How funding woes inspired a new home for live art

The loss of operational funding can be a fatal blow for some arts organisations, but it can also be a catalyst for new beginnings.

Launched in 2022, Assembly 197 is a recent addition to the arts landscape of lutruwita/Tasmania. The Launceston-based home for live performance was formed in the wake of professional dance company Tasdance and Hobart’s Salamanca Arts Centre both losing their four-year Australia Council funding in 2020.

‘It’s really exciting to have this new entity be born out of such a traumatic time for the industry,’ says Emma Porteus, Executive Producer of development organisation SITUATE and a Co-Creative Director of Assembly 197.

In 2020, the SITUATE program – which assists arts practitioners develop new experimental artworks for festivals – was being run out of Salamanca.

Unfortunately, the loss of four-year funding meant that neither Porteous’ role nor outreach programs like SITUATE could be continued.

‘And so the management at Salamanca … offered to give me the intellectual property to the program, which felt like an incredible gift – I just didn’t know what to do with it. Where do I put it?’ she explains.

Simultaneously, Adam Wheeler, the Artistic Director of Tasdance, was considering the company’s future – especially how to use the company’s offices, studio and rehearsal spaces more productively.

‘I’d been thinking about our resources since I first got down here [in 2018],’ he tells ArtsHub.

Knowing that space is often a problem for arts organisations, Wheeler had already engaged colleagues at Launceston’s youth dance company, Stompin, in discussion.

‘Stompin were using one of our rooms as an office, but they weren’t rehearsing here, they weren’t training here. So I spoke to Caitlin [Comerford, Artistic Director of Stompin] and asked: “What do you need, what do you want?” And she said, “Tuesday nights and Sundays and then we could call this home as well.” I [said], “Great, let’s do it.” And that’s what started the conversation,’ Wheeler explains.

Then came the Australia Council’s funding cuts, Porteous says. ‘And at the same time, Adam reached out and said, “Why don’t you bring SITUATE north to Launceston?” and I said, “Well, that sounds like a pretty good idea.” And here we are.’

Growing the assembly

Named after Tasdance’s home at 197 Wellington Street, Assembly 197 is envisaged as an umbrella organisation that will support the creation and presentation of live art in northern Tasmania.

‘We also offer our offices, studios, cottage and garden to myriad independent artists, festivals and community groups for hot desk needs, workshops, board meetings or whatever artists need to practise, gather and share. Our goal is to be the epicentre of creative practices and gatherings for the north of Tassie,’ Wheeler says.

SITUATE North Lab, the first such event at Assembly 197/Tasdance. Photo: Melanie Kate Photography.

The process of creating Assembly 197 has been ‘a huge journey’, Porteous adds. ‘We’ve had an incredibly supportive Board that have been in the background helping us work out the mechanics of bringing these two institutions together, what the new umbrella should be, how to rebrand it, how to share the story with our community. It’s been mammoth, but we now feel like, after a year, it’s gaining momentum.’

Most importantly, the new work being made at Assembly 197 is resonating with audiences. ‘And our artists, when they come come to work with us, say they feel like they’re coming home. And that to us is like the most important thing – that our artists are at the centre of everything we do,’ Porteous says.

Importantly, both Tasdance and SITUATE will continue to maintain their individual operations, even as they work together to grow the new organisation.

As Wheeler explains: ‘It was really important to keep the branding of Tasdance as a company. We didn’t want to get rid of that, it would have just been completely foolish. And the SITUATE brand is really strong as well.

‘We wanted this umbrella org or scaffolding org that can support and manage SITUATE and Tasdance, but then also start to create a home for others. And pretty quickly, Mudlark [Theatre] jumped on it. They had some increased funding and they wanted a home and I [said], “Have an office, here you go.” So they now have their own office and then they also get up to four to six weeks of studio time as part of the deal,’ he says.

Assembly 197 will be run ‘as a creative hub or, as we’re calling it, as a live art centre, where multiple people can come in and out and connect however they need to,’ Wheeler explains. ‘For example, we’ve got the Marketing Partnerships Officer from The Unconformity working in one of our hot desk spaces at the moment, and we’re hoping for more of that to happen in the future.’

The latest company to become an Assembly 197 resident is the recently established Rooke Circus, which is using Assembly 197’s studio space to train in three days a week.

Freyja Wild, Rooke’s Co-Artistic Director and CEO, said the invitation to become an in-house organisation was ‘resoundingly’ accepted.

‘We are so brand new as a company and organisation and we were just hanging around with Adam from Tasdance while they were working on the idea of creating Assembly 197 as a multi-artform space. And we didn’t have anywhere else to be based out of and it was just perfect timing for us to have a space where we could rehearse and train and use office space. There was no reason to say no,’ she says.

Rooke Circus at play in the grounds of Assembly 197. Photo: Nick Hanson for Brand Tasmania.

Wild says the alliance between organisations formed by the creation of Assembly 197 is indicative of the arts culture of northern Tasmania.

‘I think Assembly 107 strongly reflects the spirit of community and collaboration and cross-industry, cross-disciplinary support in the arts scene that exists here, specifically in the north of Tasmania,’ she tells ArtsHub.

‘If it weren’t for Assembly 197, we would all still be doing our thing – it would just be much harder. But what this Assembly does, is it gives us a centralised place to share resources, share ideas, inspire each other, support each other… It means that we’re able to share resources and it means we’re able to have the physical and financial and personnel resources available to us that we actually need.’

How will it work?

The amalgamation of Tasdance and SITUATE has ‘financially been a huge benefit,’ Wheeler says.

‘Our annual grant turnover has doubled since this amalgamation. We’ve doubled our revenue, which actually has meant that we’ve been able to employ more artists. Before the amalgamation we were probably employing about 15 artists a year. And in 2022 we employed 64 on various projects and programs, so it’s very clear to us and the Board that actually this amalgamation and reframing of what the building is, is really allowing for more money to go to more artists,’ he tells ArtsHub.

‘As you know with small and medium organisations, often there’s not enough resources to have a full-time marketing person or full-time production manager. So part of the vision that we have is that in the future we start to roll out these new shared roles.’

Establishing a new arts organisation can be tricky at the best of times, let alone when you’re also trying to maintain an existing company simultaneously. What challenges have Porteous and Wheeler faced to date in the creation of Assembly 197?

Porteous replies: ‘I think some of the biggest challenges for us were learning how to talk about what we’re doing. Learning to make it really clear that Assembly 197 is the scaffold and the building and the home for these organisations, but that Tasdance is still a company, Tasdance is still making work, and that SITUATE’s program is still doing what it has done for many years.

‘So the complications were really around language and clarity, and we really just made sure that we drip-fed that out nice and slowly, and so then we could also have the time to work out what Assembly 197 needed to be as it as it unfolded and grew,’ she says.

The pair now call themselves the Co-Creative Directors of Assembly 197, even while holding onto their individual titles at Tasdance and SITUATE.

‘That may change over the coming years,’ Wheeler notes, ‘but we really wanted to make sure that – particularly for our local audience, for the people of Launceston – we wanted them to know that we’re renaming the building so more people can use it, but Tasdance is still going to make contemporary dance work. We’re still going to support emerging choreographers. We’re still going to do all those things that we’ve done so well for 40 years – but we now do it in this building that is far more open and inclusive than it ever has been before.’

While much of their time to date has been taken up on the administrative challenges of merging SITUATE and Tasdance to create Assembly 197, Porteous is alert to the creative possibilities arising from the new organisation.

‘The other thing that’s really exciting for us as Assembly 197 now, is that we’re starting to make work together. We’ve got two big works in the pipeline that feature a majority of the partner organisations that exist in the building, so we’re starting to interrogate practice. What does it mean to bring theatre circus and dance together in really interesting ways? What does it mean to start to think about making work together? We’ve got a number of projects that are bubbling away, which is the deeply exciting part of this,’ she concludes.