in June 2021, to invest $480-$500 million into the transformative renewal of Powerhouse Ultimo with a focus on design and fashion.

‘The message we want to get across is that Powerhouse Ultimo is about enmeshing itself within industry – we are here to support Australian design and manufacturing, and an exhibition such as Carla’s is a wonderful way to signal that intention,’ says Leong.

‘She is the longest living Australian designer I know of – for 56 years she was actively designing – but the other thing is, the Carla Zampatti brand continues to manufacture in Australia and that is a really significant achievement.

‘Today, while so many designers are facing supply issues from COVID, designers are scrambling to manufacture in Australia again. She was old school in a funny way [not going off shore] but in this new world she was ahead of the game!’ Leong adds. ‘Carla said herself that choosing to manufacture in Australia meant that she could react very quickly to a changing market.’

Leong concludes: ‘It is really exciting as a curator to work on projects like this; you can often get buried in the archive and become fascinated by the past, but the future direction of the museum – embedding that in to the fabric of the institution – makes you more connected to what is happening today.’

Zampatti was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in 1987, a Companion of the Order in 2009, received the Centenary Medal in 2001, and was awarded The Australian Fashion Laureate in 2008.

Zampatti Powerhouse is showing at Powerhouse Ultimo

24 November 2022 – 11 June 2023

Free, no registration required.

Zampatti Powerhouse is proudly supported by the NSW Government through the Blockbuster Funding initiative.