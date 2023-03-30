Making visible the mundane tenderness of Black experiences

The solo exhibition from wãni toaishara, The uncanny and the magnificent, opens at Wyndham Art Gallery with recent photographic works, powerful installations and video works that contrast Anti-Black violence with beauty and softness.

The Congolese artist – who grew up in New Zealand and is now based in Melbourne – took ArtsHub on a tour before the crowd flocked in on opening night (Wednesday 29 March).

The show begins as viewers cross through the foyer, walking under four pairs of sneakers tossed onto the line overhead. It brings the urban myth of the ‘shoe-toss’ or ‘shoe-fling’ into a civic space, but also signals personal history and memorials for toaishara.

The Nike Air Jordans point to toaishara’s love of basketball, and how US basketball player Michael Jordan was an icon for many of his peers. The sneakers in the show bear the names of people toaishara has lost over time, to violence, drugs and suicide, and of strangers whose names have been redacted in newspapers.

While many urban myths surround the shoe-toss, toaishara explains that for him and his community, ‘it’s about saying I’m here, and memorialising those we have lost’.

He continues that the people around him have always been at the centre of his works, especially with the recent suite of photographs centralising the experience and identity of Black diaspora and Indigenuity.

‘I think the relationship leads to the photography,’ says toaishara, ‘The process of making the photograph is important [as much as the outcome]. No matter how amazing I think the work [is], if the person who’s in it is not at peace with the process or the photograph itself, then it’s not a good photo.’

This sense of agency and self-determination is evident through the works, in the way people hold their bodies and their gazes. In some, such as Keagan (2023), the constructed backdrop is fully shown, rather than cropped out.

It recognises that a photographer’s lens is never purely objective or neutral, but also highlights that the people being photographed are not just passive, stagnant subjects.

‘Through the racial history of photography there’s always been objectification, especially of non-white folks,’ says toaishara. ‘There’s this illusion that “We get to look at you, but you don’t get to look back at us”.’

This idea is turned on its head in En Visage (2023). The work shows one of toaishara’s frequently photographed people, Zahra Haj Ali, but with one side of her domestic surrounding replaced with a reflective surface.

It presents a sense of entanglement between the viewer and the viewed, and highlights the murkiness of such distinctions, as viewers see themselves quite literally reflected through the work.

wãni toaishara, ‘The uncanny and the magnificent’ installation view at Wyndham Art Gallery. Photo: ArtsHub.

What does it mean to look, and be looked at? Through this question, toaishara invites viewers to uncover the implications of a Black Gaze, one that explores the spaces and relationships between Blackness and anti-Blackness.

The uncanniness of the everyday

toaishara wrote in the opening his catalogue essay for The uncanny and the magnificent: ‘Anti-Black violence comes often as being so mundane that it registers as neither terrifying nor disturbing.’

On the opposite end of this desensitisation towards anti-Black violence is to accept the ordinary, everyday experiences of Black folks.

In many ways, the exhibition grew out of the desire to explore what the mundane looks like for Black and Indigenous communities.

toaishara tells ArtsHub: ‘The idea of the uncanny is a little bit ironic. It’s like people are so used to images of violence when it comes to Black people that to see us in everyday, mundane settings becomes “uncanny”.’

On the other hand, toaishara seeks to elevate the lives of ordinary people to “the magnificent”, when often marginalised people have to strive to be extraordinary to be simply seen.

The Black tenderness shown in the movie Moonlight, when Juan held Chiron’s head above the water, was also a particular prompt for reflection.

‘I think it made me realise that it’s so rare to see tenderness in a Black man on screen or in the media,’ says toaishara.

The artist will also be presenting his one-man show Garçon at Wyndham Art Gallery from 12-13 May. It’s an intimate tale of a young boy navigating childhood in his new home of Aotearoa/New Zealand, wading through layers of marginalisation, displacement and oppression.

For toaishara, the point of art always comes back to its meaning, whether that is for the artist himself, his peers or the audiences. Art has the power to make things visible, to transform perspectives and to consider, in toaishara’s words, ‘those who exist outside the confines of “safe”‘ and ‘what happens to those permanently read as “threatening”‘.

The uncanny and the magnificent is on view at Wyndham Art Gallery, Werribee until 28 May.