Melbourne Design Fair 2023: expect the unexpected

The 2023 Melbourne Design Fair has upscaled to the Melbourne Exhibition and Convention Centre this year with over 60 exhibitors and more than 150 designers.

The container building has been transformed into a visual playground, where different interior/exterior environments showcase the transportive power of design and challenge its functions.

At yesterday’s media preview (18 May) National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) Director Tony Ellwood announced Paula Savage as the winner of the Melbourne Design Week Award. Savage comes from the Serganilgal clan from the village of Dabu on Moa Island, and the Kaurareg Nation of Muralag and Kiriri.

Along with Savage, also exhibiting in the NGV-curated FOCUS section celebrating accomplished Australian women designers are Emma Jackson, Helen Britton, Jessica Murtagh and Nicolette Johnson. Murtagh was a shortlisted artist of the 2022 Tom Malone Prize for contemporary glass, and her work was also included in last year’s Fair.

FOCUS at Melbourne Design Fair 2023. Photo: ArtsHub.

Another curated section, DISCOVERY, is dedicated to up-and-coming design talents with 13 artists and designers.

DISCOVERY at Melbourne Design Fair 2023, featuring Yarrenyty Arltere Artists – Julian Leigh May, Isaac Chatterton and more. Photo: ArtsHub.

DISCOVERY at Melbourne Design Fair 2023 featuring UnitePlayPerform, Nicole Lawrence and more. Photo: ArtsHub.

This year’s Fair also features a selection of solo exhibitions that completely transform the white-walled booths.

Neon Parc presents the vibrant, fluid forms of Italian designer Gaetano Pesce. An architect, artist and designer who emerged from the Italian Radical Design movement of the 1960s, Pesce’s works are a whimsical rebellion to industrial perfection.

Martin Browne Contemporary showcases the works of painter turned ceramicist, Peter Cooley. On offer is a selection of owls and tactile abstract forms in coordinated red, white and black.

R L Foote Design Studio’s clean and sequential presentation delivers maximum visual satisfaction. The studio recently opened its art and culinary space in Clifton Hill to the public.

R L Foote Design Studio (Melbourne), C7 Melbourne Design Fair 2023. Photo: ArtsHub.

Works by Peter Cooley at Martin Browne Contemporary (Sydney), Booth E1 Melbourne Design Fair 2023. Photo: ArtsHub.

Gaetano Pesce at Neon Parc (Melbourne), Booth D5 Melbourne Design Fair 2023. Photo: ArtsHub.

Carefully curated group presentations are the ‘wow’ moments this year, including at the booths of the Australian Tapestry Workshop, Studio ALM, Oigåll Projects, Ross Thompson Furniture and C. Gallery.

Sydney’s Gallery Sally Dan-Cuthbert showcases a different vibe this year compared to 2022 – its massive space (only equalled by one other – Studio ALM) is more subtle with individual pops of glam.

On one side is a solo exhibition of Sabine Marcelis’ slide lights, in hues of bubblegum, honeydew and toffee. On the other, David Tate’s bullfight cabinet is a clear crowd-stopper.

Broached Commissions has also gone bold this year – quite literally with its typographic installation in collaboration with John Warwicker.

It magnifies the ethos of the studio with the words ‘DESIGN GIVES FORM TO POWER’ right across the booth panels. Throughout the duration of the fair, the work will transform each day, to then be de-installed and sold for the price of Broached Commissions’ booth rental.

C. Gallery (Melbourne), A6 Melbourne Design Fair 2023. Photo: ArtsHub.

Australian Tapestry Workshop (Melbourne/Sydney), Booth C8 Melbourne Design Fair 2023: Photo: ArtsHub.

Studio ALM (Sydney), Booth G2 Melbourne Design Fair 2023. Photo: ArtsHub.

Ross Thompson Furniture (Geelong), Booth A9 Melbourne Design Fair 2023. Photo: ArtsHub.

Sabine Mercelis (left) and David Tate, ‘Bullfighter’ (right), Galley Sally Dan-Cuthbert, Booths A7/F1 Melbourne Design Fair 2023. Photo: ArtsHub.

Sometimes you don’t need to go big to go deep. Pieces of Eight, Canberra Glassworks and Lost Profile Studio have all made the most out of compact spaces.

Artist Kate Rohde’s intricate resin vessels and maximalist wallpaper transports the Pieces of Eight jewellery boutique into another realm. Lisa Roet, William Llewellyn Griffiths, Seb Brown, Melanie Katsalidis and more also present bespoke wearable pieces.

Pieces of Eight (Melbourne), Booth D4 Melbourne Design Fair 2023. Photo: ArtsHub.

Canberra Glassworks is spotlighting Mel Douglas, Tom Rowney and Lucy Simpson. A Yuwaalaraay artist, Simpson’s almost translucent pebbles are made through a sand-casting process, adding texture to the stereotypically smooth surface of glass.

Altus Pendant (chandelier) at Lost Profile Studio (Melbourne), Booth D3 Melbourne Design Fair 2023. Photo: ArtsHub.

Lucy Simpson at Canberra Glassworks (ACT), Booth G3 Melbourne Design Fair 2023. Photo: ArtsHub.

Melbourne Design Fair 2023 is open from 18-21 May at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, Door 13. Check out the daily talks program.